'The Rough Is Ankle-Deep, You're Lucky To See Your Shoes Let Alone Your Golf Ball' - Wayne Riley's US Open Picks And Insight Into What It Takes To Win At Oakmont
Wayne Riley is expecting another big week from the World No.1 - but he also has a few interesting fancies at much bigger prices
Sky Sports golf commentator Wayne Riley expects Scottie Scheffler to win his fourth Major Championship title at Oakmont this week, and says the course is "perfectly suited" for the World No.1 to go and add his third leg of the career Grand Slam.
Scheffler was too good for everyone at the PGA Championship last month, even when he didn't appear to be at his best, and 'Radar' believes he'll be too hard to beat once again.
"He’s fresh off a win at Memorial, he’s the number one player in the world and he’s just won his third Major at the USPGA Championship," Riley told British bookmaker, William Hill.
"Scottie’s going to be so hard to beat because his all-round game is perfectly suited to Oakmont - a course where you have to miss it in the right place, which is what Scheffler does better than anyone else and why he’s the 13/5 favorite going into this week."
It might not be much of a brave selection from the former professional and Golf Monthly columnist, but the Australian commentator is only saying what a lot of other of people are - Scheffler is just too hot right now, much like Tiger Woods was in his pomp.
Scheffler, already a two-time Masters champion, has claimed 16 PGA Tour titles since becoming a member of the American-based circuit in 2020, during which time he's amassed an astonishing $86 million in prize money.
The 28-year-old won seven official PGA Tour titles last year, two short of the record set by Vijay Singh (2004) and Woods (2000) - plus he won Olympic gold in Paris.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Regardless of what happens at the 125th US Open, a title Scheffler has yet to win, Riley believes he's capable of matching the nine victories achieved by former World No.1s Singh and Woods.
"What Tiger Woods and Vijay Singh did by winning nine times in a season is so very special," he said. "I believe Scottie Scheffler is capable of matching them.
"He’s halfway to completing the career Grand Slam! It’s mouth-watering to watch how good he is; he’s the closest I’ve seen to Woods mentally. He plays the course like a game of chess, missing it in the right places and staying driven, competing every week.
"He played very well over the course of the season last year, but his injury this season will hamper his efforts to reach nine wins, as he’s running out of events! It might not be this year, but if he keeps at the pace he’s going, he can do it."
RADAR'S US OPEN TIPS
Riley might be expecting Scheffler to get the job done at Oakmont, but he isn't going all in on the hot favorite in the US Open betting - in fact, he's tipping up four other players.
"The other man to watch behind Scheffler is Collin Morikawa," he said. "While you have to miss in the right places, you need to be able to hit the ball dead straight, and that’s what Morikawa can produce.
"He keeps his ball in play, and is a wonderful iron player with his beautiful fade. If he can find something in his putting, which we’ve seen let him down before, he’s got a great chance this week."
Riley is also expecting a big performance from former Open champion, Shane Lowry, who finished second to Dustin Johnson at Oakmont in 2016.
Another player to have lifted the Claret Jug, Brian Harman, also has Riley's attention. "He drives it so straight and is one of the best putters in the field, which will be key around Oakmont.”
And although Tommy Fleetwood has yet to win on the PGA Tour, he believes the Englishman has the game to succeed on what is a very demanding layout.
"We keep mentioning how good Tommy Fleetwood is as well, albeit he’s never won on the PGA Tour. But he has the game that suits the US Open. He’s been runner-up before, so look out for him."
THE KEY TO SUCCESS AT OAKMONT
Talking more about what it takes to succeed around Oakmont, where only four players finished under par at the US Open nine years ago, Riley believes staying out of the bunkers will be key.
"To be in with a chance of winning here, you have to avoid playing out of the 175 bunkers," he said. "The rough is ankle-deep; you’re lucky to see your shoes, let alone your golf ball.
"Your iron play has to be so precise, but you don’t necessarily need to hit it at the pin; it’s about hitting the right area on the green. Eight-to-ten-foot putts for par will be very frequent this week.
"But arguably the most important part of the game this week is the mind. This place will bully and play games with you. The champion will have to be mentally tough and overcome some bad breaks."
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
'They Are Finally Cutting The Rough But, It's Still Unplayable' - Watch As Oakmont Greenkeepers Cut Back The Rough In Lead Up To US Open
Oakmont Country Club hosts the 125th US Open this week, however its rough is taking all the headlines prior to the tournament
-
US Open Concession Prices Have Raised Eyebrows... But Are They Really That Bad?
The concession prices have been revealed at Oakmont Country Club and, like previous Major championships, it has caused a mixed reaction online
-
'They Are Finally Cutting The Rough But, It's Still Unplayable' - Watch As Oakmont Greenkeepers Cut Back The Rough In Lead Up To US Open
Oakmont Country Club hosts the 125th US Open this week, however its rough is taking all the headlines prior to the tournament
-
US Open Concession Prices Have Raised Eyebrows... But Are They Really That Bad?
The concession prices have been revealed at Oakmont Country Club and, like previous Major championships, it has caused a mixed reaction online
-
I’m Stunned By My Course Handicap At Oakmont… How Many Shots Would You Get Off The Championship Tees?
Oakmont Country Club is considered one of the toughest US Open venues, but I was still shocked by how many shots my course handicap gives me! Check yours here
-
The Unique Cutting Method Oakmont Greenstaff Are Employing At The US Open
Greenkeepers at the US Open are putting the finishing touches to the course, with several staff members seen shaving the fringes with clippers
-
‘I Mean This Just Seems Ridiculous’ - Watch Collin Morikawa Hit Driver On Monster Oakmont Par 3
In what is very much out of the ordinary for tour players, Collin Morikawa and a number of other players hit driver on one of the longest par 3s in the world at Oakmont Country Club
-
'Without Me Failing, I Probably Would Have Never Won A PGA Tour Event' - Andrew Landry Reflects On The Painful US Open Near-Miss That Kickstarted His Career
Largely unknown at the time, Andrew Landry was in the final group at the 2016 US Open before a final-round slide ended his chances of a remarkable Major win
-
‘One Of My Goals In Doing All This… Is Just To Inspire Some People, To Let Them Know That It’s Never Too Late To Try And Pursue Something In Your Life That You Think Is Really Cool’ - Dentist Matt Vogt On The Impact Of His Dream US Open Appearance
Dentist Matt Vogt's qualification for the US Open is the stuff of fairytales, and he wants it to inspire others to go after their dreams
-
‘My Game’s Been Really Close’ – Dustin Johnson Confident He Can Contend For Second US Open Title At Oakmont
The 2016 US Open champion is confident in his game ahead of the Major, despite some recent disappointments at the big events