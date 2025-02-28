Building The Ultimate Titleist Golf Bag: My Favourite Clubs From The Brand’s History

Titleist has long been at the forefront of golf equipment innovation. Since the company’s inception in the early 1930s, Titleist’s objective has been to produce the very best golf balls and clubs using best practice in research and development and manufacturing.

In recent decades, Titleist has produced some of the best performing and best looking golf clubs that have been available to the equipment buying public. It’s a very tough job to select the absolute best they have delivered in terms of drivers, fairways, irons, wedges and putters. But, we’ve given it a go!

Of course, our selection is somewhat personal – each of the section winners has been championed by at least one of the Golf Monthly team who have used those selected clubs with great success and pleasure in the past. It must be remembered though, our list here is subjective and others might have a very different idea of what the all-time Titleist bag might look like.

But this is our list. When it came to building the ultimate Titleist golf bag, these are our favourite clubs from the brand’s history.

Driver – TSi3

(Image credit: Future)

Since the 975D was released in 1998, Titleist has been producing drivers that proper golfers salivate over. The brand favours clean lines and simple styling. But that is by no means at the expense of performance. There were countless suggestions in this category from that first 975D, a groundbreaking, players’ club, to the 905T, your author’s favourite, and the much-loved 983K – It had a couple of votes.

But we decided to go for one of Titleist’s more recent creations - the TSi3. GM’s Joel Tadman gave this driver five stars when he reviewed it in 2022 and it made it into our coveted Editor’s Choice list.

It was a driver that a number of players out of contract chose to put in their bag when it came out which is always a sign that it was a top performer. We felt it delivered significant improvements in terms of looks and performance over the TS3. It offered exceptional ball speed and the adjustability options made it hugely versatile. The TSi3 looked great with a more rounded toe and it produced a superb blend of consistency and distance.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fairway/s – 906f2

Ian Poulter recently put his 906f2 back in the bag (Image credit: Getty Images/Instagram: ianjamespoulter)

Released back in 2007, this was a beautiful looking club with classic shape and a slightly deeper face than its stablemate the F4. It had a glossy black head and silver hosel.

Not only did it look beautiful but it performed brilliantly too and was a favourite of Tour players at the time. Ian Poulter recently put his 906f2 back in his bag as the picture above alludes to.

It had a forward centre of gravity and produced a superb, penetrating ball flight. It was a real precursor to designs that came after and it still stands up well in terms of performance against recent models. The 906f2 took technology that was new at the time but packaged it in a classic looking fairway which set the trend going forward.

Irons – AP2 Original 2008

A more recent model of AP2 - the 716

Titleist is known for producing beautiful bladed irons, from the tour models of the 1980s right up to the current MB model. Those all could have had a shout at making our all-time bag. Titleist also has a strong reputation for producing clubs that appeal to a broader spectrum of players, not just the very best ball-strikers.

The DCIs were, for a long time, the benchmark for shallow cavity backed irons and were used by a number of Tour pros. The DCI 962Bs were used by David Duval for many years – including when he shot a 59 at the Bob Hope. The DCIs also very nearly made it in to the all-time bag.

But that honour had to go to the AP2s and we’ve opted to go for the original, dating from 2008, in the category of best Titleist irons. It was a groundbreaking iron when it came out, blending players’ requirements with new technologies to deliver a great mixture of workability and forgiveness.

Wedges – Spin Milled Vokey 2007

Vokey wedges (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Bob Vokey has been producing benchmark-setting wedges for decades now. We could have selected any instalment of the Vokey series but consensus led us to choose the spin milled from 2007. It set a new standard for spin and control around the greens and provided inspiration for all Vokey SM models to follow, including the current Vokey SM10 wedge.

These were classic, beautiful looking wedges that delivered exceptional feel and performance. They have had many imitators but nothing quite to match them.

Putter – Scotty Cameron Teryllium Newport and Newport 2 1997

An updated version of the 1997 model

Much like with the Vokey wedges, there’s an embarrassment of brilliant Scotty Cameron putters that we could have chosen from. The Studio Style collections were very much in the running but in the end we had to go for the one that we all remembered lusting after when it came out in 1997.

The Newport Teryllium was a simply beautiful putter and it created a distinctly soft feel and solid feedback, while an injected elastomer membrane dampened the vibration and sound. The Newport 2 had a slightly different look at address and was perhaps even more attractive to look at. We all remembered Tiger using the Tei3 putter to win the 1997 Masters. It was a great design with superb feel and a great pedigree.