The Englishman chats to Golf Monthly's Michael Weston on his career so far and what's next

Podcast: Tommy Fleetwood – “I Feel Like I’ve Got Majors In Me”

This week we chat exclusively to Ryder Cup star and five-time European Tour winner Tommy Fleetwood. Golf Monthly’s Michael Weston chats to the Englishman, who has just signed with Tag Heuer. Interview stars at 16mins 20seconds.

We also look back on Bryson DeChambeau’s Bay Hill victory, and preview the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass and the Qatar Masters.

Listen below:

Apple podcasts: Listen here

Spotify: Listen here

Acast: Listen here

iHeartRadio: Listen here

Stitcher: Listen here

Deezer: Listen here

TuneIn: Listen here

Player FM: Listen here

Podbean: Listen here

What is the Golf Monthly Clubhouse? – Weekly Golf Podcast

Our very own Senior Content Editor and Golf Monthly Tipster Tom Clarke hosts the Clubhouse along with Senior Staff Writer Elliott Heath.

The Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast is one of the UK’s most popular listens each week and is also popular around the world from Europe to the US to Australia.

As well as top interviews, the podcast also offers up great insight and debate on the world of golf from the Golf Monthly team, whether that’s what is happening on Tour, in the grassroots game, equipment and more.

Make sure to subscribe to the Clubhouse on your usual provider and please leave us a review if you listen on Apple Podcasts.

For any podcast queries email – golfmonthly@futurenet.com

Sit back, put your feet up and enjoy!

The clubhouse is brought to you in association with Titleist, the no.1 ball in golf. For more, visit titleist.co.uk