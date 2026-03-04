The Fairways Project: Why The Industry’s Biggest-Ever Study Needs Men And Women To Speak Up
Join the five-year study that's turning personal experiences into industry-wide change
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
We often talk about growing the game, but how do we actually move the needle for the people working behind the scenes? To truly evolve, the golf industry needs more than just good intentions, it needs data.
That’s why the Women in Golf Awards and 59club have launched The Fairways Project, a landmark five-year global study designed to pull back the curtain on what it’s really like to work in golf today. This isn't a quick poll, it’s one of the largest research projects of its kind, and it’s open to everyone - men and women, in every sector, at every stage of their career.
Why Your Voice Matters (Yes, Men Too!)
There is a common misconception that women’s initiatives are only for women. Nicole Wheatley, founder of the Women in Golf Awards, is quick to dispel that. “Men’s involvement is paramount to the success of all of our projects. We want to improve the industry’s culture, help companies make better provision for women, and understand how to hire and retain female talent. To do that, men’s and women’s experiences need to lead the conversation.”
Turning Insight Into Action
Using 59club’s elite analytics and survey software, the project will track everything from leadership pathways to the daily challenges faced on the ground. This isn't research for research’s sake; it’s about providing the industry with a benchmark for progress. As Sarah Jane Shepherd, Global Franchise Manager at 59club puts it, "The golf industry wants to embrace the talent of women at every level, and we now have the means to enable that."
How To Get Involved
The project asks for just twenty minutes of your time a year (two 10-minute surveys). By signing up, you aren't just filling out a form, you are helping to shape a stronger, more inclusive version of the sport we love.
Step 1: Sign up at www.womeningolfawards.co.uk
Step 2: Complete the 'Getting to Know' survey this March.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Step 3: Look out for the first major survey release in May.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.