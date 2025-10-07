I've Played Well In 2025, So Why Have I Lost So Many Golf Matches? I Have A Theory...

I've always regarded myself as a good match player but, this year, I've had my butt kicked too many times...

Holding a handicap of around 3, it's rare that I will receive shots and I accept that. To be honest, that's why the golf handicap was created, right? To put everyone on a level-playing field.

Although I accept the shots factor, somehow this year has felt different...

There could be many reasons for this and, following one of the driest summers on record, as well as the handicap system we have in place, my love of match-play has somewhat dwindled, especially when matches haven't even been close despite me playing good golf.

Looking back over my results, I reached the final of the scratch knockout but failed to make it past the group stage or second rounds of the other three knockouts I participated in.

The ironic thing? In those matches where I was knocked out early, my scores were, in fact, better than the ones I produced in my run to the scratch final...

On one occasion, I can remember being level-par in near monsoon conditions, but ended up shaking the bloke's hand on the 14th hole as I was dealt a 5&4 drubbing having given 16 shots.

The worst part? My opponent then proceeded to get knocked out in the very next round in a match he described as a "s**t standard."

Of course, I'm not insinuating that people turn up and play their best golf against me every time, but perhaps it's a theme that higher handicappers just play better when they're alongside, or against, those with a lower handicap?

An example I can remember from this year involves our club champion, who was knocked out in the first round of a boarded competition by someone receiving over 30 shots...

According to said club champion, the winner produced three regulation pars in his final four holes which, when factoring in the shots, means he in fact had three net eagles.

Certainly, standing on a tee knowing that you can be greenside for zero is always going to fill you with confidence, especially when you know a birdie from your lower handicap opponent may not be good enough.

Raising their game

It may sound like sour grapes, but I genuinely can't recall ever losing so many matches in one year and, if I were playing bad golf, I'd accept the comment "maybe you should just play better."

The fact the dry weather meant the ball was going an extra 50 yards didn't help, but this is something out of mine or other's control, especially as the conditions are the same for everyone.

So that brings me back to the point of why do higher handicappers appear to play better against, or with, lower handicappers?

Looking at the first round of our summer knockout, a five-handicapper was defeated 8&7, a two-handicapper was defeated 7&6 and I was beaten 5&4.

In the next round of matches, all three of those players were then beaten comfortably 4&3, 3&2, 3&2 by individuals who possessed similar handicaps. Obviously, being a higher handicapper means less consistency, but these are sizeable swings in terms of results.

When going into a match against a low handicapper why do some high handicappers play so well?

Do they feel they need to step their game up to compete? Do they go in with no expectations as they're against an experienced individual? Or is it simply down to the fact that they have comfort in the amount of shots they're receiving?

It could be all three of those factors, and some will argue that it's obvious that higher handicappers will raise their game with better players. However, some will disagree and claim that it puts more pressure on you to perform. I'd be very interested to hear your thoughts in the comments below.

For me, golf is already a mentally taxing game and, personally, it has started to wear me down knowing that I'm going to have to shoot a score of well under-par to even have a chance of winning.

I still enjoy the sport but, when you're already feeling like you're 1-down before a ball is teed up and struck, it does become slightly disheartening.