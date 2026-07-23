Scottie Scheffler Explains Why Struggling Jordan Spieth Did Surprise 3M Open U-Turn

Jordan Spieth was a surprise name in the field for the 3M Open when he was announced just a couple of weeks before the tournament with a big fanfare, so his withdrawal was as surprising as it was disappointing for organisers.

Spieth was announced as the other big name in the field at TPC Twin Cities alongside Scottie Scheffler, but when the field list was published last Friday Spieth's name was not on it.

The 3M Open has had a few withdrawals with Jason Day injured and Open champion Ryan Fox taking the week off, while headliner Spieth's absence was the biggest blow.

And World No.1 Scheffler, a good friend who lives near him in Texas, says the reason for Spieth now skipping the trip to Minnesota is the mental grind of his struggling form.

Spieth is way down in 119th in the FedEx Cup standings after a bitterly disappointing Open Championship - where he missed the cut after shooting 10 over par for the first two days on his return to Royal Birkdale.

And Scheffler says that the mental aspect of Spieth struggling to find any form has taken its toll, meaning he just needed a week off before trying to make a late run for the playoffs.

"I haven't spoken to him since after The Open, but Jordan's played a lot of tournaments this year, a lot more I think than maybe he normally has," Scheffler said at TPC Twin Cities.

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"Golf is tough in terms of I think mentally it's more of a grind than anything. Physically it can wear you down as well, but mentally it can be challenging just from I think just the grind it is in order to play a tournament.

"He's played a lot of tournaments this year, so from my point of view it's understanding for him to maybe need a week off especially as he tries to grind and make his way into the top-50 to get back into the bigger events next year."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spieth's first target is the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings in order to make the first playoff event - the FedEx St Jude Championship - but he now has just two tournaments to do so after missing the 3M Open.

Only the Rocket Classic and Wyndham Championship now remain for Spieth to rescue a season of frustration, he feels his best stuff is close but he's failed to even land a single top 10 this year.

The frustration is obvious, and Scheffler knows about it firsthand as he practices with Spieth back in Texas, and sees how hard he's been working behind the scenes.

"We play a lot of golf at home and he works super, super hard," said Scheffler. "I'm sure he's bummed not to be here this week, but like I said, he's worked really hard this season and played a lot of tournaments.

"So I'm sure he wishes he could be here, but rest and time at home is also important as you try and play good golf."

Spieth faces a huge fight to try and make the top 50 in the FedEx Cup, which brings with it access to all the big events on a changing PGA Tour next season - but his puzzling continued struggles don't show too many signs of improving.