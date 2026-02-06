I've Reached My Ideal WHS Handicap Index – Is It Cheating If I Never Submit Another Official Score Again?

My handicap index is currently 18.1 which, in my eyes, is the ideal number to play golf off.

In theory, I have an extra shot on every hole and I can enjoyably shoot around 90 at a decent course.

Dipping into the 80s is therefore the marker of a good day, while just missing out suggests a few breaks didn't quite go my way, but it's nothing to worry about.

Also, being an 18-handicapper tells me I'm good enough at golf to enjoy the game socially but not so talented I need to concern myself with trying to win anything. Honestly, there's an element of ego protection to this as well.

Another huge reason I feel 18 is the ideal number for my handicap to be at is, quite simply, that's about my ability.

For context, I've played golf on and off all of my life, but I began to take it a bit more seriously in around 2022. I've had an official handicap index ever since.

I had lessons when I was very young, but have come back to the sport watching clips here and there, picking up tips occasionally and sort of teaching myself all over again.

At first, my target was to reduce the number next to my name from the high-20s and into the high teens.

As it turned out, all I needed to make that happen was to play a bit more regularly and acquire some new clubs. I think it took me about a year to drop my handicap by 10.

Since then, I briefly dipped down into the heady heights of the 15s thanks to an extremely unhelpful and flukey 10-over-par 81 that temporarily ruined my game.

But, thankfully, my usual scores in the high-80s and low-90s have largely returned and I've settled back into what I feel is a very comfortable number for me.

Having played my final round of 2025 in late December, I entered the new year with my current handicap index of 18.1 and wondering what I might look to do over the next 12 months.

While one-off achievements like bagging a first hole-in-one or a maiden eagle would be cool, they're not that much of a priority and could happen anyway with a good slice of luck.

My thoughts then turned to my handicap. Could I reduce it down into the low-teens, perhaps? I would argue that without something significant changing (most likely regular lessons), there is more chance of my Bengals firing Zac Taylor and then going undefeated to win a first Super Bowl. It ain't happening.

And, to be brutal with myself, I'm just not sure I have the ability, even with lessons. That's okay – I'm happy trying my best every round and hoping for it to all click on the same day.

But then I thought, 'what If I never submitted an official score ever again and just played off 18 for the rest of my life?' I'm not cheating anyone, am I?

I'm not a member anywhere and will likely never enter any competitions (aside from our highly prestigious Golf Monthly events a couple of times a year).

Moreover, aside from nine - which, for reasons I've already stated, is not a number I'll ever need to worry about - 18 is the easiest number to work out how many extra shots I'm allowed.

Plus, what help is it for me to dip down to circa 15 again after one freak round or balloon back into the 20s again when I know my normal game is better than that?

I think I've proved over the past two years that my handicap is never going to veer outside of 16-20 if I continue to play regularly.

I could quite happily play golf for the rest of my life off 18 and I don't think it would alter my relationship with the sport too greatly.

But then I wondered, 'is it *cheating* if I never submit an official scorecard again?' Surely not...

Again, I'm extremely unlikely to ever enter any competitions and I only ever go out against friends or family in regular stroke play before sometimes counting who carded the lowest gross score.

I suppose someone who might consider my actions to be cheating would say that it suggests I'm not trying to become as good as I can be, and I understand that, but I would try to dispel any concern on that part by inviting them to play a round with me and showing them how competitive I am when it comes to... well, everything.

I guess if I were to have a change of heart and enter a competition one day, then this would be a completely different discussion.

But I would also point to the debate around whether you should submit a scorecard every time you play or not. I have gone on record as stating you should. In my mind, it's an all-or-nothing situation.

And what about those people who pick and choose when they submit a scorecard, even if it is beforehand? Is that any different? I would argue it isn't.

What do you think? Is it cheating if you reach your ideal handicap index in terms of enjoyment and opt never to submit an official score again? Let us know in the comments box below.