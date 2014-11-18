Golf Monthly created this content as part of a paid partnership with Titleist. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Golf Monthly

In this video, PGA pro Nick Drane offers his top tips on grooving a better putting stroke

In the video above, Nick Drane, PGA Professional and Master Fitting Specialist at the Titleist Performance Centre, Woburn, explains the importance of the putting backswing vs follow through.

If you're struggling to get the ball started on the correct line, or if you find that your distance control is lacking consistency, be sure to give this video a watch.

Putting Backswing Vs Follow Through

The Common Misconception

I'm slightly wary of the idea that the putter head has to be accelerating into the golf ball.

We certainly don't want to be decelerating, but if you watch the best putters in the world, they keep the putter head at a constant speed.

For me, having this thought that you need to be accelerating can lead to a few problems, the first of which concerns distance control.

Put simply, it makes it hard to be consistent from range.

So, what I tend to see is this short backswing, and then a long, jerky follow through.

As well as making it hard to get the distance right, it also makes it difficult to maintain a square clubface towards your intended target line - so you can clearly see from the picture below that I'm going to pull it.

Key Fundamentals

A couple of basics at set-up can help you to understand the importance of putting backswing vs follow through.

I take the putter in the palms of my hands and adopt a nice, wide base.

What you're trying to remove is any unnecessary wrist movement that will give acceleration to that putter head.

Use Your Feet

I like to use my feet as a reference for the length of stroke.

So, if you watch my backswing and follow through in the video above, you'll see how they are very similar in length.

As a result, I'm able to maintain the control of the clubface and judge distance more easily.

Obviously, during a game of golf we're going to be faced with putts of different lengths.

The key to being successful with putting from distance, is to maintain a very similar length backswing and follow through.

Drills

Tee Peg Drill

This is a simple drill that will help you to focus on your backswing and follow through - and, ultimately, improve your distance control.

Place a tee peg 10ft, 20ft and 30ft away, and practise putting to each one. See how close you can maintain that grouping.

Even just varying the length of your stroke - so just outside the back foot, to just outside the front foot - and observing what distance that produces, is going to be extremely valuable.

3-Ball Window

A good drill that provides a nice visual to help you focus on clubface control, is the 3-ball window.

Think about how you need to keep the clubface square through this 3-ball window.

It's more a visual to have, or you can hover the putter over the three balls and make a stroke.