‘My Dream Scenario Is A World Tour’ - Rory McIlroy Wants It, But What Would The Perfect Global Golfing Schedule Look Like In The Men's Professional Game?

With all the uncertainty in men’s professional golf at the moment – a product of the emergence of LIV Golf and the Saudi-backed circuit's potential merger with the PGA and DP World Tours – what the future looks like is anyone’s guess.

Ahead of the Dubai Invitational at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club, Rory McIlroy outlined his ideal vision for the future. “My dream scenario is a World Tour, with the proviso that corporate America has to remain a big part of it all," he said. "Saudi Arabia, too. That’s just basic economics.”

So, if such a tour were to come into existence, what would it look like and what would the perfect schedule be? McIlroy said the ideal schedule would feature 22 events for the top 70-100 players in the world. Below, I’ve dreamed up my perfect global calendar, with the proviso that no course or country is off limits. It wouldn’t be the same each year, either – there would be scope to add in different national opens on a rotational basis.

January

There’s no doubt America would host more tournaments than any other nation within the new structure – a product of financial and historical factors, the sheer number of quality courses and the fact it’s home to a large percentage of the world’s top players. The early-season PGA Tour schedule is very strong right now, so late-January stops at Torrey Pines and Riviera Country Club would be a great way to kick off the season. Pebble Beach and TPC Scottsdale could alternate each year.

February

The Middle East has been the traditional start of the DP World Tour year for a long time, and there’s no reason why it shouldn’t form part of the new schedule. Two events in Dubai and Abu Dhabi would make perfect sense, especially given a number of Americans have come over to play in the desert over the years. The Dubai Desert Classic could alternate between the Majlis at Emirates Golf Club, the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates and Dubai Creek, and the Abu Dhabi Championship could go to Saadiyat Beach, Abu Dhabi GC, Yas Links or others.

The 8th tee on the Majlis course at Emirates GC in Dubai

March

Asia is a logical place for a couple of events in March, even if the weather can be slightly cool at times. Japan is a proud golfing nation, and the Japan Open at Hirono or Kawana (Fuki) would be a great way to kick off the Asian swing. It could be followed by the Korean Open at Nine Bridges or the Jack Nicklaus Club, Korea. Other events that could alternate in would be the Singapore Open at Sentosa, the Indian Open at the DLF Golf and Country Club or the China Open at one of Mission Hills’ courses.

April

The tour would return to America in April for two events, one being the year’s first Major, The Masters at Augusta National. There’s simply no need to mess with the traditional April date, but it would shift to the end of the month to accommodate another tournament beforehand. Candidates would be the Wells Fargo at Quail Hollow or the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

The 12th hole at glorious Augusta National

May

In May, the World Tour would take a break and a LIV Golf three-event team series would take centre stage. Those who wish to participate could play for massive prize pools, while others could elect to opt out and take a break ahead of the second part of the season. Of course, the finer details would need to be ironed out.

June

The circuit would head to Europe for the start of summer. The BMW PGA Championship has taken place in September in recent years (it used to be held in May), but a June date would be perfect in terms of showing off Wentworth in all its splendour and ushering in a great British sporting summer. The French Open at Le Golf National would be an ideal complement, but again, this could rotate with the Italian Open, the Dutch Open or a newly formed Scandinavian or German Open.

July

The tour would return to the USA for two events in July, including the second Major of the year, the US Open, which should always be staged at one of America’s historic, grand and, above all, most difficult layouts. It would be preceded by the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, one of America’s most iconic courses.

August

What better in August that a three-strong cast of links tournaments, culminating in The Open Championship. It would start with the Irish Open – Royal County Down, Portmarnock, Ballybunion and Adare Manor would be among the dream venues – before heading to Scotland for the Scottish Open. The Renaissance Club is currently locked in as the host, but there are no shortage of stunning links courses on both the east and west coasts. The Open Championship would complete this festival of links golf. This month could be switched with July to create an eight-week European stretch, but that might be too long away from home for the American contingent.

The 2024 Open Championship takes place at Royal Troon

September

Back to North America for September, with the Canadian Open – always one of the best and most supported non-Major events on the PGA Tour – and the Players Championship taking centre stage.

October and November

October and November would be a bit of a movable feast depending on the year’s final Major, the US PGA Championship, which would alternate between venues outside of North America and Europe. But broadly speaking, October would see events taking place in South Africa and Saudi Arabia (we have to be realistic here), before an Australasian pair in November: one at Royal Melbourne followed by another at either Barnbougle Dunes or Cape Kidnappers in New Zealand. The season-ending event would take place back in the USA at one of the courses on the current US Open or US PGA roster (but not one which is hosting said Majors that particular year).

December

December would see three more LIV-style team events, rounding out the year with something a bit different. This schedule would comprise six LIV team events and 22 other tournaments, including four Majors. Of course, other PGA and DP World Tour events would run alongside the World Tour schedule, with opportunities for promotion and relegation throughout the season.

So, there you have it: my proposed World Tour schedule from 2025. Is it feasible? Maybe. Will it happen? Probably not. But here’s hoping.