Who Created The Solheim Cup?
The Solheim Cup is one of the most important competitions in the world of women's golf, and here is the history behind its creation
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
It's fair to say that not everyone associates the Solheim Cup with equipment manufacturer PING, but thanks to the late Karsten Solheim, the company's founder, the biennial women’s match between the USA and Europe was established in 1990 and first played at Lake Nona, Florida.
According to John Solheim, who succeeded his father as Chairman and CEO of PING, he shared that both he and his mother Louise had a great passion for women's golf. They felt that female professionals did not receive the same level of recognition as their male counterparts and it was this realisation that led them to sponsor various LPGA events dating back to 1975. When the opportunity to sponsor a Ryder Cup-like women’s event was presented to the couple, they embraced the idea wholeheartedly and PING is now in its third decade of sponsorship for the Solheim Cup and Junior Solheim Cup.
Karsten Solheim passed away in 2000 and Louise in 2017, but had they still been with us, they would have been immensely proud of how the Solheim Cup has developed. Moreover, they would have been even more gratified that the tournament is still played in the spirit they intended. This sentiment was acknowledged by the then LPGA commissioner, Ty Votaw, during his opening address at the sixth edition of the match at Loch Lomond, shortly after Karsten's passing.
“The Solheim Cup always stood for integrity, sportsmanship, fellowship, dedication and passion,” he said. “All of these, to me, represent the high road. All that is positive and good about women’s professional golf. But that should come as no surprise because these same qualities can also be used to describe the founder of the Solheim Cup, the late Karsten Solheim and his wife, Louise.
John Solheim cherishes many fond memories and favourite moments from the 17 editions of the match played so far. He especially highlights the first event in Europe at Dalmahoy, near Edinburgh in Scotland, as an early turning point for the Solheim Cup. "The match was extremely close from day one and continued right up to the end with the Europeans achieving what most described as a huge upset. From that moment on, it was clear the event would be hard-fought and bring women’s golf the attention it deserved."
The Solheim legacy is undoubtedly destined to continue for generations to come, as the family remains devoted to fostering the growth and advancement of girls' and women's golf. "If we can accomplish those goals, everything else takes care of itself," said John Solheim, who continued, "We're honoured to have our name on the Solheim Cup, and we look forward to continuing our support and making it even more meaningful in the years to come. I'll never forget how much my parents, Karsten and Louise, put into the event and the joy they received watching it grow into the premier team event in women's golf."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and in addition to writing, overseeing all content and developing industry relationships, she was the go-to voice for TV and radio to comment on breaking women’s golf stories. Alison is also the Editorial Director of Glorious, the new digital platform devoted to elevating women’s sport and that includes golf! She is a 14-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
-
-
What Is Wyndham Clark's Net Worth?
We take a look at how much the 2023 US Open champion is currently worth.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Matt Wallace Says Wyndham Championship Course Is 'Too Severe'
Matt Wallace was not too pleased with the set-up at Sedgefield Country Club after the first round of the Wyndham Championship
By Paul Higham Published
-
What It’s Like For A Beginner Golfer To Play In The Genesis Scottish Open Pro-Am...
Beth Roberts (@bethsgolf on IG and TikTok) took up the challenge to play in the Pro-Am for one of the highest profile events in golf. How did she get on?
By Beth Roberts Published
-
Walton Heath Presents A Mix Of Old And New For The AIG Women’s Open
Top 50 coach Katie Dawkins provides an insight into what players can expect on the finishing straight
By Katie Dawkins Published
-
Walton Heath AIG Women's Open Hole By Hole Guide
Golf Monthly Top 50 coach and Club Professional at Walton Heath, Joanne Taylor, offers this hole by hole guide to the AIG Women's Open course
By Jo Taylor Published
-
Who Have Been The AIG Women’s Open Past Low Amateur Winners?
We take a look at the auspicious list of names among the past champions of the low amateur title
By Carly Frost Published
-
How The GB&I Side First Won The Curtis Cup - 1952
As celebrated amateur golfer Jeanne Bisgood CBE approaches her 100th birthday, she talks to Lewine Mair about her golf journey and how the historic match was won
By Lewine Mair Published
-
Why The AIG Women's Open Is Shaping Up To Be The Best One Yet
The AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath is the final women's Major of the year and golf fans are in for a treat on and off the course
By Alison Root Published
-
Why Does The Women's Game Have Five Majors?
We take a look at the history behind the changes in the women's professional game
By Carly Frost Published
-
What Are The Five Women's Majors?
The five major championships in women's professional golf
By Carly Frost Published