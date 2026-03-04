The Fairways Project: Why The Industry’s Biggest-Ever Study Needs Men And Women To Speak Up

We often talk about growing the game, but how do we actually move the needle for the people working behind the scenes? To truly evolve, the golf industry needs more than just good intentions, it needs data.

That’s why the Women in Golf Awards and 59club have launched The Fairways Project, a landmark five-year global study designed to pull back the curtain on what it’s really like to work in golf today. This isn't a quick poll, it’s one of the largest research projects of its kind, and it’s open to everyone - men and women, in every sector, at every stage of their career.

Why Your Voice Matters (Yes, Men Too!)

There is a common misconception that women’s initiatives are only for women. Nicole Wheatley, founder of the Women in Golf Awards, is quick to dispel that. “Men’s involvement is paramount to the success of all of our projects. We want to improve the industry’s culture, help companies make better provision for women, and understand how to hire and retain female talent. To do that, men’s and women’s experiences need to lead the conversation.”

Turning Insight Into Action

Using 59club’s elite analytics and survey software, the project will track everything from leadership pathways to the daily challenges faced on the ground. This isn't research for research’s sake; it’s about providing the industry with a benchmark for progress. As Sarah Jane Shepherd, Global Franchise Manager at 59club puts it, "The golf industry wants to embrace the talent of women at every level, and we now have the means to enable that."

How To Get Involved

The project asks for just twenty minutes of your time a year (two 10-minute surveys). By signing up, you aren't just filling out a form, you are helping to shape a stronger, more inclusive version of the sport we love.

Step 1: Sign up at www.womeningolfawards.co.uk

Step 2: Complete the 'Getting to Know' survey this March.

Step 3: Look out for the first major survey release in May.