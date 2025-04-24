7 Things Golf Clubs Get Wrong - And How It Kills Member Joy

Being a member of a golf club is a big investment, not only financially but of your time, and it’s about more than just playing golf.

Yes, the quality of the course is important, but how welcome and valued you feel as a club member all contribute to the overall experience.

Sadly, some clubs unknowingly get some of the basics wrong and that can ruin the atmosphere and the enjoyment of being part of a club. Here are some common pitfalls I hear about from friends and clients…

Poor Customer Service

For me this is a biggie. There is nothing worse than walking into a golf club and an unfriendly welcome from the professional or assistants that make you feel like you are disturbing them with your custom.

Uninterested reception staff, bar staff or course marshals are equally frustrating and can be embarrassing if you have brought guests along to play.

Stressful Booking System

No one wants sit online for ages just to book a tee time, as you would if you were trying to buy Oasis tickets! But that is how stressful guaranteeing a tee time has become, and it can feel competitive before you even hit the course!

More frustratingly are clubs that have no tee time booking systems and the first tee becomes a bun fight at weekends. I have worked at both types of golf clubs. There is no perfect solution to this issue but not having too many members helps, which leads me onto my next point…

Course Overcrowding/Slow Play

Golf is still enjoying the post Covid boom along with the influencer effect, meaning golf is cool now and more people than ever are playing. While that’s great for the game, it’s not always so good for getting round the course in under 5 hours.

It can be too tempting for golf courses to max out the tee times, but it’s a recipe for disaster, as members will feel they are not getting value for money and visitors will not enjoy their day out. The balance of revenue and experience needs to be respected.

Course Condition

A well-tended golf course really makes the difference to the enjoyment of the round. Golf courses that invest in weather proofing to cope with the seasons are worth making the commitment of membership.

The set up of the course also needs to be thoughtful to ensure it is a fair challenge. We all enjoy watching the Masters at Augusta every year, but no one wants to actually play on greens that tricky.

One of the things I’ve enjoyed watching over the last 10 years is golf becoming less stuffy, but sadly not all clubs have got the memo.

Yes, certain traditions are nice, but when it comes to making golf accessible, clubhouse rules should be guidelines rather than barriers that create an unwelcoming atmosphere.

Golf is a sport that can be played by all ages and abilities so clubhouses should reflect that in their facilities and atmosphere to ensure they are welcoming to all.

Poor Communication

There are so many options for how to keep members up to speed with what’s on and when, there really is no excuse for not doing so. Regular membership news is a hugely effective way of keeping members in the loop and ultimately making them feel valued.

Off Course Facilities

A drink at the end of a round to go through a full post-game analysis is all part of the fun. But if you find yourself finishing your round and wanting to leave straight away that’s not good. You owe it to yourself and to your club to provide feedback on why you never want to venture in the clubhouse and be honest.

If it’s the food, tell them, if it’s unwelcoming tell them, if it’s unclean, tell them. Change comes from raising awareness. Part of a good club membership is being able to enjoy the social side of things.

The good news is that the vast majority of golf clubs have good intentions and want to be a venue the members are proud to be part of. If you find yourself at a club that is making any or some of the above mistakes, do your duty as a member and provide some constructive feedback.

Don’t be afraid to raise your head above the parapet and have your say because that is what makes being a member so special, having the opportunity to shape your club for the future.