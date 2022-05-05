Pinnacle Rush Golf Ball Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As a single-figure player, the Pinnacle Rush ball isn’t a model I’d usually play so I was intrigued to see how one of the best distance balls differed to my usual premium ball. After just one hole during on-course testing I could already tell the difference compared to my Titleist Pro V1x, a firm-feeling, high-spinning premium model.

I was was certainly getting a little extra distance off the tee with the Pinnacle Rush and was a good 1-2 clubs longer in the irons with it too, with the distance really noticeable on the iron shots into greens. This is because of the lower long game spin that is on offer, so extra distance definitely does come with the Rush. I wasn’t noticing too much difference from a ball flight perspective, with the Rush offering up a nice high flight.

I like a firmer feel and I actually really enjoyed the feel of the Pinnacle Rush. It wasn’t super hard and didn’t sound loud or clicky like you might expect with an out-and-out distance ball. The feel is fairly firm but actually really nice. If you like a soft feel then this may not be the ball for you.

In the long game, I could definitely play the Pinnacle Rush and began to get used to hitting longer shots and could even shape it both ways when testing, so you can generate some spin. When hitting into the greens I was taking less club to let it run up and was able to just about judge how the ball would react. I wasn’t expecting much in the way of greenside spin and there’s not very much on offer.

For a ball like this, which is aimed at beginners, slower swingers and higher handicaps, high greenside spin really isn’t a priority so this is completely understandable. A well struck wedge will grab a small amount but higher handicappers tend to look for durability, which the Rush can offer, as well as long distance and good value.

If you are considering the Pinnacle Rush, I’d recommend buying a couple of packs and using it for a long period of time. I certainly wouldn’t swap between it and other more premium models as your club distances will vary due to the distance and low spin on offer. If you use it on every round and every shot, you’ll understand how it reacts around the greens and get some great long game distance benefits.

The balls come in a 15-pack and offer exceptional value coming in under £20, making it one of the best cheap golf balls on the market today. That being said, there may be cheaper options that will do a very similar job, albeit the 15-pack does help with the cost per ball. It's certainly not one of the best golf balls on the market but for the price, you really can't go wrong.

- How Golf Monthly tests products