Full Swing Season 2: Ranking The Players From Most To Least Interesting

Before I start, I want to make one thing clear: everyone who appears on Full Swing Season 2 offers something. It’s interesting to listen to all the players as the 2023 season unfolds and they all undoubtedly provide insight into life on the PGA Tour, the Majors, the Ryder Cup and the future of the professional game.

That said, some are more informative, forthright and honest than others. Below, I’ve ranked all the main players – I haven’t listed those who are infrequently featured or bit-part contributors – in terms of how interesting I found them.

Clearly, this is a subjective list and 'interesting' is a subjective word. Some of you may feel completely differently. If that’s the case, get in touch and let me know what you thought. Now, without further ado…

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is the star of Full Swing 2 as far as I’m concerned. He’s unbelievably honest about all the main talking points in the world of golf and some of his comments directly after final rounds in Majors are fascinating to listen to. McIlroy has always been one of the game’s great thinkers and seeing him navigate a tumultuous year in professional golf – and speak about it afterwards – is a real treat. I’ve written more about Rory and Full Swing Season 2 here.

Joel Dahmen

Joel Dahmen’s popularity and fame has risen immeasurably since Full Swing first aired, but as you find out in Series 2, things aren’t all rosy. In fact, that’s a fairly sizable understatement. Dahmen’s episode portrays a man struggling with form, motivation, work ethic, relationships, existing in the public eye and, quite possibly, unresolved trauma. Often, seeing someone toil is as compelling as watching a person at the peak of their powers, and that certainly rings true with Dahmen. Read why I think his episode is the best one in Full Swing Series 2.

Alex Fitzpatrick

Alex Fitzpatrick is a natural in front of the camera and he speaks candidly on the impact of his brother Matt’s success and his desire to make a name for himself. He’s also an effortlessly funny individual who boasts a light-hearted outlook but also a fierce determination to make his mark at the top level. Watching him finish in a tie for 17th at the 2023 Open Championship is one of the best storylines of the series.

Alex and Matt Fitzpatrick played together at the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Image credit: Getty Images)

Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley comes across incredibly well in Full Swing Season 2. His desperation to make the Ryder Cup team is clear for all to see, but he’s portrayed as a lone wolf in a world where being friends with the right people has the potential to unlock doors. At The Open, he’s filmed alone in his hotel room, while Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth – his rivals for wildcard picks – are having dinner with Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson. Watching him be told he’s not made the team and his impressive response is arguably the most emotive moment of the series.

Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas’ episode in the first season of Full Swing wasn’t the best, but things are different this time around. For a start, he’s struggling for form, and secondly, he’s desperate to make the Ryder Cup team. It’s incredible how passionate he is about representing his country in an event that doesn’t pay competitors; it’s a real insight into the all-consuming nature of Ryder Cup qualification at a time when money in professional golf seems to be the be all and end all.

Tom Kim

Tom Kim’s episode is more about humour than anything else, but it certainly captures and holds the attention. Kim is a likeable youngster finding his way in professional golf, and while he often comes across as playfully goofy, you see a different side to him at The Open Championship. After the first round, he injures his foot and can barely walk, yet he makes it through 54 more holes in trying conditions and records his best-ever finish in a Major. It’s captivating stuff.

Wyndham Clark

I wasn’t too familiar with Wyndham Clark and was therefore unaware of how much of a transformation he’d undergone before claiming his maiden Major at the US Open. In his episode – which contrasts very well with Dahmen’s story – he speaks of how angry and isolated he used to be before starting work with sports psychologist Julie Elion. His transformation is quite something to behold.

Matt Fitzpatrick

I’m a big fan of Matt Fitzpatrick and think he’s often miscategorised because he’s not the most gregarious of characters. I find him quite amusing and clearly he’s an unbelievable golfer. So why do I have him so far down this list? Well, a lot of his story was told in Full Swing Season 1, and he’s slightly overshadowed by his brother this time around.

Dustin Johnson

Much like Matt Fitzpatrick, I find Dustin Johnson quite likeable. He refused to criticise the PGA Tour when making the move to LIV Golf and is as comfortable in his own skin as anyone in the professional game. While it was interesting to hear his position on whether PGA Tour members should be compensated for staying put, there’s not too much else of note. Still, it’s always good to hear from DJ.

Dustin Johnson at LIV Golf Las Vegas in February (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luke Donald

Luke Donald features in the last two episodes of Full Swing Series 2 as the docuseries turns its attention to the Ryder Cup. It’s great to watch him call up his six wildcard picks and tell them they’ve made the team, but there’s not too much else to get excited about. Donald is a very well-respected guy and clearly a nice person, but I wouldn’t describe his appearances as thrilling.

Rickie Fowler

Again, there’s a lot to like about Rickie Fowler and there’s no doubt he’s helped countless youngsters fall in love with golf, but his episode didn’t quite deliver what I hoped it would. It’s always interesting to listen to professional athletes talk about slumps in form and how they came out the other side, but Brooks Koepka’s story in Full Swing Season 1 was so much more impactful. Fowler’s episode does include a cameo from Butch Harmon, though – a man who’s always worth listening to.

Zach Johnson

Unfortunately, any sort of ranking means someone has to occupy the spot at the bottom. I have no problem with Zach Johnson and he clearly put an awful lot of work into captaining the American Ryder Cup team at Marco Simone, but he didn’t deliver anywhere near the amount of insight I was hoping for. I also find him a fairly uninspiring character. Plus, he has to stop wearing his cap backwards!