'Interviewing The Losing Ryder Cup Captain Was Probably One Of The Toughest Interviews I've Ever Had To Do' - Iona Stephen On The Raw Emotions Of Golf Broadcasting

“I don’t think I’m the girl for this because I get too carried away with emotions.” That’s what Iona Stephen remembers saying to her boss when she first took on her broadcasting role at Sky Sports Golf. “That’s exactly why you are the girl for this,” he replied.

Beyond Par: Iona Stephen interview

That exchange perfectly encapsulates the unique approach Stephen brings to her work, whether she's on air for Sky Sports or creating content for her own social channel, On the Road with Iona. The ability of this former professional golfer to connect deeply with the emotional rollercoaster of live sports isn't just a personal trait, it's become fundamental to her broadcasting style, even if it sometimes presents a personal challenge.

Stephen readily admits that her empathetic nature can lead to intense moments. "We certainly have had a few tears on the channel, and you can really sense the knots in the throat," she shared. "And I think that I'm, you know, a real empath in my life. So, as soon as someone else is crying, I think, 'Oh no, I'm going to start crying.' And you really feel things with them."

Stephen shared another instance where her emotions almost got the better of her, this time during Rory McIlroy's performance at this year's Masters. She wasn't covering the 17th and 18th holes on the final day, but she was assigned to holes 15 and 16. "When he made the birdie on 15, hit a great shot into 16," she said, "I was just thinking, 'Thank goodness I get to bag out now, because I know I'm going to be teary if he gets this done.'"

Iona Stephen commentating for Sky Sports during the Open Championship at Royal Portrush (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite these deeply felt emotions, Stephen emphasises that preparation is her bedrock in high-pressure situations. "Thankfully, there is this sort of blanket that comes over me when I get into these moments," she explained, recalling her experience of presenting the closing ceremony at the 2021 Ryder Cup.

With her dad and partner watching from the balcony, thousands in attendance, and scorching temperatures, a sense of calm settled over her. "What I often talk about is that preparation is what gives you calmness," she says. "And if you're prepared, you can handle these moments. And if you're underprepared, you know it. And you know there's nothing more terrifying than being in an environment where you know you just haven't quite prepared yourself." Even after long days and walking 36 holes at the Ryder Cup, Stephen said, “I spent my evenings going through lines and lines, so it was really etched into my brain.”

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This meticulous preparation was never more crucial than when she had to interview the losing Ryder Cup captain, Zach Johnson, "which is probably one of the toughest interviews I've ever had to do," Iona reflected, highlighting the challenge of "finding the tone for that in front of a live audience and the audience at home."

It's the dynamic contrast of being part of the heat of the battle and live action that led to the creation of On the Road with Iona. "The intention with the series was to design a place where we could take media at a slower pace," she explained. "I wanted to create a community and find a home for storytelling within golf that allowed me to go a little deeper."

When I asked if anyone had surprised her in her series, Iona immediately pointed to her round with Kelly Slater. "Many believe him to be the greatest athlete of all time, you know, multiple world champion when it comes to surfing the waves. What surprised me was just how competitive he is."

Iona Stephen and Sir Nick Faldo join golfers at the Husqvarna golf day (Image credit: Husqvarna)

She's noticed this steely competitiveness in everyone who's reached the pinnacle of their field. "Even with Sir Nick Faldo today with Husqvarna, just seeing the steely competition in the eyes, it never goes away," she said. "You think you're just out for a little knock around, and then you think, 'Oh no, no, no. I've got this really wrong.' When they turn up, they really turn up."

The same held true for Dame Laura Davies. "She was there to absolutely thrash me," Iona laughed. "She wasn't there to have a little social round, and she made sure she let me know that, you know." This relentless drive to win, even in the later stages of their careers, is something that consistently fascinates Stephen, echoing the sentiment for Sam Torrance as well. "I think, God, there's something. They're just built different and they're made of different stuff, and that's fascinating to be around."