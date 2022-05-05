Pinnacle Rush Golf Ball Review
We test out the Pinnacle Rush golf ball to see how it performs on the golf course
A very good value golf ball that offers up plenty of distance in the long game, a nice feel off the clubface and decent durability.
-
+
Great distance
-
+
Nice feel off the face
-
+
15-ball packs add to the value
-
-
Greenside spin is almost non-existent
-
-
May be better options for cheaper
As a single-figure player, the Pinnacle Rush ball isn’t a model I’d usually play so I was intrigued to see how one of the best distance balls differed to my usual premium ball. After just one hole during on-course testing I could already tell the difference compared to my Titleist Pro V1x, a firm-feeling, high-spinning premium model.
I was was certainly getting a little extra distance off the tee with the Pinnacle Rush and was a good 1-2 clubs longer in the irons with it too, with the distance really noticeable on the iron shots into greens. This is because of the lower long game spin that is on offer, so extra distance definitely does come with the Rush. I wasn’t noticing too much difference from a ball flight perspective, with the Rush offering up a nice high flight.
I like a firmer feel and I actually really enjoyed the feel of the Pinnacle Rush. It wasn’t super hard and didn’t sound loud or clicky like you might expect with an out-and-out distance ball. The feel is fairly firm but actually really nice. If you like a soft feel then this may not be the ball for you.
In the long game, I could definitely play the Pinnacle Rush and began to get used to hitting longer shots and could even shape it both ways when testing, so you can generate some spin. When hitting into the greens I was taking less club to let it run up and was able to just about judge how the ball would react. I wasn’t expecting much in the way of greenside spin and there’s not very much on offer.
For a ball like this, which is aimed at beginners, slower swingers and higher handicaps, high greenside spin really isn’t a priority so this is completely understandable. A well struck wedge will grab a small amount but higher handicappers tend to look for durability, which the Rush can offer, as well as long distance and good value.
If you are considering the Pinnacle Rush, I’d recommend buying a couple of packs and using it for a long period of time. I certainly wouldn’t swap between it and other more premium models as your club distances will vary due to the distance and low spin on offer. If you use it on every round and every shot, you’ll understand how it reacts around the greens and get some great long game distance benefits.
The balls come in a 15-pack and offer exceptional value coming in under £20, making it one of the best cheap golf balls on the market today. That being said, there may be cheaper options that will do a very similar job, albeit the 15-pack does help with the cost per ball. It's certainly not one of the best golf balls on the market but for the price, you really can't go wrong.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as three Open Championships including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 4-6. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Honma TR20B
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
