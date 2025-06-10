I Asked Google Gemini To Pick The 2025 US Open Winner... But I Banned It From Picking Scheffler!

As my memory of an abysmal PGA Championship faded into obscurity and the promise of the season's third Major rolled around, I immediately embarked on a relentless hunt to find the winner of the 2025 US Open.

Despite doing hours and hours of research to determine my expert betting picks for the US Open, I decided it couldn't hurt to get the opinion of a second-party, so I decided to turn to the infinite wisdom and AI-power of Google Gemini.

With Oakmont shaping up to be one of the toughest US Open tests in recent memory, I was interested to see who the powerful engine would pick as its champion, but after an irritatingly obvious and borderline cowardly response, I decided to introduce some strict parameters.

Mainly, the exclusion of a man who even the least knowledgeable golf fan could pick to win... World No.1 and three-time Major Champion, Scottie Scheffler.

I Asked Google Gemini To Pick The Winner Of The 2025 US Open - Without Scottie Scheffler...

Let's get this out the way before we go any further. I am not saying Scottie Scheffler and his consistent style of golf won't win. In fact, quite the opposite.

There is a very high probability that the best player in the world will walk this by a few shots, but at a ridiculously short price in the betting. For that reason, I can't get on board.

I wanted to make Google Gemini work a bit harder for its prediction, rather than picking a name that any punter on the planet with even a shred of golfing knowledge would be able to pick as a potential winner.

When I put these parameters in place, the response was (slightly) less obvious, but I still vehemently disagree with its pick.

Scottie Scheffler could waltz to victory at the 2025 US Open, but I wanted Google Gemini to work a little harder for its predictions (Image credit: Getty Images)

The selection of Google Gemini, to win the 2025 US Open, was defending champion Bryson DeChambeau.

While I can completely understand its logic, there is one key stat that prevents me from throwing a few quid at its prediction.

In the last 75 years, only three US Open Champions have successfully defended their title. The notion that Bryson will buck that trend at the apparently 'unplayable' Oakmont Country Club, one of the toughest US Open venues (in my opinion), is difficult to commit to with any confidence.

Despite what Google Gemini outlines as a strong US Open pedigree, plenty of power to tackle the test and some great recent Major form - I would still be more inclined to go for one of the other favorites - like winning machine Joaquin Niemann.

Bryson DeChambeau is bidding to become the fourth person in 75 years to defend the US Open title, and Google Gemini believes he can do it! (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who Does Google Gemini Think Will Be First Round Leader At The US Open?

After a less than groundbreaking response to my previous query, I decided to give Google Gemini one more chance to pick me a winner.

I love a dabble in the special bets and side markets at Major Championships, so this time I asked it to predict the first round leader at the 2025 US Open - and it did not disappoint.

Interestingly, it appeared to favour accuracy over distance - suggesting Collin Morikawa or Hideki Matsuyama could be our leader after 18 holes. It's justification was fair, outlining a need for balance...

Morikawa or Matsuyama could feasibly be the first round leader, but will they have the length to compete at Oakmont? (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Collin Morikawa or Hideki Matusyama could find their precision rewarded on a course that punishes mistakes so severely.

"Ultimately, the first-round leader at the 2025 US Open will be the player who best navigates the razor's edge between aggression and caution. They will need to execute a near-flawless game plan and maintain their composure amidst the inevitable challenges that Oakmont will present".

Well said, Google Gemini. That's a plan I can get behind.