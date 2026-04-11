Many Have Complained About The Masters Course Set-Up... But Is The Criticism Justified?

Coming into the first men's Major of the year, all eyes haven't just been on defending champion Rory McIlroy, but the prospect of a Masters that would be firmer and faster than usual.

Throughout the week at Augusta National, temperatures have been cruising above the 70s and, with a touch of wind in the air, it's teased the pallet for a Major which Shane Lowry claimed "could be the toughest Masters we’ve played in a while."

Certainly, on Thursday, the scoring average showed just that as it stood at 74.65, making it the highest opening-round average since 2017.

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In fact, for the first two days, the cutline was four-over-par, showing that Augusta National was gritting its teeth, despite the fact that defending champion, McIlroy, was six shots clear at 12-under.

More rounds were carded in the 80s than the 60s on Thursday at The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Saturday, though, was a completely different story. Heavy watering overnight had led to softer conditions, with even World No.1 Scottie Scheffler reporting a mud ball at the par 5 13th.

Scoring average was notably down, as well, as it sat around the 70.8 mark, nearly four shots easier than that of Thursday.

Many voiced their disdain at the fact the course was getable, with users online not pleased with the move to soften the course overnight for Moving Day.

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One user tweeted: "Will never forgive Augusta for completely over correcting from the tough conditions on Thursday," while another wrote "I can’t believe they butchered Augusta with water yesterday morning."

The general consensus is that the course conditions aren't correct, given Thursday's play, but are the complaints justified?

Overall, I'd say no...

Heavy watering took place on Friday evening (Image credit: Getty Images)

Firstly, having walked the course this morning and afternoon, I felt that it was firm, but fair. Some of the pin positions were tough, while some were slightly more generous.

Yes, low scoring was out there, with Scheffler shooting a seven-under 65, but players still had to go out there and do it!

Many will say the course was designed to bunch the leaderboard together. Soft, getable conditions were present for those further down the list, while the course dried out and firmed up later in the day when the leaders were teeing it up.

Looking at said leaderboard, though, I'd say Augusta National did a good job. Many big names moved into contention and, with McIlroy struggling, we're in for an exciting Masters Sunday.

McIlroy carded a level-par 72 on Saturday as his six shot lead evaporated (Image credit: Getty Images)

Good play was rewarded, while bad play wasn't. For example, McIlroy's playing partner, Sam Burns, managed a three-under 69, Lowry in the third last group produced a four-under 68, while Cameron Young, two groups in front of them, had a seven-under 65.

Put simply, McIlroy had an off-day which can be traced back to his accuracy off the tee. The first two days he saved it with his short game, but today he was unable to.

Don't get me wrong, I would love to see Augusta National playing firm and fast and, given that the course has the facilities to control that via a SubAir System, it could well happen.

Augusta National's SubAir System is usually used during the wettest weather (Image credit: Getty Images)

For one round, though, I think I can let the committee off softening the course up, especially with what it has given us for the final round.

The late stages of the front nine provided some electric golf, highlighted by Scheffler's charge, Lowry's hole-in-one and Haotong Li's surprise run up the leaderboard.

All I'll say is bide your time. Yes, we want to see the world's best struggle, where level-par is a good score... but there's still plenty of time for that to happen.

Sunday at The Masters always produces drama, and the fact six of the top 10 are Major winners, while the remaining four are extremely experienced, shows that the course conditions are obviously set-up pretty well.

I can't wait for the final round, and it's thanks to Saturday that we'll, hopefully, have a day filled with thrills and spills.