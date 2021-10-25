Golf Monthly Podcast
Discover the latest edition of Golf Monthly's podcast, 'The Clubhouse', covering tournament news and the wider world of golf.
Golf Monthly Podcast Welcome to the Golf Monthly Podcast page – the place to find our weekly Clubhouse podcast.
The podcast was re-launched in 2019 and since then we've had exclusive interviews with Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and many other huge names from the world of golf.
Our very own Senior Content Editor and Golf Monthly Tipster Tom Clarke hosts the podcast along with Senior Staff Writer Elliott Heath. As well as top interviews, the podcast also offers up great insight and debate on the world of golf from the Golf Monthly team, whether that's what is happening on Tour, in the grassroots game, equipment and more. Are you not a Clubhouse Podcast listener yet? The podcast is available on nearly every provider, here's how to listen on your preferred platform - Apple podcasts: Listen here Spotify: Listen here Acast: Listen here iHeartRadio: Listen here Stitcher: Listen here Deezer: Listen here TuneIn: Listen here Player FM: Listen here Podbean: Listen here See the latest podcasts below:
Regularly keep track of our podcasts, by checking back on this page. Also remember to subscribe to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on your preferred provider and leave us a review. For any podcast queries email - golfmonthly@futurenet.com. Sit back, put your feet up and enjoy!
Latest
Podcast: Ryder Cup Preview
Our full Ryder Cup preview plus hear a fascinating interview with Tommy Fleetwood
-
Podcast: Did Harrington Get His Wildcard Picks Right?
We analyse Padraig Harrington's wildcard picks and recap the BMW PGA Championship
By Elliott Heath •
-
Podcast: Will Kisner And Rose Get Wildcards?
Check out the latest episode of the Clubhouse Podcast after a busy weekend in the world of golf
By Elliott Heath •
-
Podcast: Is A World Tour Now Closer Than Ever?
We recap all of the weekend's actions and discuss last week's huge announcement from the PGA and European Tours...
By Elliott Heath •
-
Podcast: Is Golf In The Olympics A Success?
We give our verdict on golf in the Games and chat to LET pro Lejan Lewthwaite
By Elliott Heath •
-
Podcast: England Golf CEO On iGolf And The Pandemic
Jeremy Tomlinson joins the podcast to discuss the brand new non-member handicap scheme
By Elliott Heath •
-
Podcast: Morikawa Crowned Champion Golfer Of The Year
Tom and Elliott discuss all the fallout from the 149th Open at Royal St George's...
By Elliott Heath •
-
Podcast: Open Championship Preview
We have a packed show for you this week featuring our Open preview, a Jason Kokrak exclusive and much more
By Elliott Heath •
-
Podcast: We’re Playing In The Aramco Team Series
We discuss a big week at the Centurion Club for our podcast co-host and hear from the Ladies European Tour CEO Alex Armas and Australian star Minjee Lee
By Elliott Heath •
-
Podcast: Rahm Wins Maiden Major At US Open - Recap
Hear all the fallout from Torrey Pines as well as Jon Rahm's US Open winning press conference
By Elliott Heath •