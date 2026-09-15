Are You Playing The Right Golf Ball? Our Experts List Their Preferred Options For Every Handicap Range

If we were to be given a pound for every time we've mentioned how important it is to play with the right golf ball, everyone on the Golf Monthly team would be extremely wealthy.

It’s tempting to shop at the premium end of the market - the ones the best in the business use.

‘Premium’ means ‘best’, right, so shouldn’t everyone, regardless of level, play with one of the best premium golf balls?

Not exactly.

“There is certainly an argument that every golfer should play a premium ball due to the spin and control you gain around the greens using a soft urethane cover,” says our resident golf ball guru, Sam De’Ath, a county representative.

“On the flip side, it completely depends on each golfer's preferences - their short game could already be a strong point of their game, and so they may be seeking distance.

“If that’s the case, a golfer with a slower swing speed may not compress a ‘tour-ball’ enough and would be better off with a firmer ball to help maximise ball speed.”

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So it’s not quite that simple - ‘premium’/’tour’ doesn't mean ‘best’ golf ball.

To steer you towards a suitable model, one that will help you to shoot lower scores, here’s some advice from our team of experts.

If you want to go a step further, we thoroughly recommend a ball fitting.

Low Handicap

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At this level, golfers demand exceptional control, spin, feel, and consistency.

When you’re regularly shooting rounds in the 70s and lower, the game comes down to small margins, and the quality of the golf ball can make a significant difference - the difference between a par and a birdie.

So, we’re looking at the best premium golf balls on the market, including franchises like the Titleist Pro V1, TaylorMade TP5, Srixon Z-Star and Callaway Chrome Tour.

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A premium ball is usually designed with three or four layers for optimal compression and energy return, and the softer cover will help provide more spin and control with scoring clubs. The layers also help achieve low driver spin while maximising short game control.

For many, the Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x are the gold standard, offering reliable distance, soft feel, and elite-level spin around the greens.

These two models still dominate the major professional tours, with the slightly firmer-feeling Titleist Pro V1x currently the most-played ball on the PGA Tour.

Mid Handicap

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There is plenty of choice when it comes to the best balls in the mid-handicap category, most of which are three-piece models that boast decent all-round performance, sometimes at a slightly lower price point than the best premium balls.

In fact, many golf ball models in this segment perform extremely well against premium models whilst costing a fair few dollars less.

Our top pick in this category is the 2026 Srixon Q-Star, a high-quality option for moderate swing-speed players searching for tour-level performance.

In testing, we were very impressed with the short game control it offered. For Sam, it provided “a feel and stopping power usually reserved for much more expensive tour balls.”

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The TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe also impressed our gear team. “I've finally found a mid-priced golf ball that offers genuine tour-level performance,” said Sam.

“Aside from a minuscule distance trade-off in the mid-irons, it stands out as one of the most complete three-piece balls on the market.”

Other models in the mid-handicap category include the Bridgestone B12 Straight, Wilson Triad, and Callaway ERC.

Meanwhile, the Titleist Tour Soft ball, which is a two-piece model, will suit those who like a soft feel off the face - although it’s not the ball for you if you are a high-spin player.

High Handicap

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Golfers with very different skill levels are often grouped in this category, which can be misleading because not all players have the same strengths and weaknesses.

As with the other handicap categories, there’s no one ‘best ball’ for all golfers.

The high handicap player, which typically includes beginner golfers, is often someone who is rapidly improving in a certain area of the game, too.

For example, you can be an 18-plus handicapper and still swing the ball and get as much distance as a low handicapper. For these reasons, it’s worth experimenting with those balls in the other two handicap categories.

Of those balls that target the ‘typical’ high handicap player, our top all-round golf balls are the Srixon AD333 and the Titleist TruFeel.

In testing, the AD333 separated itself from the TruFeel thanks to excellent spin retention. Thanks to a new, softer feel and enhanced distance, the AD333 has become the definitive choice for golfers seeking the perfect blend of performance, feel, and value.

The TruFeel ball felt lively and responsive off the driver, delivered plenty of distance, and produced a soft, springy feel around the greens.

However, if you are a faster swinger and you create a lot of spin, you’ll want to look elsewhere.

The Wilson Triad is another impressive all-rounder. When it comes to distance, Sam says this ball “can comfortably compete with many of the best balls on the market”.

Even though modern driver technology helps players gain more distance, plenty of game improvers will benefit from using a distance-focused ball - and there are lots of these to try.

Our top pick this year is the Srixon Distance, ideal for players with 80-plus mph swing speeds.

The softer compression allows for a higher launch angle, which, in turn, delivers a more penetrating flight and greater carry.

Other models to try in this category include the Bridgestone E9 Long Drive, TaylorMade Distance+, Pinnacle Rush, and Callaway Warbird, a ball designed for slow swing players.

The trade-off is often less feel and control compared to the best balls on the market. However, you can still find a model in this category that works well for your current standard.

Hopefully this gives you a better idea of where to start your search. Still confused? Here are some final words of advice from Sam.

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“I can 100 per cent advise experimenting with different types of golf balls. Different balls produce different spin rates, ball flights, and can feel dramatically different through impact.

“Some golfers may prefer a firmer feel to help with distance control; others may prefer a softer feel off the club face.

“The numbers provided by a launch monitor are important, but don’t overlook how much feel will impact performance on the course. That said, a conversation with your local PGA Pro or a ball fitting is always a good place to start if you're unsure.”

What's your handicap and which ball do you use and why? Let us know in the comment box below.