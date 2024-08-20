5 Golf Products I've Been Loving This Summer

Summer equals golf - it's a simple equation. For the last few months, the better weather and longer hours have seen me sneaking out for 9 or 18 holes after work more often than not, playing plenty of weekend competitions and playing a handful of new courses up and down the country. While I've been doing that, a few new (and old) products have caught my attention and have really enhanced my overall enjoyment of the game.

Being as lucky as I am to test a wide range of new golf products across a number of different categories, I thought I'd share some of my favorites so far. There's shoes, tech, clubs and even some apparel that have collectively brought real joy into my life on the golf course.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

The comfort of these shoes blew me away when I tested them earlier this summer. Having read the press release before testing them, I knew the aim from FootJoy was to make an out and out comfortable, athletic shoe - but they've outdone themselves here. For sure, these are a purely summer shoe, but for the months I have been able to wear these, I've made sure to enjoy them.

A mixture SofFoam in the midsole and the Ortholite Impressions FitBed make you feel like you're walking on air. That Impressions FitBed in particular is superb. It's designed to mould to the shape of your feet after a handful of outings, and I've got to that stage now where slipping on the Quantum is like putting on a pair of familiar slippers. They quickly shot to the top as the most comfortable golf shoe I've worn this year.

You can pick these up now for anywhere between £115 to £140 depending on the retailer and to me represent good value as a shoe you'll be able to wear over and over again during the summer months. For sure, I'll be retiring these for the winter to keep them in the best condition possible ready for next year (or any golf holidays I might squeeze in over the winter), but while it stays dry these will be my go-to kicks.

(Image credit: Future)

When pulled the Voice Caddie Laser Fit out of its box, I nearly burst out laughing at how just how small it was - I felt like it a kids rangefinder. However, it didn't take long for me to become quite enamored with the Laser Fit. The more I used it and thought about it, the diminutive size actually plays considerably into its favor. Providing you don't have shaky hands, it barely makes an impression in your bag and doesn't get too much in the way of anything else. The diminutive build, minimalist design touches and clean color palette really give it a premium look and, when you put it up against a lot of the black and grey colors of all the other best rangefinders, stands out nicely.

It's feature packed too. I especially like the dual display which is crystal clear and allows the graphics to come up in red or black depending on the light conditions. For those who play a lot of 'cart path only' golf (hopefully not too much in the summer) the Laser Fit also has a triangulation feature which allows to to first zap your ball and then then pin to get your distance - this is all without having to back and forth from the cart path to the ball. It's now my go to rangefinder. Frustratingly, it's not fully waterproof, so I'll have to see how brave I'm feeling as to whether it stays in the bag for the winter.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Today's best Voice Caddie Laser Fit Rangefinder deals $199.99 View $199.99 View $199.99 View Show More Deals

(Image credit: Future)

I've been a committed Arccos user for about three years. It has now tracked over 4000 of my shots and is a superb database for me to understand how far I hit all my clubs in the real world and which areas of my game I need to work on the most.

A huge new addition to the brand's arsenal of tech is its new Link Pro. Unlike its predecessor, you don't have to clip the device onto your pocket now as it can be stored inside the pocket to track your shots. This is a huge change and now I don't have to worry about people asking, 'what's that contraption on the side of your pocket' on the course.

The accuracy has improved significantly too. I can now put the Link Pro to work on the first tee and not think about it at all during my round of golf. When I head into the app after my round, all my shots have been accurately plotted across the course with the Strokes Gained Analysis ready and waiting for me. Add to all of this the new wireless charging case, and the Link Pro has totally changed the way I've been able to track my shots on course this summer.

(Image credit: Dan Parker)

While this isn't a new product I've been testing, adding one of the best utility irons to my bag this has really changed my game this summer. I put the Cobra King Tec Utility iron in around March to give myself some time to get used to it, and once it clicked it's been a go to club of mine whenever I've been desperate to find a fairway.

When the ground dries up during the summer, these clubs have the ability to send your ball miles down the fairway, all with the added benefit of control you get with a long iron instead of a driver. I call utility irons 'cheat sticks' and I've played with a number of people this summer who have been waxing lyrical about them too. They're 'cheat sticks' in my opinion because they're just so forgiving across the face. Stripe one and you'll find yourself with no more than a short iron in on most par 4s. Mis hit one slightly and you'll be a little further back, but likely still well in play with a mid iron in your hand instead.

I'm looking forward to seeing if this is something I'll keep in the bag during the winter, or if my 7-wood will come in to replace it. I'd love to make it work all year round (because it's so much fun to hit) but for me it is a must have in the summer and one I've loved hitting different types of shot with.

Today's best Cobra King Tec Utility Iron deals $249 $159.99 View Low Stock $179.95 View $229.99 View Show More Deals

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

I think about what outfits I'll wear for golf more than I probably should. One polo that has made this task a lot easier this year is Adidas' newest polo shirt. While you can see my friend and colleague Joe Ferguson modeling it above, I've also got one in a slightly lighter blue color.

I'm really in to the new 'grandad' or 'mock' polos that brands have been doing lately, and Adidas has nailed it with this particular design. The lack of a traditional collar makes it far more versatile to wear off the course, and is something a bit different from what we've been used to when it comes to the best golf polos. It's also made from 100% recycled materials, and Adidas are definitely one of the better brands when it comes to making sustainable clothing that genuinely performs. My go-to polo this summer.