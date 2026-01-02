3 Reasons Why Golf Clubs Without Indoor Practice Facilities Are Missing A Trick

In my job, I am lucky enough to visit some excellent facilities that truly understand what golfers want and how to deliver it.

In recent years, I have noticed an increase in the number of clubs offering indoor practice facilities to their members and guests - and I can't believe it isn't happening everywhere.

There is obviously the cost implications to consider, but with the wonderful array of options now available in the best golf simulators and best launch monitor markets, this has helped to make prices much more competitive.

But, what are the benefits and how will this create a return on investment? I believe these four examples evidence why more clubs should pull the trigger...

3 Reasons Why Every Club Should Have An Indoor Practice Area

Does your golf club have indoor practice facilities? If yes, what's the setup like and how often do you use it? If no, would you like to see investment in this area moving forwards? Drop me a line below at the bottom of this article.

1. Improving Golfers

I recently had a lesson in an indoor simulator bay, with one of our Top 50 Coaches, and I was engrossed with the depth of information I was offered each time I swung the golf club.

Analysing this data with an expert helped to re-affirm some key messages, improved my understanding of others and ultimately helped to provide much needed clarity.

Improving amateur golfers, particularly those within your membership, is a shrewd move for golf clubs. I would argue that better golfers, or at least those that can see progress being made, are likely to stick within the game for longer.

There was a time in the past where I floundered, as I was stuck in a rut with little to no momentum and I thought about giving the game up all together.

That's no good for the business model of member's clubs - but as soon as I saw the shining, shimmering light of lower scores and a handicap cut in the distance, I was hooked once more.

Having a roster of more competent golfers could also have a positive impact on the pace of play, which is a big issue for many clubs around the world, and a more competitive scene for club tournaments.

Some will argue that this can be achieved by the practice facilities outside, which many clubs already have, but the indoor option can go one step further in complimenting the existing offer.

When the darker nights draw in, the temperature drops or the elements decide to spoil your practice party, the ever-present solace of the warm bays inside provide welcome relief.

2. Boost Revenue By Bringing People In

It's all well and good having golfers outside on the practice facilities or playing 18-holes, but when many of them jump straight into the cars and rush off home the bar can seem like a quiet, desolate space.

Of course, we want to encourage golfers to get out and practice regularly and to play as much as they are able - but what if we could also entice them back outside of 'regular golfing hours'.

It's unlikely (depending on where you live in the world) that the general membership are going to be teeing off at 8pm on a Wednesday night all year round, but by providing indoor practice facilities, say in the bar area of the clubhouse or in a room nearby, participation increases through an alternate method and the opportunity to cash in presents itself to the club.

Two hours in the simulator with a bit of food and a few beers sounds like a great way to spend a midweek evening to me, especially when you have a few friends to make it competitive.

You could go one step further and set up a midweek, winter or Sunday night virtual league between your members, which diversifies your competition schedule and provides a great chance for people to meet and socialise at the club.

3. Teaching Professionals

We've all seen it. A teaching pro standing outside in the freezing cold watching a high-handicapper slice and hook the ball all over the range.

Some might like that environment, and there is certainly always going to be a place for it, but the option of a more data-focused, technology-driven lesson would likely be a popular one for all parties involved.

Installing a facility such as this in partnership with a professional would be a great way to offset some of the concerns about cost.

With the increasing popularity of indoor golf at social venues, which offers an entry point for non-traditional golfers to experience the game, it makes sense that many would feel more comfortable taking the next step into tuition in a similar environment.

That could bring new players, and therefore new members, to the game - but irrespective of that it provides a way for your club to become more inclusive and open the doors to an audience of golfers who might not want to hit the first tee for real.

You could even go one step further and relax the dress code for indoor golf sessions, but perhaps let's take it one step at a time!