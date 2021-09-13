We analyse Padraig Harrington's wildcard picks and recap the BMW PGA Championship

Podcast: Did Harrington Get His Wildcard Picks Right?

Tom and Elliott look back on a thrilling BMW PGA Championship where Billy Horschel sealed the title and the European Ryder Cup team was finalised.

We look back on Horschel’s victory and analyse Harrington’s picks, have our say on his choices and predict some potential partnerships for Europe. Enjoy!

Listen below:

Apple podcasts: Listen here

Spotify: Listen here

Acast: Listen here

iHeartRadio: Listen here

Stitcher: Listen here

Deezer: Listen here

TuneIn: Listen here

Player FM: Listen here

Podbean: Listen here

The Clubhouse is brought to you by Titleist, the #1 ball in golf – used by BMW PGA Champion Billy Horschel.

Horschel rolled his Pro V1 golf ball in for birdie on the 72nd hole to claim a famous victory at the BMW PGA Championship.

Closing with a seven-under par final round, Horschel is the first American to win a Rolex Series event, and he led the field for the week in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green and Strokes Gained: Approach at Wentworth Golf Club.

The BMW PGA Champion also had 13 Titleist golf clubs in play – including a TSi3 driver, two TSi2 fairway woods, a set of 620 MB irons and three Vokey Design SM8 wedges.

Find out which of the #1 brand in golf’s products is right for you, by heading to Titleist.co.uk to book onto your nearest fitting event.