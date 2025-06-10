'They Are Finally Cutting The Rough But, It's Still Unplayable' - Watch As Oakmont Greenkeepers Cut Back The Rough In Lead Up To US Open

When you think of the US Open, words like impossible, difficult or punishing will come to mind and this week will be no different. Oakmont Country Club is known as one of the toughest courses in America and is famous for its Church Pew bunkers and rapid greens.

However, its rough has been taking all the headlines in the lead up to the third men's Major of the year.

The length and density of the rough has blown away players this past week when many videos of the challenging conditions circulating online. However, on Monday greenkeepers in mass numbers were seen tackling the rough, although it begs the question what difference will it really make?

Wait for the maintenance staff member at 23 seconds.Shout out to those getting Oakmont in mint condition. pic.twitter.com/5Br8iFna3gJune 9, 2025

Four time PGA Tour winner Jhonattan Vegas has provided particular insight over the last week, even deeming the rough 'unplayable' while watching it being cut.

Good news guys, they are cutting the rough but, it’s still unplayable. Have fun 😳😳😳😳😳😳 #USOPEN2025 pic.twitter.com/BCV3FNZ6bHJune 9, 2025

Other plays competing this week such as LIV Golfer Tyrell Hatton have also expressed their shock on the rough, as in a video of him in a practice round, he said, "set up over it, I actually can't even see the ball."

Vegas also provided a bird's-eye visual on what he and other players will be looking at if they miss a fairway come Thursday and end up in the intricate rough. And it's not pretty viewing.

Get ready boys. This is going to be fun. 😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/PHYabybeGgJune 2, 2025

Justin Thomas is more optimistic about the rough though this week although he does admit players shouldn't 'push the envelope' if the lie isn't right.

"It's not like every time you hit it in the rough, you're grabbing lob wedge and hit it out," he said.

"You have to think, how far can I hit this?"

"I think that, to me, there's no such thing as complete hack-out rough. These guys - we're going to get luck.

"A lot of people walking in the rough, you're going to get some lies that are decent, but you're going to have some tempting lies that may - guys might try to push the envelope when they shouldn't kind of thing."