Build Your Perfect Practice Setup At Home With These 7 Fantastic Amazon Deals
From driving nets to putting mats, you can work on your game from the comfort of your own home with these great deals
With winter closing in it isn’t always possible to get out onto the golf course and it can be expensive going to the driving range every day. So home practice is becoming more and more popular with golfers and there are all manner of weird and wonderful things that will help us fine tune our game. Even if you are fortunate enough to live somewhere warm that allows you play all year round, you can still benefit from using some of the best golf training aids to practice at home.
Whether you’re looking for the best golf nets to work on your technique or if your goal is to perfect your short game with a putting mat you can use in your living room, we’ve got you covered with this handy guide to help you find the best deals to build the perfect at home practice set up.
Speed Training
SuperSpeed Golf Swing Speed Training System | 25% off at Amazon
Was $199.99 Now $149.99
A big saving on a product used by many tour players. Just stick to the routine provided in the online video tutorials and you can increase your swing speed by up to 8%.
Looking for an extra 20 yards on your drives? Of course you are. Even the longest hitters want to get longer, and speed sticks are a great way to do it.
The SuperSpeed Golf Swing Speed Training System is endorsed by three time Major winner Padraig Harrington and consists of three specifically CNC Milled weighted clubs and over 2 years of online video instruction.
Two clubs are lighter than your driver and the third club is slightly heavier. University studies have shown that by following the regime laid out in the instructional videos just two or three times a week, golfers will see club head speed increases of 5-8%.
Available in senior, mens, ladies and various junior flexes and weights, this is a fantastic way to get your swing speed up and start hitting bombs.
Practice nets/mats
GoSports Elite Golf Practice Net | 33% off at Amazon
Was $499.99 Now $424.99
If you're looking for something a bit sturdier and more expensive then look no further than the GoSports Elite Practice Net which has a 15% off the RRP.
The GoSports Elite Golf Practice net is a more permanent solution for the golfer who is really dedicated to home practice and is something you might want to use in conjunction with a simulator. The 10 ft x 7.5 ft heavy-duty netting is designed for over 10,000 hits at any swing speed and is fitted with a sturdy steel frame. Hassle-free setup and takedown in less than 5 minutes with included carrying case for storage or transportation; Seamless compatibility with the GoSports Golf Simulation Screen (sold separately) for use with golf simulators and projectors.
Hit Run Steal Sports Heavy Duty Golf Net | 30% off at Amazon
Was $109.99 Now $76.99
Save 30% on one of the best value for money golf nets around.
This offering from Hit Run Steal Sports features prominently on our list of the best golf nets and offers great value for money. A 10 foot wide by 7 foot high net that is suitable for use with any golf club in the bag and can be used indoors or outdoors.
Once you've got your net you're going to need a mat. It's essential if you are indoors, but even if you are set up outside you'd ideally want a mat to protect your grass and to also replicate golf course conditions.
The tri-turf practice hitting mat from GoSports replicates three different kinds of grass which allows you to perfect your skills hitting from a tee, normal fairway lies as well as longer grass.
GoSports Tri-Turf XL Golf Practice Hitting Mat | 32% off at Amazon
Was $59.99 Now $40.65
Practice your shots from different types of lies with this cleverly designed practice hitting mat.
An ideal companion for your practice net and hitting mat is the handy all weather golf ball tray below, much like what you would find at your local driving range. Made from durable plastic and capable of holding 70 balls, this tray is compatible with any golf mat and makes practice easier and more efficient.
GoSports All-Weather Golf Ball Tray | 17% off at Amazon
Was $29.99 Now $23.99
Practice more efficiently with his handy golf ball tray which site snugly alongside your practice mat and keeps your golf balls within easy reach.
Putting Aids
Perfect Practice Putting Mat | 43% off at Amazon
Was $174.99 Now $99.99
Improve your short putting game at home or in the office with Dustin Johnson's putting mat. Ideal for honing your stroke and building your confidence, plus it packs away nicely so you don't need it set up all the time.
Read our full Perfect Practice Putting Mat review
Putting mats have come on in leaps and bounds over recent years and the Perfect Practice Putting mat is one of the best available. I actually have this at home and it gets two thumbs up from me. But if my recommendation isn't good enough for you then Dustin Johnson also endorses it. Oh now you're interested. Like that is it?
Seriously, I do love this mat because it made me want to practice. I didn't have to force myself to do it, it was just there and I'd use it all the time. The beauty of it is that you can just set it up in the corner of your living room or office and just hit a few putts whenever you walk past to grab a drink or go to another room. It rolls up nicely too so you don't have to leave it set up all the time.
Whether you make or miss the putt your ball will roll back to you and because it's almost 10 feet long you can practice putts of various lengths and set yourself challenges. The mat is crafted with a unique crystal velvet material which gives you a fast, smooth roll, and the markings on the mat help with alignment as well as showing you how your putt is rolling towards the target. It is available is standard wood version as well as acrylic.
GoSports Pure Putt Challenge Mini Golf Game | 20% off at Amazon
Was $34.99 Now $27.99
A golf game that lets players create their own mini-golf course on a carpet at home or at work. Full game set includes 9 holes, 4 golf balls and dry erase scorecard
Ideal for a carpeted room, this fun challenge allows you to set up a nine hole putting course of varying distances. The holes are cleverly designed so that putts of the right speed will go in and stay in. Setup at home for family game night, at the office for breaks and office parties, or even on the green for fun and practice.
