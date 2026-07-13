My 3 Key Takeaways From A Round At Royal Birkdale Ahead Of The 2026 Open

Golf's oldest Major returns to Royal Birkdale for the first time since 2017, when Jordan Spieth came out on top after a rollercoaster Sunday to win his third Major.

The course has undergone some huge changes for 2026, including a brand new par 3, 19 fewer bunkers, 67 extra yards, five new tees and a new practice area, among many other tweaks.

I recently got the honor of playing it before the world's best arrive to vie for the Claret Jug. It was my 37th course in Golf Monthly's UK and Ireland Top 100 Course rankings and my fourth Open venue after Royal Lytham and St Annes, Royal Troon and Trump Turnberry.