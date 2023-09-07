How Brands Are Redefining Women's Golf Fashion

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As a young female golfer, I'm fascinated by how golf fashion has evolved, to attract a modern generation of players. With the emergence of trendy golf retailers and a conscious effort from brands like adidas, J Lindeberg, and Lyle & Scott designing inclusive garments that appeal to younger female golfers, golf fashion is continuing to break away from its traditional norms. The latest wave of golf clothing for women is all about empowerment and community through fashion. Bold prints, vibrant colours, and female-focused designs are creating a feeling of self-expression championed by modern female golfers.

The influence of social media has further fuelled this change, with a rise of online brand ambassadors and sponsored tour pros such as Nelly Korda and Georgia Hall taking to social media to promote female-focused collections. Even major athleisure brands like Lululemon and online retailers such as ASOS and H&M have increased golf fashion offerings this summer, demonstrating the rise of the women’s game and fashion’s role in it.

Nelly Korda joined the Nike family in January 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The pandemic accelerated the shift towards online retail and social media interactions, revolutionising the way young female golfers engage with fashion. Online retailer Fine Golf has been successful in catering to the younger market by offering hand-picked selections with brands such as adidas and Lyle & Scott, which have collections designed specifically for a modern shopper. Jordan Brooks, Director of Fine Golf says, "Fashion is crucial for young female golfers. They need to feel good to continue playing. We want to offer a collection that resonates with them instantly."

Engagement through online platforms demonstrates the effectiveness of meeting young golfers where they are - on their smartphones and social media feeds. Additionally, female-focused branding, like Fine Golf's female logo, plays a positive role in empowering young female golfers. "Our ladies logo has been a hit among female golfers, and it seems to be more welcomed and appreciated than our male logo," says Brooks. I personally resonate with this and feel a personal connection to the brand through its thoughtful and appealing designs.

(Image credit: Ryan Mason for Fine Golf)

Another exciting development in golf fashion is the move towards unisex offerings from brands like adidas with their Adicross range and Manors Golf, a UK-based modern golf brand that designs unisex garments to appeal to future generations. Luke Davies, Creative Director at Manors Golf says, “There are some unbelievable women who have bought into us, such as DJ Monki (Lucy Monkman) and American tour pro Liz Breed. Our female customers tend to prefer a slightly more androgynous, boxy fit that blends performance, comfort and style. Combining all of these elements through unisex designs offers versatility and pushes the boundaries of what people can expect from golf clothing.”

I also find myself inspired by brands like Sounder Golf - although not explicitly labelled as unisex, their garments are regularly worn by women. Their brand tagline, "Inspired by a game based on friendship, camaraderie, and challenge" underscores fashion's role in fostering a sense of community and belonging, alongside its functional aspects for modern golfers. Davies builds on this and says, “For us, it's more about creating brand affinity and a sense of community, where what Manors stands for is more than just performance, it's about the social element, accessibility, and style.”

Georgia Hall wears Rohnisch clothing and Duca del Cosma shoes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Equally, Lyle & Scott's ladies capsule collection launched earlier this season caught my attention as it was designed specifically for the younger female golfing generation, bringing in streetwear and modern culture trend influences. Interestingly, each garment in the collection is named after a female designer at Lyle & Scott, which feels like a thoughtful and authentic touch.

The progress made by brands like adidas, Manors and Lyle & Scott in redefining modern female fashion collections is truly impressive. Nevertheless, golf fashion retailers continue to face the challenge of convincing younger female golfers to opt for purpose-designed golf clothing as opposed to more affordable athleisure, readily available on ASOS and Amazon.

"There are a handful of brands that are getting styling right, but it's going to be a price point thing that will hold young females back from buying golf-specific clothing," adds Brooks. This rings true for me, and I imagine many other female beginner golfers who might lean toward affordability and style over the precise performance attributes of the garment early on their golfing journey.

Despite a shift towards online retailers, in-store retail played a significant role in shifting my perspective to recognise the appeal of golf-specific clothing. I've rarely felt inclined to shop in pro shops due to their limited and traditional stock holding but I recently discovered locations such as Scottsdale Golf and the golf store at Silvermere that have expansive in-store fashion departments for women.

Silvermere Golf's female department stocks 22 brands (Image credit: Silvermere Golf)

Having recently visited Silvermere, I was seriously impressed by the range of brands on offer. Ladies Store Manager Anne Regan reveals, "Our female department stocks 22 brands curated by an all-female team, catering to a diverse range of female golfers. We aim to identify different brands that provide choice to all age groups such as J Lindeberg, adidas, Under Armour, Puma, Rohnisch and Daily Sports to name just a few."

As Regan highlights, the physical store experience enables exploration of various brands and styles. "Shopping in-store lets you try on various options, helping you create your own unique golf style. This matters a lot to new younger golfers, who want to feel comfortable and confident in their outfits." Regan continues, "Despite stocking a number of brands that are perceived with a younger audience, shoppers' preferences totally change once experiencing the fit and feel of different fabrics and how confident they feel wearing a certain outfit. Younger female golfers do mix and match traditional and modern offerings, for example, they may opt towards a Green Lamb polo shirt and a J Lindeberg skort."

Despite being a loyal wearer of Nike activewear, I found that the adidas women’s golf range complemented my body shape and fashion taste, and I was pleasantly surprised by the fit of a Chervo vest and the fabric of a Glenmuir pink sweater I discovered in the sale. This goes to show the value of in-store shopping experiences and shaping your own style in golf.

It’s clear that this move towards contemporary and versatile choices, without being limited to traditional or performance-driven styles, is inviting a broader audience. It feels like the boundaries in women’s golf fashion are becoming less strict, reflecting the evolving spirit of the modern golfer and embracing these shifts will surely inspire more young women to join the sport.