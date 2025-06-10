'They Are Finally Cutting The Rough But, It's Still Unplayable' - Watch As Oakmont Greenkeepers Cut Back The Rough In Lead Up To US Open
Oakmont Country Club hosts the 125th US Open this week, however its rough is taking all the headlines prior to the tournament
When you think of the US Open, words like impossible, difficult or punishing will come to mind and this week will be no different. Oakmont Country Club is known as one of the toughest courses in America and is famous for its Church Pew bunkers and rapid greens.
However, its rough has been taking all the headlines in the lead up to the third men's Major of the year.
The length and density of the rough has blown away players this past week when many videos of the challenging conditions circulating online. However, on Monday greenkeepers in mass numbers were seen tackling the rough, although it begs the question what difference will it really make?
Wait for the maintenance staff member at 23 seconds.Shout out to those getting Oakmont in mint condition. pic.twitter.com/5Br8iFna3gJune 9, 2025
Four time PGA Tour winner Jhonattan Vegas has provided particular insight over the last week, even deeming the rough 'unplayable' while watching it being cut.
Good news guys, they are cutting the rough but, it’s still unplayable. Have fun 😳😳😳😳😳😳 #USOPEN2025 pic.twitter.com/BCV3FNZ6bHJune 9, 2025
Other plays competing this week such as LIV Golfer Tyrell Hatton have also expressed their shock on the rough, as in a video of him in a practice round, he said, "set up over it, I actually can't even see the ball."
Vegas also provided a bird's-eye visual on what he and other players will be looking at if they miss a fairway come Thursday and end up in the intricate rough. And it's not pretty viewing.
Get ready boys. This is going to be fun. 😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/PHYabybeGgJune 2, 2025
Justin Thomas is more optimistic about the rough though this week although he does admit players shouldn't 'push the envelope' if the lie isn't right.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"It's not like every time you hit it in the rough, you're grabbing lob wedge and hit it out," he said.
"You have to think, how far can I hit this?"
"I think that, to me, there's no such thing as complete hack-out rough. These guys - we're going to get luck.
"A lot of people walking in the rough, you're going to get some lies that are decent, but you're going to have some tempting lies that may - guys might try to push the envelope when they shouldn't kind of thing."
Euan has just finished a BA Sports Journalism degree at the University of Brighton and is currently working with the news team at Golf Monthly. He would love a career in Golf and is looking to expand his journalistic skills while learning from some of the best golf writers in the industry.
His time at university has granted him access to top sporting venues, such as reporting on an England women's football match held at the AMEX stadium and multiple reporting opportunities at racecourses such as Goodwood and Kempton Park.
A keen golfer throughout his childhood, Euan currently plays off a handicap of 13.6 and is a member of the Dyke Golf Club near Brighton, UK. His fondest golfing memory to date would be playing the stunning Faldo and O’Connor Jnr. Courses at Amendoeira Golf Resort.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
US Open Concession Prices Have Raised Eyebrows... But Are They Really That Bad?
The concession prices have been revealed at Oakmont Country Club and, like previous Major championships, it has caused a mixed reaction online
-
I’m Stunned By My Course Handicap At Oakmont… How Many Shots Would You Get Off The Championship Tees?
Oakmont Country Club is considered one of the toughest US Open venues, but I was still shocked by how many shots my course handicap gives me! Check yours here
-
US Open Concession Prices Have Raised Eyebrows... But Are They Really That Bad?
The concession prices have been revealed at Oakmont Country Club and, like previous Major championships, it has caused a mixed reaction online
-
I’m Stunned By My Course Handicap At Oakmont… How Many Shots Would You Get Off The Championship Tees?
Oakmont Country Club is considered one of the toughest US Open venues, but I was still shocked by how many shots my course handicap gives me! Check yours here
-
The Unique Cutting Method Oakmont Greenstaff Are Employing At The US Open
Greenkeepers at the US Open are putting the finishing touches to the course, with several staff members seen shaving the fringes with clippers
-
‘I Mean This Just Seems Ridiculous’ - Watch Collin Morikawa Hit Driver On Monster Oakmont Par 3
In what is very much out of the ordinary for tour players, Collin Morikawa and a number of other players hit driver on one of the longest par 3s in the world at Oakmont Country Club
-
'Without Me Failing, I Probably Would Have Never Won A PGA Tour Event' - Andrew Landry Reflects On The Painful US Open Near-Miss That Kickstarted His Career
Largely unknown at the time, Andrew Landry was in the final group at the 2016 US Open before a final-round slide ended his chances of a remarkable Major win
-
‘One Of My Goals In Doing All This… Is Just To Inspire Some People, To Let Them Know That It’s Never Too Late To Try And Pursue Something In Your Life That You Think Is Really Cool’ - Dentist Matt Vogt On The Impact Of His Dream US Open Appearance
Dentist Matt Vogt's qualification for the US Open is the stuff of fairytales, and he wants it to inspire others to go after their dreams
-
‘My Game’s Been Really Close’ – Dustin Johnson Confident He Can Contend For Second US Open Title At Oakmont
The 2016 US Open champion is confident in his game ahead of the Major, despite some recent disappointments at the big events
-
8 Things You’ve Forgotten About The 2016 US Open (Aside From Dustin Johnson’s Controversial Ruling And Victory)
What can you remember about the last US Open to be held at Oakmont Country Club? It was 2016, the year Dustin Johnson won his first Major Championship