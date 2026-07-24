PRG Golf Unveils Sublime Guinness Collection, And I Can't Wait To Get My Hands On It

At Golf Monthly we have been big fans of PRG Golf for a while now and if you are unaware of the brand, it makes some of the best golf accessories in the game, ranging from premium and unique headcovers, to ball markers, towels and so on.

The quality is always outstanding, (especially the special edition Kickpoint headcover which celebrates our podcast), and the brand constantly seeks to try new things. A case in point is this latest partnership with Guinness which is a collection made up of a variety of designs covering headcovers, putter covers, yardage books, towels, flags, ball markers, bag tags and so on. Put simply, there is a Guinness related accessory for everyone here, so I've included links below on how to buy each piece. (I really need to get my hands on some of this gear given how much I love Guinness...)

The launch range includes:

Two Pint Collections feature designs inspired by the famous pint itself

feature designs inspired by the famous pint itself Toucan Collection celebrates one of the brand’s most enduring symbols

celebrates one of the brand’s most enduring symbols Icon Collection includes a range of accessories with iconic branding

includes a range of accessories with iconic branding A selection of metal accessories, towels, scorecard holders, yardage books and flags are also available to purchase

(Image credit: PRG Golf)

Once again PRG Golf clearly is looking to evolve with this new collection and one key area is using a new material. The brand has introduced PrimaTouch which is a new fibre material designed to help durability, longevity and the overall eprformance of the accessories, especially the leather products. For example it gives resistance to water and staining so they can continue to look great on your bag for a longer period of time. With the state of my headcovers currently, this is music to my ears...

(Image credit: PRG Golf)

Stephen Riley, CEO of PRG Golf, said: "As a company founded in Northern Ireland, this partnership is one we are incredibly proud of. Guinness is a brand that is recognised around the world, but with a rich Irish heritage and culture, something that resonates strongly with PRG.

"This collection allowed our team to create something that honours that legacy while introducing new ideas through design and materials. The launch of PrimaTouch is an important moment for PRG, and we felt there was no better brand than Guinness to showcase it for the first time."