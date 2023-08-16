Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Cobra Aerojet Driver $471.99 at Amazon $549 at CARLSGOLFLAND.COM $549.99 at PGA TOUR Superstore With the introduction of the Aerojet, Cobra has built on its reputation for producing top performing drivers at a more affordable price. We were particularly impressed by the increase in speed and distance on offer from a head that still has a classic profile at address. For Classic shape and modern aesthetics

Superb club and ball speed translated into excellent distance

Satisfying sound and feel through impact Against Perhaps not as exciting visually as we have seen from previous generations Cobra LTDx Driver $278.95 at Walmart $296 at Amazon $349 at Target The Cobra LTDx driver was one of the standout models of 2022, with its smart, modern, aspirational aesthetics making way for a premium performance that could keep up with the more expensive brands. Such was the performance, it secured a spot in our Editor's Choice Awards. For Smart, modern, aspirational aesthetics

Improved sound and feel

Good value for money Against Limited performance gains over previous generation

Cobra Aerojet vs Cobra LTDx Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

When it comes to purchasing a brand-new premium driver that won't break the bank Cobra have been the go to over the past few years. It started back in 2019 with their F9 Speedback and ever since, their subsequent models have offered performance that rivals the more expensive brands.

Their newest franchise comes in the form of the Cobra Aerojet driver, which replaces the LTDx, a driver that we absolutely adored in 2022. Both are available in a range of models and both are somewhat cheaper than the likes of the Callaway Paradym and TaylorMade Stealth 2.

Having rigorously tested both the Aerojet and LTDx, there is a lot to like about both models, but what are the key differences between the 2023 offering and the previous generation? Here, we find out.

Technology

We begin, by diving into the technology behind the LTDx, which saw the introduction of H.O.T Face Technology. To create this, Cobra took the data from thousands of impact simulations which then influenced the thickness of multiple areas of the clubface.

There is also Cobra's PWR-COR Technology within the LTDx. This sees the weight positioned lower and forward, with a 14g machined steel internal weight and a 5g exterior aluminum weight positioned right behind the strike zone. The last adding of weight comes in a 15g back weight, which should generate lower spin and higher launch and forgiveness.

The Cobra LTDx (Image credit: Neil Tappin)

So, how does the more modern Aerojet compare? Well, as you might expect, the main technology surrounding this driver is designed to create speed. For 2023, this comes in the form of a new aerodynamic shape that helps the driver move faster through the air.

More technology is introduced in the pursuit of speed, as the aerodynamic shape is coupled with what Cobra is calling a new ‘PWR-Bridge’ - a 13g weight that sits low in the sole, behind the face. The brand is promising golfers fast ball speeds and low spin for more yardage off the tee.

Looks

Both models are crammed with technology, with Cobra refining the shape on the Aerojet to be more aerodynamic. However, it's the aesthetics were we see arguably the biggest difference as Cobra has gone for a grey and blue combination in their latest release compared to the silver and orange tones of LTDx.

Companies like Callaway, with their Paradym model, have also opted for a significant change, with the company introducing a dark blue carbon effect instead of their traditional gloss crown. With Cobra, it's a similar story, as the matte black crown of the LTDx is gone, along with the subtle ridges on the top of the head.

The result is a simple, modern look that stacks up well against the best drivers of 2023. The simplicity of the look extends to the sole view too but for Cobra, it felt a little dialed back and is certainly less vibrant than what we have seen previously from the company.

It is worth noting that the look of the LTDx is certainly more refined than that of the 2021 Radspeed. It also features a choice of gold colouring on the sole, but the matte black crown is less exciting, with both offering plenty of confidence-inspiring looks at address.

Image 1 of 2 Aerojet at address (Image credit: Future) LTDx at address (Image credit: Neil Tappin )

Feel

There's a major difference in looks, but both can barely be separated when it comes to feel, with the Aerojet sitting in a very similar ball-park to what we saw from last year's LTDx. For starters, it offers a powerful, satisfying ‘smack’ through impact that is, if anything, a fraction louder than last year’s LTDx.

Any differences however, are small - which is a good thing as last year’s driver was excellent, especially the powerful feel through impact which was perhaps the biggest improvement over the previous generation Radspeed driver. Such was the powerful feel that we actually listed the LTDx as one of the best drivers for slow swing speeds on the market.

Performance

As previously mentioned, the Aerojet is designed with speed in mind and in testing, it certainly showed, as it delivered the fastest average head speed of the day. This didn't just include the LTDx, but also the likes of the Ping G430 Max.

Along with the distance, we noted that the launch and flight was perhaps a touch higher than we would prefer, obviously this is preference, but the spin was sat at just under 2500rpm. The ball flight was still well under control though and resulted in the average carry distance being hugely impressive. Without trying to swing the club any faster, the new Aerojet delivered a noticeable bump in distance versus the LTDx.

Image 1 of 2 The Cobra Aerojet (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

One last point to make about the Aerojet is that the LS model, which usually sits as the longest model of the range when it comes to distance, wasn't much different to the standard Aerojet. What's more, with the consistency and forgiveness on offer, the standard model will inspire confidence as it performed better on off center strikes.

That's not to say the LTDx is short off the tee though. You could buy the LTDx model in 2023, such was the great performance we got out of it while testing, although the numbers were slightly inferior to the Aerojet as a whole while looking at numbers on TrackMan. It's on the course that we saw its best performance, in particular how forgiving it was.

Using Arccos data from our round, it showed the difference in yardage between our best and worst strikes (and there were a couple of very poor contacts in there!) was just 18 yards. The ball flight was fairly high but clearly low-spinning, thus delivering a level of distance that was hugely impressive.

Which one should you choose?

Choose the Cobra Aerojet if…

- You are looking for more distance and ball speed off the tee

- You want to get the ball airborne off the tee more easily

- You want a driver that looks more modern and simple at address

Choose the Cobra LTDx if...

- You are looking to buy a premium driver that won't break the bank

- You want a driver that offers more traditional looks

- You are after a driver that produces consistent forgiveness out on the golf course