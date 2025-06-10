'They Are Finally Cutting The Rough But, It's Still Unplayable' - Watch As Oakmont Greenkeepers Cut Back The Rough In Lead Up To US Open

Oakmont Country Club hosts the 125th US Open this week, however its rough is taking all the headlines prior to the tournament

Tyrell Hatton striking a ball out of the rough at Oakmont Country Club and a bird&#039;s-eye visual of what the ball looks like in the rough
(Image credit: Getty Images/X: Jhonattan Vegas)
When you think of the US Open, words like impossible, difficult or punishing will come to mind and this week will be no different. Oakmont Country Club is known as one of the toughest courses in America and is famous for its Church Pew bunkers and rapid greens.

However, its rough has been taking all the headlines in the lead up to the third men's Major of the year.

The length and density of the rough has blown away players this past week when many videos of the challenging conditions circulating online. However, on Monday greenkeepers in mass numbers were seen tackling the rough, although it begs the question what difference will it really make?

Four time PGA Tour winner Jhonattan Vegas has provided particular insight over the last week, even deeming the rough 'unplayable' while watching it being cut.

Other plays competing this week such as LIV Golfer Tyrell Hatton have also expressed their shock on the rough, as in a video of him in a practice round, he said, "set up over it, I actually can't even see the ball."

Vegas also provided a bird's-eye visual on what he and other players will be looking at if they miss a fairway come Thursday and end up in the intricate rough. And it's not pretty viewing.

Justin Thomas is more optimistic about the rough though this week although he does admit players shouldn't 'push the envelope' if the lie isn't right.

"It's not like every time you hit it in the rough, you're grabbing lob wedge and hit it out," he said.

"You have to think, how far can I hit this?"

"I think that, to me, there's no such thing as complete hack-out rough. These guys - we're going to get luck.

"A lot of people walking in the rough, you're going to get some lies that are decent, but you're going to have some tempting lies that may - guys might try to push the envelope when they shouldn't kind of thing."

