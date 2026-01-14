Diary Of A Secret Club Golfer: Slow Play Isn't Just Rude... It's Pure Arrogance!

I watched plenty of golf throughout 2025 and there was one thing that stood out to me above all else... the time it took for players to complete their rounds in tournament play.

In the US Open at Oakmont, for example, rounds were taking a near six hours to finish. In fact, the LPGA Tour and PGA Tour even stepped in at the start of last year, detailing measures to combat slow play.

Personally, I can somewhat let the pros off, given it's their job and millions and millions of dollars are on the line.

What is most unsettling, though, is this pace of play problem appears to be trickling down more and more into the amateur and club game.

Do you think golf still has a slow play problem? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below...

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm not just talking about golfers who have their pre-shot routines (thoughts on that later), but those who are almost afraid of (or think they're above) letting people through when they're clearly holding up the course.

As a young lad, my father always said if there's a group waiting behind you, step aside, let them go, and continue at your own pace. This important lesson has stuck with me ever since as, instead of ruining the momentum and enjoyment for both myself and those behind me, we've come to a logical agreement and solution.

Now, though, common sense seems to be going out of the window. It's almost as if an arrogance has overcome many, as if the mindset is now 'my tee time is before yours. Tough luck - I don't have to let you through.'

Okay, perhaps arrogance isn't always the right word (although I feel it's often fitting). At times, you could substitute the word obliviousness.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

The more regularly I play, the more I appear to come up behind groups in their own world.

Leaving bags on the wrong side of greens, chatting to playing partners while standing next to the ball, waiting for the green ahead to clear when it's obvious they can't reach... these are just some examples I've seen throughout last year.

Golf is an outdoor game, played by people of all ages with various levels of experience.

Frighteningly, from what I've encountered, it's actually the more experienced individuals who appear to be the ones that cause the slow play. It almost feels like they're too embarrassed to own up to it, and admit that someone with less playing time might be quicker than them.

As we know, not everyone plays at the same speed, and not everyone is of a similar ability. For me, if you're slow, tuck your tail between your legs and let people through.

It's not difficult and it doesn't make you any less of a person. If anything, it's a good deed. You've now let someone get on with their day and allowed them to complete their round at their own pace.

You Aren't A Tour Player... So Stop Trying To Be One

Routine is another thing...

Tour professionals are very methodical and have a routine that they've practiced and honed for decades and decades. If you're going to try and emulate them, please consider the time you are taking.

Yes, a pre-shot routine can help get you settled over the golf ball, but if it takes two minutes for it to happen for every shot, that equates to around two to three hours over the course of a round.

That doesn't even include walking between shots, or factoring in your playing partners, either.

A pre-shot routine can be beneficial, but extremely time-consuming (Image credit: Getty Images)

Golf is a mentally taxing game, and I think the problem is those at the top have hammered it into the average Joe (you and me) that you must have a routine to be prepared; you must have certain triggers and thoughts if you are to succeed.

Let's be honest, is it really the end of the world if you only have 11 waggles of the club before you hit the golf ball, instead of the usual 12? Is there going to be much difference if your fifth practice swing still doesn't feel correct?

All I'm saying is yes, a routine can be beneficial, but think about the time it'll take and how it'll impact those around you. If it's slow and lethargic, then don't be surprised if comments are made.

Many will argue that slow play isn't a problem. Some even feel fast play is worse. Golf is a game to be enjoyed and I get that. The point I'm making is to be aware of your surroundings and acknowledge those around you. If there are groups building up behind, then let them through.

If every club golfer followed this simple rule, there would be far less toxic chat about slow play.