Quiz! Can You Name Europe's Leading Points Scorers In The Ryder Cup?
Can you name the top 10 all-time points scorers for the USA's opponents?
Although the team name ‘Europe’ is now typically used to encompass every team which has opposed the USA in the Ryder Cup since this Cup was first played in 1927 – and the records of all the USA’s opponents are treated as being records for the European side – it is only since 1979 that Europe have played in the Ryder Cup.
Up until then it was Great Britain, later styled as Great Britain and Ireland, which had taken on the USA. Although the change in name to include Ireland was only made in 1973, the Great Britain side had previously included players from both Northern and Southern Ireland. Fred Daly, in 1947, had become the first Northern Irishman to take part in the contest, and Harry Bradshaw, in 1953, became the first Ryder Cupper from south of the border.
These matches between GB and USA were one-sided. The GB side won only three of the 22 Ryder Cups in which it took part. The 1957 Ryder Cup was tied, but USA, as holders, retained the Ryder Cup.
But since Europe has taken over the fixture, results have changed. Not immediately: USA maintained its winnings ways in its first three encounters with Europe. But as Europe’s pool of golfers got stronger, with more top Continental players coming to the fore, Europe has gained the upper hand. Overall, since that 1979 change, Europe has won 12 to USA’s 9. In addition, the 1989 match at The Belfry was tied, which resulted in Europe retaining the Ryder Cup as holders.
How about also having a go at naming the Leading Points Scorers For USA? Or perhaps try your hand at naming the Golfers With The Most DP World Tour Wins?
