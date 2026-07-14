Nobody Saw Jordan Spieth's Major Drought Coming - Can A Return To Scene Of His Greatest Triumph Provide The Missing Spark?

If ever a Major win summed up a player it was Jordan Spieth's epic, swashbuckling Open Championship victory in 2017 at Royal Birkdale.

The fact he's not won a Major since is one of golf's biggest surprises, the fact he's won just two tournaments in the resulting nine years is a staggering mystery. It's something he addressed at his pre-Open press conference on Monday.

Some injury problems haven't helped, but overall he's just not managed to find that spark of genius enough to maintain what looked like being a career that would be laden with Major wins.

As the Open returns to Birkdale, Spieth is hoping to roll back the years and rediscover some of that form that saw him collect three of the four Majors aged just 23 - the second youngest to achieve that behind only Jack Nicklaus.

But it's not just happy memories firing the now 32-year-old, as he feels that in some aspects he's a better player now than in 2017, and believes that "I have a lot of great golf in front of me".