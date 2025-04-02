New To Golf Social Media? Here Are The Content Creators You Should Be Following...

So, you're new to golf/golf social media and you want to know who to follow and who produces the best content.

At the top of the list, of course, is Golf Monthly; then we have a long list list of golf content creators and influencers putting out some excellent stuff.

Whether you're just taking up the game and can't get enough instruction tips, or you simply love consuming golf in its many different forms (for example, watching Bryson DeChambeau trying to make a hole-in-one over his house), there are a wide and varied mix of accounts worth following.

GRANT HORVAT

Golf content creator Grant Horvat competing in the Creator Classic prior to The Players Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

The YouTube star won the Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass, which was held prior to the 2025 Players Championship - so he can definitely play.

In fact, the 26-year-old has competed against many of the world's best golfers in matches that you can watch on his channel.

The former Good Good man might love a challenge match (he recently played Justin Thomas), but he also enjoys teaching, which he probably inherited off his father, who was a teaching professional.

So, if you want to be entertained, gain some tour insight, and get the odd useful swing tip, Horvat is your man.

Bryan Bros Golf

A post shared by Bryan Bros Golf (@bryanbrosgolf) A photo posted by on

Brothers Wesley and George IV, both talented golfers, run a very popular YouTube channel, which is aptly named "Bryan Bros Golf".

Wesley actually has a PGA Tour win to his name, while his elder brother is a three-time All American who did the rounds on the mini tours before finding social media stardom.

Together, they're an entertaining duo. Watch them and you'll learn a lot - and you'll laugh a lot.

THE GOLF FASHION GUY (SAM JONES)

A post shared by Sam Jones | The Golf Fashion Guy (@thegolffashionguy) A photo posted by on

We might not always be able to play good golf, but we can always look good - and if there's one golf fashion guru worth following it's former PGA professional, Sam Jones (The Golf Fashion Guy).

One of the aims of Jones' content is to help golfers make better buying decisions through product reviews - and he does this in a way that's both entertaining and informative.

ALEX ELLIOTT

A post shared by Scottsdale Golf (@scottsdalegolf) A photo posted by on

Alex spent the early part of his golf career learning the game from fellow northwest of England golfer, Andrew Murray, who was a European Tour regular from 1979 to 1995.

He then enjoyed three years on the European Tour, now DP World Tour, caddying for Andrew’s son, Tom, before taking his PGA qualifications.

His personality in front of the camera has helped him to create a thriving social media platform on Instagram and YouTube, where he offers tips and advice to help golfers shoot lower scores.

RICK SHIELS

Rick Shiels has built a huge audience on his YouTube channel (Image credit: Getty Images)

After turning professional, Shiels worked at The Mere in Cheshire, England before moving to Trafford Golf Centre.

It was here where the PGA pro started to film the majority of his content, and his YouTube channel now has approximately three million subscribers.

As well as offering swing tips, he's an equipment and golf course nut, which sees him create a wonderful variety of content for his growing audience.

In January, the Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach became an ambassador and content creator for LIV Golf.

Cookie Jar Golf

The Cookie Jar Golf team (Image credit: Cookie Jar Golf)

Founded in 2020, Cookie Jar Golf is a British Independent Golf Media company, whose passion for sharing some of the best, but often less told stories in the game of golf is unrivalled.

If you love your golf course architecture, golf history and the amateur game, you should give these guys a follow - the content is fabulous.

Sit back and enjoy.

FORE THE GIRLS

A post shared by Cailyn Henderson (@chendo23) A photo posted by on

Cailyn Henderson is a former collegiate golfer and the founder and co-owner of Fore the Girls, a company that encourages more girls and young women to try golf.

If you're a beginner golfer, you'll find the videos she posts to be particularly helpful.

Together with co-founder and friend, Margaret Wentz, the pair have a gift for coaching and keeping the game fun no matter what level you play at.

PETER FINCH

Peter Finch on media duty at The Open in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like his fellow Englishman, Rick Shiels, Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Peter Finch started his career in teaching, before seeing his social platforms rocket.

These days he travels the world producing a mixed range of content, and he remains a very competitive player, as evidenced by how well in performed in the Myrtle Beach Classic qualifier in 2024.

RON CHOPPER GOLF

A post shared by Golf and Joel (@golfandjoel) A photo posted by on

Don't be put off by the name - Ron is not a chopper (a bad golfer). Actually, it wouldn't matter if he was.

His real name is Matt Heath, and this teaching pro produces some very easy-to-watch content.

Some of his videos are 50 minutes plus, but it's a sign of how good the content is that they pass by in a flash.

"G'day Choppers," is how the Aussie greets his viewers. Even if this offends you, it's hard not to warm to him.

Coupleagolfers

Coupleagolfers Russ and Beth show how fun it can be for couples to play golf together (Image credit: Coupleagolfers)

Beth and Russ are fast becoming one of the most popular duos in the creator space, producing content that is engaging and light-hearted.

Russ is a professional who has competed on tour, and partner Beth is a beginner who has totalled embraced the game and the journey she is on.

The pair are also planning a podcast - so watch this space.

GOOD GOOD

A post shared by Good Good (@goodgood) A photo posted by on

The Good Good Golf guys get up to some pretty unusual stuff, and not all of it will appeal to everyone.

This is more your Mr Beast type of content, and a lot of it is aimed at a younger audience.

They get some eye-watering numbers on their YouTube channels, with a lot of big name guests.

It's usually loud, so make sure you have a set of headphones with you when you tune in.

TANIA TARE

A post shared by Tania Tare (@taniatare63) A photo posted by on

Tania Tare is a professional golfer and trick shot artist, who turned to creating content after a series of injuries ended her hopes of a career on tour.

Not only does the New Zealander have a talent for doing some amazing tricks; her engaging personality and enthusiasm for the game is infectious, and there's no doubt her videos will have attracted lots of new people to golf.

DAN GRIEVE

Short game expert Dan Grieve (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

We're not sure Dan Grieve, one of our Top 50 Coaches, would describe himself as an influencer, but the Englishman certainly creates some fantastic instruction content, like this piece on how to master pitching.

We suggest subscribing to his YouTube channel, if only to take a bunch of shots off your scores, for this short game guru and Master PGA pro is one of the best in the business.

Karima Hassan

Karima Hassan in action during an AIG Women's Open media day at St Andrews in 2014 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Callaway ambassador Karima Hassan (Keeks) only started playing golf and making content in 2022.

If you're new to the game, you'll be able to relate to her story.

Her journey will undoubtedly help to break down some barriers and inspire more girls and women to take up the game.