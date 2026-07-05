Padraig Harrington Defends US Senior Open Title In Dominant Fashion
A dominant final day for Harrington ended up with the defending champion retaining his US Senior Open title at Scioto Country Club
Padraig Harrington provided a near flawless final round at the US Senior Open, with the three-time Major winner dominating the championship at Scioto Country Club.
Claiming a one stroke victory over Stewart Cink 12 months ago, Cink was once again Harrington's nearest rival but, once again, the latter got the better of the Major winner.
Beginning the final day, it was Cink who led by one following a 64 on Saturday that moved him to nine-under-par,
On Sunday, though, it was Harrington who took the initiative, as back-to-back birdies at the first and second were followed by bogeys at the second and third from Cink.
Following the five shot swing, Harrington never looked flustered and, despite a bogey at the fifth, he birdied the sixth, eighth and 11th to move five clear with the back nine remaining.
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Parring from the 11th onwards, the three-time Major winner wasn't going to be stopped and, with Cink struggling, the title was destined to be Harrington's for a third time.
In fact, Cink carded his first over-par round on the PGA Tour Champions in nine months, while Harrington's four-under round of 66 was enough for him to pick up a fourth Major on the senior circuit, along with his three Majors.
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Speaking about his win, Harrington stated: "It feels great, but obviously there wasn't the drama that I know we normally provide down the stretch.
"That doesn't mean that I wasn't feeling it. I was really trying to stay in it, stay focused. I knew I had a nice lead which let me play to the middle of the greens, let me hit the shots. But I did, I hit some big shots coming on the way home to take all the stress out of it.
"I had a great week putting, which wow, golf is easier when you putt well. On the back of that, obviously the lads challenged; Stewart (Cink) in particular. Didn't materialize, but that good start really got me going and put me in a good position, probably the birdie on six being pivotal after the bogey on five.
"That got me back in the comfort zone. Big putt on eight. You know, I hit the shots I needed to hit on the way home, and very, very pleased not to have created too much drama today.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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