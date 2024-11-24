Quiz! Can You Name All The Major Winners Who Are Playing On The LIV Golf Circuit?

No-one has yet become a first-time Major winner while playing on the LIV Golf League, but two past Major champions have added a further Major win to their tally while playing for LIV Golf – the US Open Champion of 2024 and the PGA Champion of 2023.

But LIV Golf boasts many past Major champions in its ranks. In some cases the player’s Major win was a long while in the past. This reflected LIV’s initial strategy of targeting for recruitment some lower-hanging fruit of those players who were a name in golf, but who were finding it harder to be competitive on the main golf tours and so may be tempted by oodles of cash, less onerous competition and generous prize money even when coming last. The 2016 Open Champion had not won on either of the main tours for six years, joined LIV Golf and won on his LIV Golf debut.

He is one of four Open champions now plying their trade on the LIV Golf Tour. There are also four previous US Open champions in the LIV Golf League. Seven LIV Golfers have in the past won the Masters, with nine Green Jackets between them, and three have won the PGA Championship. In all, 14 LIV members have won a Major. Can you name them all?

