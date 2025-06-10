'The Rough Is Ankle-Deep, You're Lucky To See Your Shoes Let Alone Your Golf Ball' - Wayne Riley's US Open Picks And Insight Into What It Takes To Win At Oakmont

Sky Sports golf commentator Wayne Riley expects Scottie Scheffler to win his fourth Major Championship title at Oakmont this week, and says the course is "perfectly suited" for the World No.1 to go and add his third leg of the career Grand Slam.

Scheffler was too good for everyone at the PGA Championship last month, even when he didn't appear to be at his best, and 'Radar' believes he'll be too hard to beat once again.

"He’s fresh off a win at Memorial, he’s the number one player in the world and he’s just won his third Major at the USPGA Championship," Riley told British bookmaker, William Hill.

"Scottie’s going to be so hard to beat because his all-round game is perfectly suited to Oakmont - a course where you have to miss it in the right place, which is what Scheffler does better than anyone else and why he’s the 13/5 favorite going into this week."

It might not be much of a brave selection from the former professional and Golf Monthly columnist, but the Australian commentator is only saying what a lot of other of people are - Scheffler is just too hot right now, much like Tiger Woods was in his pomp.

Scheffler won the PGA Championship for the first time last month (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scheffler, already a two-time Masters champion, has claimed 16 PGA Tour titles since becoming a member of the American-based circuit in 2020, during which time he's amassed an astonishing $86 million in prize money.

The 28-year-old won seven official PGA Tour titles last year, two short of the record set by Vijay Singh (2004) and Woods (2000) - plus he won Olympic gold in Paris.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Regardless of what happens at the 125th US Open, a title Scheffler has yet to win, Riley believes he's capable of matching the nine victories achieved by former World No.1s Singh and Woods.

"What Tiger Woods and Vijay Singh did by winning nine times in a season is so very special," he said. "I believe Scottie Scheffler is capable of matching them.

"He’s halfway to completing the career Grand Slam! It’s mouth-watering to watch how good he is; he’s the closest I’ve seen to Woods mentally. He plays the course like a game of chess, missing it in the right places and staying driven, competing every week.

"He played very well over the course of the season last year, but his injury this season will hamper his efforts to reach nine wins, as he’s running out of events! It might not be this year, but if he keeps at the pace he’s going, he can do it."

RADAR'S US OPEN TIPS

Shane Lowry finished in a tie for second at the 2016 US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Riley might be expecting Scheffler to get the job done at Oakmont, but he isn't going all in on the hot favorite in the US Open betting - in fact, he's tipping up four other players.

"The other man to watch behind Scheffler is Collin Morikawa," he said. "While you have to miss in the right places, you need to be able to hit the ball dead straight, and that’s what Morikawa can produce.

"He keeps his ball in play, and is a wonderful iron player with his beautiful fade. If he can find something in his putting, which we’ve seen let him down before, he’s got a great chance this week."

Riley is also expecting a big performance from former Open champion, Shane Lowry, who finished second to Dustin Johnson at Oakmont in 2016.

Another player to have lifted the Claret Jug, Brian Harman, also has Riley's attention. "He drives it so straight and is one of the best putters in the field, which will be key around Oakmont.”

And although Tommy Fleetwood has yet to win on the PGA Tour, he believes the Englishman has the game to succeed on what is a very demanding layout.

"We keep mentioning how good Tommy Fleetwood is as well, albeit he’s never won on the PGA Tour. But he has the game that suits the US Open. He’s been runner-up before, so look out for him."

THE KEY TO SUCCESS AT OAKMONT

Some of the bunkers at Oakmont Country Club are to be avoided at all costs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Talking more about what it takes to succeed around Oakmont, where only four players finished under par at the US Open nine years ago, Riley believes staying out of the bunkers will be key.

"To be in with a chance of winning here, you have to avoid playing out of the 175 bunkers," he said. "The rough is ankle-deep; you’re lucky to see your shoes, let alone your golf ball.

"Your iron play has to be so precise, but you don’t necessarily need to hit it at the pin; it’s about hitting the right area on the green. Eight-to-ten-foot putts for par will be very frequent this week.

"But arguably the most important part of the game this week is the mind. This place will bully and play games with you. The champion will have to be mentally tough and overcome some bad breaks."