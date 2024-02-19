10 Tips To Help Women Settle In At A Golf Club
Joining a golf club can be a daunting experience when you don’t know anyone. Long-time club member Carly Frost has some pointers to help women integrate as quickly as possible
Whether you're a beginner golfer or an experienced player that has relocated to a new area, joining a golf club can be a daunting experience, especially if you don't know anyone. Here are some pointers to help you settle in as quickly as possible and to get the most out of your club membership.
Play Golf!
Don’t be afraid to put your name up on the tee timesheet alone in any gaps you see and let others join you. Don’t worry about your handicap (or theirs), just use it as a way of getting to know new people in the club.
Show Willing
Offer to help out with club charity fundraisers. Bake the cakes. Sell the raffle tickets. Man the tombola. Attend the charity coffee mornings and be helpful.
Volunteering
Volunteer as a ball spotter at your Ladies Open or Invitation Day. Help to run the halfway hut or pop-up refreshment stand. Volunteer on the sign-in desk. These are all great ways to get your new face visible. Make an effort to say hello to every group that you meet. Be friendly and approachable.
Book A Lesson
Take lessons with the club professional and practice. The pro is the hub of the club and will help introduce you to other members who they think you will enjoy playing golf with. Plus, if you make frequent trips to the practice ground, especially if the putting green is near the clubhouse, you’ll get chatting to other golfers.
Talk To The Bar Staff
One of the best ways to meet people at a golf club is to chat to the staff and tell them about your desire to meet new people. As they spend so much time at the club they will really know the members and have a very good understanding of the personalities, likes, and dislikes of all the people at the club. See if they can recommend a game for you to get involved in.
Find Your Tribe
Join a WhatsApp group. If there are a few new members, find out who else has joined in the last year and create a 'New Members' WhatsApp group to organise some friendly games together.
Play In Everything You Can!
Match Play, Stroke Play, Stableford, Greensomes, Texas Scramble, weekly medals - there are so many options. Be confident and put your name forward for club team matches as well. Even if you don’t get picked at first, show willingness. Why not see how many different competitive formats you can tick off in your first year of membership? Don’t be afraid of drawn competitions either. Handicaps don’t matter. Simply play in anything which gets you interacting with other members.
Make Yourself Visible
Ask the Lady Captain to introduce you at prize-giving. Circulate the room and chat to members. If you are receptive to making friends and interested in attending social type events, you can make lots of friends at a golf club. Go along for happy hour; themed supper nights and mingle.
Embrace Social Media
It’s not always to everyone taste but if the club has a Facebook page join it. Getting involved in social media will help make your name known as a new member.
Network Is Your Net Worth!
If you are a working woman then golf is a great way to combine business with your pastime. The clubhouse is also a great location for meetings. It isn’t easy to find a reason to spend four hours in someone’s office, but if you can play a round of golf together and have a working lunch after, you can mix business with pleasure and accomplish a lot.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Carly Frost is one of the golf industry’s best-known female writers, having worked for golf magazines for over 20 years. As a consistent three-handicapper who plays competitive club golf at Parkstone and the Isle of Purbeck courses in Dorset every week, Carly is well-versed in what lady golfers love. Her passion for golf and skill at writing combine to give her an unbeatable insight into the ladies game.
Carly’s role at Golf Monthly is to help deliver thorough and accurate ladies equipment reviews, buying advice and comparisons to help you find exactly what you are looking for. So whether it’s the latest driver, set of irons, golf ball, pair of shoes or even an outfit, Carly will help you decide what to buy.
Over the years Carly has been fortunate to play some of the greatest courses in the world. Her view ‘from the ladies tee’ is invaluable. She ranks Sea Island, Georgia, USA, where she met her husband, world-renowned golf coach Dan Frost, among her favourite golf resorts. Their aptly-named eight-year-old son Hogan is already hitting the ball as far as Mum and will undoubtedly be a name to watch out for in the future.
Carly is a keen competitor and her list of golfing achievements are vast. She is a former winner of the South West of England Ladies Intermediate Championship, a three-time winner of the European Media Masters and she once beat an entire start-sheet of men to the title of Times Corporate World Golf Champion. She has played for both the Dorset and Surrey County Ladies first teams and is known for her excellent track record at matchplay.
Carly holds the ladies course record (68) at her home club Parkstone and her lowest competition round (seven-under-par 65) was carded in the pro-am of the Irish Ladies Open at Killeen Castle, playing alongside Solheim Cup superstar Anna Nordqvist. Although her current handicap index has crept up to 3.7 since Covid she has her sights firmly set on achieving that elusive scratch handicap and hopefully playing for her country when she’s 50.
Carly’s current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Max, 10.5°
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 15°
Hybrids: Titleist TS2, 19°, 21°, 24°
Irons: Mizuno JPX900, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX, 52°, 56° and 58°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5
Ball: 2021 Callaway Ladies SuperSoft
-
-
Ken Brown Gives Fascinating Look At How 1980s Yardage Book Compares To Today’s
The Scot shares some fascinating insight ahead of the Magical Kenya Open
By Michael Weston Published
-
When And Where Could Tiger Woods Play Next?
The 15-time Major winner had previously mentioned he is aiming to play around a tournament a month - so where could he tee it up next?
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Should More Pro Golfers Join OnlyFans?
OnlyFans is renowned for adult content rather than golf tips, but times are changing, and we consider why golfers should embrace the platform
By Alison Root Published
-
Bored Of Golf Practice? Here Are 3 Drills To Make It Fun
'I wasted hours hitting balls on the range' - a single figure golfer shares 3 drills that helped her cut her handicap
By Jess Ratcliffe Published
-
The Reasons Women Don't Invest In New Golf Equipment... And Why They Should
For a variety of reasons women are often reluctant to invest in new golf equipment. Carly Frost explains why they should think again!
By Carly Frost Published
-
'I’m A Female Golf Pro And These Are 7 Things That Men Can Learn From Women'
Top 50 Coach Katie Dawkins highlights the things that male golfers can learn from women to help improve their game
By Katie Dawkins Published
-
10 Most Controversial Moments in LPGA History
We look back at some of the most unwanted headlines over the years from the women's biggest tour
By Mark Townsend Published
-
'I've Followed Women's Golf Fashion For Over 15 Years... Here Are 8 (Lesser-Known) Brands That Excite Me'
From apparel, to shoes and accessories, the PGA Show showcased the latest fashion. Alison Root highlights the brands to watch in 2024
By Alison Root Published
-
How Far Does Nelly Korda Drive A Golf Ball?
Nelly Korda is one of the longest hitters in the women's game, but how far does she drive the ball?
By Alison Root Published
-
Golf's Transgender Debate: 'We Have To Safeguard The Growing Status Of The Women's Game'
Alison Root considers the impact of allowing transgender golfers to compete on the women's tours
By Alison Root Published