I’ve Taken My Son To The Open Championship For Years… This Time, Everything Changed
From tented village games to technical strategy - how a shared passion for golf transformed a summer tradition into something very special
The Open Championship is always one of the highlights of the summer holidays for my son Hogan. For the past few years I’ve made our trip to the Open a fun start to his summer break by planning a mini adventure for the two of us.
This year’s Open Championship at Royal Birkdale was undoubtedly one of the best we’ve been to in terms of how much enjoyment Hogan got out of the two practice days we attended. At 12-years-old he’s now of the age where he actually understands the significance of what the players are competing for, to recognise the world’s best players who he watches on TV (and their funny challenges on YouTube) and to really have an appreciation for their skills, as he’s fast becoming a really decent player himself.
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Playing off a 10-handicap (and coming down) he has a keen eye for technique, which meant that when we were sat in the driving range grandstand watching the players hit balls and then following them for a few holes of their practice rounds, Hogan was able to pick up on the intricacies of shot selection, watching club choices, and bump-and-run options to navigate Birkdale's hard, bouncy links. Sharing that technical appreciation with my 12-year-old son, golfer to golfer, made this trip very special.
In years gone by the main attraction of the tournament for Hogan was always the tented village. He loved taking part in all of the fun games like the Longest Drive and Nearest the Pin contests, and of course the mega Long Putt!
Although he definitely still enjoyed the games, the highlight this time around was the big outdoor skills zone where we got to play ‘real golf’ as he described it, putting on the same style greens as the players and testing out our chipping and short game skills in competition zones.
This interactive element really made his day, I think he thought he was preparing to take part in the Open himself! Regardless of their ability level every kid was having a great time here, you could even get a free bunker lesson from a PGA pro and I know plenty of players who would benefit from that!
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Although the food and drink in the tented village are always a bit pricey (a margarita pizza and a portion of chips set me back £20 and a single Mr Whippy ice cream £6) the entry ticket is so inexpensive for kids that it’s still a cheap day out, especially if you plan ahead and bring your own backpack and a picnic.
The excitement of autograph hunting is also a thrill, especially if you come away with a flag full of signatures. Hogan got his hat signed by Bryson DeChambeau, who ironically went onto be the tournament villain with his controversial two-shot penalty for trampling down the long grass and improving his lie in the deep rough.
All I can say is that DeChambeau was a delight to chat to briefly, polite and engaging, and stood for over an hour in the baking heat at the end of a long practice day, making sure that every single fan who wanted an autograph, a picture, a high five or simply a ‘hello’ wasn’t disappointed. I’ve made my judgement of his character from that.
My advice to other parents who are considering planning a trip to next year’s Open Championship is to start now. The tournament returns to The Home of Golf, St. Andrews, in 2027 and it’s going to be epic! The famous university town is packed with entertainment and fun attractions for kids. We were lucky to attend the special 150th anniversary of the Open Championship last time the tournament was in town and enjoyed the beach, the castle and R&A museum amongst other things.
There’s also a brilliant public swimming pool that does a fun inflatable splash session for kids and several well-positioned holiday parks where you can book a budget stay or go glamping in the Open village. In fact, I’d better get booking my accommodation now before you’ve all read these ideas and the best places are reserved!
Carly Frost is one of the golf industry’s best-known female writers, having worked for golf magazines for over 20 years. As a consistent three-handicapper who plays competitive club golf at Parkstone and the Isle of Purbeck courses in Dorset every week, Carly is well-versed in what lady golfers love. Her passion for golf and skill at writing combine to give her an unbeatable insight into the ladies game.
Carly’s role at Golf Monthly is to help deliver thorough and accurate ladies equipment reviews, buying advice and comparisons to help you find exactly what you are looking for. So whether it’s the latest driver, set of irons, golf ball, pair of shoes or even an outfit, Carly will help you decide what to buy. Over the years she has been fortunate to play some of the greatest courses in the world, ranking Sea Island, Georgia, USA, among her favourite golf resorts. Carly's aptly-named son Hogan is already hitting the ball as far as mum and will undoubtedly be a name to watch out for in the future.
Carly is a keen competitor and her list of golfing achievements are vast. She is a former winner of the South West of England Ladies Intermediate Championship, a three-time winner of the European Media Masters and she once beat an entire start-sheet of men to the title of Times Corporate World Golf Champion. She has played for both the Dorset and Surrey County Ladies first teams and is known for her excellent track record at matchplay.
Carly holds the ladies course record (68) at her home club Parkstone and her lowest competition round (seven-under-par 65) was carded in the pro-am of the Irish Ladies Open at Killeen Castle, playing alongside Solheim Cup superstar Anna Nordqvist. Although her current handicap index has crept up to 3.7 since Covid she has her sights firmly set on achieving that elusive scratch handicap and hopefully playing for her country when she’s 50.
Carly’s current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Max, 10.5°
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 15°
Hybrids: Titleist TS2, 19°, 21°, 24°
Irons: Mizuno JPX900, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX, 52°, 56° and 58°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5
Ball: 2021 Callaway Ladies SuperSoft