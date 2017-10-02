The implementation of the new World Handicap System (WHS) in November 2020 will have left many wondering how to get a golf handicap. Here, we explain how to do that and answer many more common handicap queries.

The beauty of golf is that it is a sport in which participants of every age and ability can compete against one another on a level playing field. At Golf Clubs across the world, the Saturday Medal can theoretically be won by any of the competitors on the start sheet.

It’s the handicap that facilitates this incredibly balanced and open system. However, for those new or returning to the game, it can be confusing. That's why we've put together this all-you-need-to-know golf handicap guide.

How to get a golf handicap

What’s a golf handicap and why do I need one?

The handicap is a number assigned to a golfer defining their proficiency. Its function is to give players of all standards an equal chance of victory. In strokeplay the handicap is taken from a player’s total gross score to give their nett score. In matchplay the handicap determines how many shots a player will either give to, or receive from, an opponent.

You need a handicap to participate in club or inter-club competitions. Some golf courses require visitors to produce a certificate confirming they are in possession of a recognised handicap.

Where does the handicapping system come from in the UK and Ireland?

The Council of National Golf Unions (CONGU) represents the four home countries of Great Britain and Ireland and is part of the WHS - a system developed by The R&A and USGA to make golf easier to understand and to give golfers a handicap which is portable around the globe.

Previously, there were six different handicap systems employed by different authorities around the world, covering over 15 million golfers in more than 80 countries. Now, every golfer is united under the WHS.

Expand How Are Golf Handicaps Adjusted?

How Are Golf Handicaps Adjusted?

Once you have a handicap, it is then…

Expand Debate: Is It Ever Okay To NR?

Debate: Is It Ever Okay To NR?

Two GM regulars have differing views on golf's…

Expand How Should Non-Member Handicaps Be Viewed?

How Should Non-Member Handicaps Be Viewed?

Currently, golfers who aren’t members of union-affiliated clubs…

How do I get a handicap?

In order to be allocated a CONGU handicap you have to be a member of a Golf Club or another organisation that is affiliated to one of the eight aforementioned Unions/Associations.

Then you must submit a number of cards, completing 54 holes. The cards can be a mix of 9 and 18-hole rounds, but 3 x 18 holes is the preferred option. The cards must be completed and signed by someone the Club or organisation deems responsible. The home club or organisation will then allot a handicap based on the best of these three cards.

How do I get my handicap down? First you must complete a “handicap qualifying” round (the club or organisation’s handicap committee are responsible for stipulating when a round is qualifying) and return a nett score (gross score minus handicap) that is less than the competition standard scratch score (CSS). CSS is a score calculated for each handicap qualifying round. It gives a benchmark, or target, nett score. If you beat CSS by a stroke or more your handicap will be cut.

What about going up? If your nett score matches CSS or falls within the “buffer zone,” your handicap will remain constant. If you return a higher nett score than this your handicap will increase by 0.1. No matter how high your score is, or even if you fail to return a score, your handicap will only go up by 0.1.

Can I lose my handicap? If you fail to comply with the obligations and responsibilities of the UHS (repeatedly), or conduct yourself in a manner that is not in the best interests of the game of golf your handicap can be suspended. If you fail to complete three or more qualifying rounds in a year your handicap will lapse.

Don't forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram