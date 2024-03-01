'I've Had To Work Exceptionally Hard To Make Strides In This Industry, Often Facing Obstacles Simply Because Of My Age And Gender'

There's a growing emphasis on expanding the game's reach and making it more accessible, especially to a diverse audience. Among those leading the charge is Gabriella Degasperis, also known as GabbyGolfGirl, a 16-year-old content creator based in West Palm Beach, South Florida. Originally from New York City, Gabby's journey from junior golfer to social media sensation on platforms like YouTube , Instagram , and Facebook is truly remarkable.

Gabby's golf journey began aged two when her parents gifted her a set of clubs. As her relationship with golf grew, so did her presence on social media. She currently has 700k followers across all social media platforms and she has collaborated with some huge names including Nelly Korda, George Gankas and Caitlyn Jenner.

Despite her young age, Gabby is making a significant mark on the golf industry, particularly in inspiring the younger generation to find a relationship with golf that is based on joy and passion. Her authentic and engaging content breaks down barriers and encourages a new generation of golfers to pick up the game and enjoy it to their fullest.

We sat down with Gabby to discover how she made the journey from junior golfer growing up in New York City to a YouTube, Instagram and TikTok star.

What was your journey into golf?

I got into golf when I was 2-years-old. My parents gave me my first set of clubs for my birthday. They were heavy and hard to hit, but I just fell in love with the sport straight away. My dad took me to the range, and I played my first tournament aged five. At that time, I was also into tennis, but by the age six, I decided to make the transition fully over to golf.

Lili Dewrance chats with Gabby Golf Girl in Florida (Image credit: Lili Dewrance)

You mention your dad, has he helped to coach you?

My dad is my coach. I've had multiple coaches, so many, and also invested in one-off lessons. I recently flew to California to have a lesson with George Gankas who is a top-ranked coach, but I've always gone back to my dad as my core coach because he knows my game best and always has my best interests in mind.

At what age did you start your Instagram page? What made you start sharing your journey on social media?

I started my Instagram page when I was around 6 or 7-years-old. Initially, I posted sporadically, maybe once every three months, mostly sharing trickshot videos. I didn't take it seriously then; I had around 3,000 followers.

It was July 2022 when I decided to post workout golf videos each day. I was inspired by my personal trainer who had some success doing this and I wanted to target a female audience. Then, a friend suggested I start talking to the camera to share golf tips, tournament highlights and hole-by-hole videos. That's when my page really started to take off and I realised I felt really passionate about posting every single day to engage and grow my audience.

There are several young golf influencers now, what would you say is your USP to stand out from the rest?

I think what makes my page stand out is probably the entertaining and fun content. I do everything pretty much – tips, trick shots, playing with me and competitions. But with every video I put out, I ensure that it comes back to being lighthearted, educational and entertaining.

I would say to young aspiring content creators - pick your lane and stick with it. You can explore other lanes, but go really hard at what you're doing and just don't give up on it because if you have an authentic message you'll get there.

Are you aware of influencers like Paige Sprianac and Grace Charis? Do you think their content is positive for the women’s game?

I'm super clean when it comes to creating content. I would say they're doing their thing, and that's fine. I have nothing against it, but it's just not something I would do ever. As long as we have a lot more female golf influencers who are doing the clean version of that, then I think that's great.

Gabby pictured with Caitlyn Jenner (second left) (Image credit: Gabby Golf Girl)

How important is women’s golf fashion to you, and are there any brands or trends you like?

I think women's golf fashion is extremely important. I believe we need to elevate it because stepping onto the golf course should feel like a bit of a fashion show. There are some brands that I really like; I wear GFore a lot because it's vibrant and allows me to be both relaxed and professional. I think you can be presentable and fashionable without crossing that line into being too casual.

I like to mix golf-specific brands with athleisure brands such as Lululemon. Many of the brands I'm talking to for longer partnerships are really focusing on the crossover between lifestyle and golf. I think integrating lifestyle is crucial; we need to move forward and use women's fashion as a platform to attract more people who may not play golf but like a clothing brand. If the clothing feels accessible and comfortable for them then the sport automatically feels more welcoming.

Have you encountered any barriers to growing your name in golf?

I've encountered various barriers in growing my name in the golf industry. I didn't realise before I got into this that female golfers are so often put down and it's much harder for them to be accepted. I'm almost grateful that I get to shine a light on that to young girls because I would have never known it.

I've had to work exceptionally hard to make strides in this industry, often facing obstacles simply because of my age and gender. There have been missed opportunities and rejections from brands and other influencers. While it's disheartening at times, I refuse to compromise my values and integrity. I'd rather stay true to myself, carve my own path, and work even harder to achieve my goals. Collaboration is important, but so is maintaining authenticity. If people want to collaborate with me, great. If not, I'll just have to keep pushing forward.

Gabby with Brooke Henderson (Image credit: Gabby Golf Girl)

How long did it take to start getting support from golf brands? Can you share some of your sponsors?

I'm with TaylorMade and Shotscope, but it took a while to start getting brands' attention. Initially they were confused since it was a new category, but as I've been in the space for a while and it's almost a year on YouTube, they're starting to see me as legit. Also, I'm partnering with IMI living, a luxury real estate brand, which is exciting. They're sending me to their incredible properties in places like Costa Rica, Mexico, Texas and Europe. Last year I visited Tiger Woods’ course in the Bahamas which I shared on my YouTube. I love to travel so I'm really excited about this partnership.

Tell me about your trick shot videos. How long do you have to practise and are they frustrating to learn?

Trick shots take a while. It's never my first try; it takes a lot of dedication. I remember a coach of mine when I was 7 years-old suggested I learn how to juggle a golf ball. It took me three years to master it, and then I started experimenting with trick shots. I think I'm one of the only kids who can do all these different tricks. They take a long time to film. Recently, I spent 15 hours filming one trick shot but didn't get it on camera. It was so frustrating!

Do you have any advice to make golf more fun for the younger generation?

I'd say my inspiration for trick shots came from trying to lighten up golf. Instead of just grinding on the range, I wanted to add some fun and entertainment. Many kids get burnt out, losing their love for the sport. I've seen it happen too often. So, I've made it a point to keep it fun and light for myself. That's why I'm still competing. Sure, I practise and grind, but I also make sure it's enjoyable.

Have you ever felt like you're falling out of love with the sport or feeling burnt out?

Yes, probably when I'm over-practising and stressing myself out. There's so much pressure, especially on young kids. They push themselves too hard, practising eight hours a day on weekends. It's too much. You want to push yourself, but not to the point of burnout. So, I advocate for making golf fun, especially for juniors.

Has the change of attitude impacted your tournament play?

Once I started to change my attitude on the course, my interaction with others, and brought more positivity, my golf game improved dramatically. Filming my tournaments, talking to the camera, and embracing a new level of authenticity improved my attitude and performance on the course. Rather than putting enormous pressure on myself, which I think a lot of juniors do, I began enjoying being out there and as a result, I played better in tournaments.

How do you balance content creation with school, seeing friends, family etc?

My family is my priority. We're always together, travelling, working, and creating content. It's just the four of us: my brother, mum, dad, and me. I do online school while on the road, still making it a priority. I used to attend regular school, but managing everything became too difficult, especially dealing with a lot of negativity from sharing content online. Now, it's just me and my family, and I wouldn't have it any other way. As people say, those from the same places as you often tear you down the most, while those who don't know you are the ones to lift you up the most. This has been my experience from creating an amazing online community that I'm lucky to have as my supporters.

What would you say your goal is currently in growing your Instagram and YouTube accounts?

Hitting a million followers would be great, but my main focus is on the quality of my content. I aim for authenticity, excitement, and entertainment with each post. Recently, we completed the hole-in-one challenge , which boosted our Instagram followers by 150,000. Now, we're planning more engaging challenges. It's not just about the numbers; it's about the positive feedback and engagement from my audience.

Gabby Golf Girl gives Lili Dewrance some swing tips (Image credit: Lili Dewrance)

Do you feel there's pressure for junior golfers to pursue a professional career?

Definitely. While aiming to be a tour player is admirable, the reality is that only a small percentage of juniors will reach that level. I think it's important to encourage their dreams but also highlight other avenues for a fulfilling and enjoyable golfing experience beyond professional competition. Many influencers are doing a great job of showcasing diverse career opportunities while emphasising fun and enjoyment. Golf shouldn't always be about reaching the top; it's about finding joy in the journey, whatever path you choose.

How does your content address accessibility in golf, especially considering varying demographics and economic backgrounds among kids?

My content aims to make golf more accessible. With trick shot videos, all you need is one club and a ball in your backyard. It's a common misconception that you need a full set of golf clubs, smart clothing and to be a member of a private club to be taken seriously in golf. While I'm lucky enough to have all those things, I hope to demonstrate that your relationship with golf can be stripped back to the basics of one club, one ball and finding enjoyment.

Who are your golf role models?

I've never really had a golf role model. Unlike in sports like basketball, where my brother has players he looks up to, golf has never felt that way for me. I've never had someone who made me feel like they were taking me on a journey with them, or a player who shared the authentic highs and lows of golf. Especially when observing female tour players, I've noticed their struggles and challenges. That's why I'm doing what I'm doing—to fill that gap, bring back the enjoyment in golf, and hopefully become that role model for junior golfers.

Who is your favourite player on tour?

My favourite player on tour would have to be Brooke Henderson. We recently played together at a Pro-Am, and she took the time to really connect with me. Another golfer I like is Nelly Korda; her swing is incredible,

You filmed with Nelly Korda, how was that?

I was lucky to have the opportunity to film with Nelly Korda during a TaylorMade shoot. We played a couple of holes together, and towards the end, I asked her if she was interested in learning how to juggle and hit the ball in midair. I offered to teach her, and we ended up filming it together . It was crazy because people were telling her, "We've got to go to the next thing." But she was adamant that she wanted to nail it, and I felt in this moment that I really saw her true personality come out.

Gabby with Nelly Korda (Image credit: Gabby Golf Girl)

I notice you regularly compete in amateur tournaments. Do you have any plans to turn professional in the near future?

I often get asked this question. My goal is to play golf in the most exciting, entertaining, and fun way possible. The LPGA has always been a dream of mine since I was young. However, I hope to see the LPGA become more proactive in making the game exciting and fun by the time I get there. There's still some time for that to happen. Just like how men's golf is evolving, especially with initiatives like LIV forcing the PGA Tour to make the game more exciting, I'd like to see similar progress in the LPGA.

Where do you see yourself in a year, five years, ten years' time?

My goal is always continuous growth. Whether that's through social media, competing professionally or exploring a totally new path, I feel my mission will always be to grow authentically and inspire others to find joy in golf or whatever sport they choose.