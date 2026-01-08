How Cold Is Too Cold To Play Golf? Have Your Say...

At this time of year, amateur golfers face a common dilemma... should we rest up or battle on through the winter?

I have decided to take the more pro-active approach this time around, embarking on a winter golf rebuild that involves a series of golf lessons, dedicated practice time and golf-specific fitness exercises that are already making me a better golfer.

With the right winter golf plan it can be a very fruitful period for the improving golfer, however, like any rational person, I have my limits.

If the temperature gauge hits zero degrees Celsius, or 32 degrees Fahrenheit, I'm out.

Before I share why I stick to that simple rule, I'd like to hear your thoughts. Am I being too soft by not heading out or would you be put off by the mere mention of a temperature remotely close to freezing?

Drop me a comment in the box at the bottom of this article and let's see if we can come to a general consensus about when it's simply too cold to play golf!

How Cold Is Too Cold To Play Golf? It's Freezing, Forget It!

I am the sort of person, like many, who spends days in the lead up to a round of golf looking forward to it. As such, I am usually pretty happy to get out in any weather to ensure I can get my fix of this highly-addictive sport.

However, on the odd occasion that my weather app shares the devastating news of freezing or sub-zero temperatures - I'll begrudgingly consign that day's round to the pile of those that got away.

Not only is it highly counter-productive in terms of your performance, but the damage that is often inflicted by golfers playing in these temperatures just sets us all back later down the line when the sun comes out.

You can get into the gym all you like, completing the best golf exercises until you are red in the face, but going out in freezing conditions will naturally increase your chances of injury and discomfort.

Anything below 41 Fahrenheit (5 degrees Celsius) is uncomfortable to play in for most, with the cold affecting your performance and the effectiveness of your equipment.

In temperatures such as these, muscles stiffen up and mobility reduces - meaning your chances of playing your best stuff are severely impacted.

Add into the mix that you are playing with a golf ball that is harder to compress, doesn't travel as far and falls out of the sky earlier - and you are really up against it.

While you might be happy to wrap up and brave the elements, most courses will struggle to stand up to the test.

Getting out on the course in the winter is a real bonus, but how cold is too cold? (Image credit: Tom Lewis)

If temporary greens haven't already been introduced, significant damage could be inflicted on the putting surfaces due to the foot traffic when playing in freezing conditions.

Once I see the temperature plummet to those frosty lows, I would much rather head inside for a game, which is why clubs without indoor practice facilities are missing a trick.

If you are going to head out, you will need some essentials, like a warm golf midlayer and a winter golf hat - but I'll be wrapped up with a coffee and one of the best golf books next to the fire.

Like I said above, I am conscious that this is just my opinion on the matter. I want to hear your thoughts, even if you completely disagree with my clear line in the sand (or snow, in this case).

So, how cold is too cold to play golf? Comment in the box below.