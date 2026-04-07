I've Analysed The Last 12 Masters Winners' Scorecards... Here Are The Keys To Augusta Success

As the old saying goes, there are different ways to skin a cat, especially at Augusta National. Some big hitters have prevailed over the years at The Masters, but that doesn't mean distance is a pre-requisite to success. For example, Zach Johnson famously laid up on every par 5 en route to victory in 2007.

That said, if you analyse the scorecards of the last 12 Masters winners, certain themes begin to emerge. In 2026, statistical analysis is a huge part of the professional game and can help players gain an edge on the competition.

Three things became clear to me as I did a deep dive into past winners' scorecards at Augusta. I'd be surprised if this year's victor didn't tick the below boxes...

The importance of the 12th hole

There are many incredible things about Augusta National, one of which is the iconic 12th hole. We all know how dangerous this gem at Augusta National can be, with many Masters challenges falling by the wayside at the famous short hole – see Jordan Spieth in 2016, Francesco Molinari in 2019 and countless others.

But the last 12 Masters winners have negotiated it with, well, not ease, but aplomb.

None of the champions going back to Jordan Spieth in 2015 have played the 12th in worse than level par for the week – very impressive given it’s historically been the fourth-hardest hole at Augusta. Rory McIlroy parred the 12th hole every day last year.

And, what’s more, none of the past 12 winners have found the water and chalked up a double- or triple-bogey. Disaster avoidance on 12 is absolutely essential to Masters success.

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In 2020, Dustin Johnson was two-under-par on the 12th, which is the best record of the last 12 years years.

The 13th green at Augusta National (Image credit: Getty Images)

Crucial Amen Corner

Of course, the 12th is part of Amen Corner – perhaps the most famous three-hole stretch in world golf. The 11th is statistically the toughest hole on the course and getting through 11 and 12 – then taking advantage of the par-5 13th – is imperative.

Only one player – Sergio Garcia in 2017 – has been over-par round Amen Corner and gone on to win the Green Jacket.

Last year, Rory McIlroy was two-under-par over the 12 holes, despite his bogey on 11 and his potentially disastrous double on the 13th during the final round.

In 2024, Scottie Scheffler played Amen Corner in two-under-par, making just three birdies. A well-timed eagle on the 13th during the third round helped him rescue a decent score for the week around the signature three-hole stretch, especially with costly bogeys on 11 (twice) and 13 over the course of the four rounds.

One Bad Round Is Okay (But Good Par 5 Scoring Is Essential)

The final thing that really stood out to me when analysing the scorecards is the fact you can get away with one bad round at The Masters – but only one.

Half of the last ten winners were under-par in every round, but the other five were not. Shooting more than 72 isn’t a death knell in The Masters, presumably because Augusta offers more than its fair share of birdie opportunities.

If you can take advantage of those and negotiate the difficult holes, you can make up ground.

The other key to success at Augusta National is capitalising on the par 5s. Remarkably, Danny Willett was only level-par for the long holes when he triumphed in 2016 – the only winner in the last 52 years (at least) to not be under-par for the par 5s.

The other nine of the last ten winners have dominated the three-shotters. Willett aside, the worst par-5 performance was -7 (Rory last year), then -8 (Scheffler in 2022 and Tiger in 2019). Five of the last ten winners have been double digits under-par for the par 5s.

Sergio Garcia was over-par round Amen Corner in 2017 and Danny Willett played the par 5s in level-par in 2016 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Quiz Time: Masters Week Special