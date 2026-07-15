'I Was In A Dire Place. I Found Water Off The Tee And Chunked My Next Shot Into The Burn. I Was So Embarrassed. I Wanted The Ground To Open Up And Swallow Me' – How Padraig Harrington Turned Despair Into Joy And Became A Double Open Champion

Padraig Harrington cannot wait to get back to Royal Birkdale and pay another visit to the scene of the second-best shot of his stellar career. Hang on. Let's just back up a little here. Second best? What on earth could possibly top the 5-wood from the best part of 250 yards that screeched to a halt just three feet from the flag on the par-5 17th in the final round of the 2008 Open Championship?

That unforgettable shot set up the eagle that guaranteed Harrington would become a back-to-back Champion Golfer of the Year – still the only European golfer to achieve that feat since James Braid of Scotland doubled up in 1905 and 1906.

It doubled his lead to four shots, and made sure he could enjoy a victory procession down the final hole – something he had been denied at Carnoustie 12 months earlier, when the drama that unfolded on a nerve-jangling 18th hole, and the subsequent four-hole play-off with Sergio Garcia, meant every shot required total concentration.