15 Things You Didn’t Know About Michelle Wie

American Michelle Wie is one of the most recognised golfers in the women’s game, with a professional career spanning more than 15 years.

Wie really came to acclaim in her early career, breaking many records and showcasing her skills on the world stage.

1. Michelle Sung Wie West was born 11th October 1989 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

2. Wie’s father and grandfather were both professors, her father at the University of Hawaii and her grandfather at Seoul National University.

3. At age 10, she became the youngest player to qualify for a USGA Amateur Championship.

4. Her nickname is ‘The Big Wiesy’ a play on Ernie Els’s nickname ‘The Big Easy’.

5. In 2007, Wie attended Stanford University but, as a professional golfer, she was not eligible to play for Standford’s golf team. The American would take leaves of absence for half the year to play competitively. She completed her studies in March 2012 with a major in communications.

6. Wie has held many records, including the youngest player to qualify for an LPGA event, the youngest player to win a USGA adult event and the youngest female to compete in a PGA Tour event.

7. At just 14 years old, Wie was given a sponsor’s exemption to the 2004 Sony Open in Hawaii. Her second round score of 68 was the lowest ever by a woman in a PGA Tour event.

8. Wie turned professional in 2005, signing sponsorship contracts with Nike and Sony, reportedly worth $10 million per year.

9. In her spare time, the American is a keen painter.

10. In 2015, Wie made an appearance in the TV series, Hawaii Five-O.

11. In her first event as a professional at the Samsung World Champion, Wie was actually disqualified for signing for an incorrect scorecard after an illegal drop in her third round.

12. Wie made her Solheim Cup debut in 2009 after being a captain’s pick. Her record that week was three wins and one draw, the best record on the American team.

13. On 10th August 2019, Wie married her husband, Jonnie West. West is the Director of Basketball Operations for the Golden State Warriors.

14. Wie has five LPGA Tour wins, including the 2014 US Open. However the American has not participated in an LPGA event since the 2019 women’s PGA Championship.

15. On the 19th June 2020, Wie gave birth to her first child, Makenna Kamalei Yoona West.