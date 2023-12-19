Golfers Often Make The Same Mistake Before They Play... Here's What You Should Be Doing Instead!
In this video, PGA pro and Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Alex Elliott calls on amateurs use this pace putting drill before heading to the course
It's so important to get your putter firing from the first hole. Most amateurs know that and yet, what I see all the time is golfers practising a handful of short putts before they tee off. To my mind, this is a big missed opportunity. In the video and article below, I'll share a simple pre-round drill to use instead, that will hone your feel before you head to the first tee.
Pace Putting Drill
As I mentioned, lots of golfers hit short putts to a hole before they tee off and I can see the reasoning behind that as it can build confidence from seeing the ball going in the hole. However, what happens to your confidence if you miss? And more to the point, what are you doing to develop a feel for the pace of the greens?
If you can get a grip of the pace, you'll hole out more often and keep 3-putts off your card so I want you to change it up. It's not to say you can't devote some time to the short ones but I want you to get a proper feel for the pace of the greens. This is much more important.
To do this, forget about putting to a hole and instead just find some open space that is unoccupied. If possible, hit some left-to-right putts, some right-to-left putts, some uphill putts and some downhill putts.
The idea is simple and requires just two balls. I want you get the first one out there into a rough area and then the second one to just gently nestle up to it. By taking the hole out and focussing on a smaller target, you'll narrow your focus and concentrate only on speed. The more balls you hit, the more your results will improve and you'll create an instinctive feel for the pace of the greens.
Don't rely on having the pace down because you played recently and putted well. It might be subtle but the pace of greens change every day based on a variety of factors. In the video above, for example, the greens were ironed five minutes prior to filming.
So, change up your pre-round putting routine to incorporate this simple pace drill. It'll boost your confidence and undoubtedly lead to more holed putts.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Location: Mottram Hall
Alex spent a great deal of time learning the game from fellow northwest golfer, Andrew Murray, who was a European Tour regular from 1979 to 1995. He spent three years on the European Tour caddying for Andrew’s son, Tom, before taking his PGA qualifications. His passion for the game and personality in front of the camera has helped him to create a thriving social media platform on Instagram and YouTube, where he offers a whole host of tips and advice to help viewers shoot lower scores.
Most significant influences on your teaching:
Mike Bender's book, 'Build The Swing Of A Lifetime', which I read during my PGA qualifications. He uses so many different tools to help students deliver the club better when hitting the golf ball. Andrew Murray, too. He helped form the way I interact with golfers and simplified what can be a complex game for a club golfer.
Advice for practice:
I like to get students to work in sets of five golf balls – three drills shots to two course shots. The drill shots have no consequence, but with the two course shots, I ask the student to create a green or fairway and go through a full routine.
Greatest success story:
One of my students hadn’t played golf for ten years - he'd lost his love for the game. After watching my online Instagram and YouTube content, he came for several golf lessons and has now joined a local golf club. Knowing I've helped get someone back into golf... you can't beat that.
-
-
Which Golfers Have Won The BBC Sports Personality Of The Year Award?
Rory McIlroy is hoping to become just the third golfer to be named BBC Sports Personality of the Year at the 70th annual awards ceremony
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
How To Hit A 3-Wood Off The Tee - Simple Tips
In this video, PGA pro Ben Emerson shares his simple tips on how to get the most out of your 3-wood off the tee
By Ben Emerson Published