DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 at The Players Championship Plus Huge Odds Boost
Claim the DraftKings promo code below, and you will bet $5, win $150 on The Players Championship, plus you will receive an odds boost on your favorite selection!
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
It is time for the 2023 renewal of The Players Championship, and as we have seen with multiple elevated events already this season when the best of the best get together, we get a great golf tournament. Add in a famed golf course, with a signature Par 3 to boot, and we are in for a fun week at TPC Sawgrass.
DraftKings Sportsbook are here to mark the occasion with you, by providing you with this bet $5, win $150 DraftKings promo code, which will effectively let you boost the favorites to 30-1, or if you want to back a longshot, add another $150 to your profits!
CLICK HERE to claim this jaw-dropping DraftKings promo code, and you will be a few short minutes away from winning far bigger on the likes of Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, or Scottie Scheffler, at The Players Championship.
How To Claim a $150 Moneyline Bonus at The Players Championship
Here are the simple steps you need to follow, to claim this bet $5, win $150 DraftKings promo code, ahead of The Players Championship!
1) CLICK HERE or on the "Win $150" button below
2) Complete your DraftKings Sportsbook registration
3) Deposit into your new account
4) Bet $5 on your favorite Players Championship outright
5) Get a $150 bonus on top of your initial winnings, if your first outright wager hits this week at TPC Sawgrass
Boost The Players Championship Favorites to 30-1 With the DraftKings Promo Code
DraftKings Sportsbook currently has 11 players shorter than +3000 for The Players Championship this week, which means this DraftKings promo code will provide you with an odds boost on many golfers.
The shortest-priced favorites are Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Scottie Scheffler, who are all +1000 or below, and then we have Patrick Cantlay and Justin Thomas, both shy of +2000. So claim the DraftKings promo code now, and you will claim a worthwhile odds boost on either golfer here.
Other favorites include Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Xander Schaffuele, all of whom are +2500 and below.
This DraftKings promo code provides a great opportunity to not only boost these favorites to 30-1, but also to add a $150 bonus to any golfer who you think can on Sunday.
Receive a $150 Bonus on Any Golfer at The Players Championship
You might not be sold on the top of the board, and recent history at this event suggests that is fine, as many golfers beyond +3000 have won this tournament.
Backing one of these outsiders after you have claimed the DraftKings promo code is still worthwhile, as you can really boost your profits by a cool $150, even if your longshot wins this weekend.
For example, if you thought Jordan Spieth showed enough last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, then why not bet $5 on him to win at +3500 with your first bet? Then, not only would you receive a $180 return for him winning on Sunday, but you'd also get a $150 bonus, taking total returns to $330. This would mean you were effectively betting Spieth at +7000 instead, which is double his current odds.
The DraftKings promo code clearly gives you a timely boost ahead of The Players Championship, and you should take full advantage before this HUGE tournament.
Players Championship Odds: Outright Favorites This Week on DraftKings Sportsbook
Here are the favorites for this week's Players Championship, on DraftKings Sportsbook.
Remember, you can boost your winnings on any of the golfers below by $150 when you claim the DraftKings promo code, bet $5, and your chosen golfer wins.
- Rory McIlroy +900
- Jon Rahm +1000
- Scottie Scheffler +1000
- Patrick Cantlay +1600
- Justin Thomas +1800
- Max Homa +2000
- Collin Morikawa +2200
- Xander Schauffele +2500
- Tony Finau +2800
- Jason Day +2800
Opt-In for a +200 Odds Boost on Your Players Championship Selection
DraftKings Sportsbook are currently running a special promotion on The Players Championship, where you can boost your favorite golfer by +200 this week. So, instead of taking Jason Day at +2800, you can round him up to +3000, without the need for a DraftKings promo code.
All you need to do is head to the Promos section of the DraftKings Sportsbook site, and opt-in for this special offer. You will then receive your odds boost for The Players Championship, and win bigger on this week's special tournament.
In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!
-
-
Best Golf Wedges 2023
In need of a new set of wedges? Check out our in-depth guide to the best golf wedges currently on the market
By Joel Tadman • Published
-
Revealed: Full Swing Series Boosts Instagram Followings Of Main Stars
Several players featured in the series have gained thousands of new followers on the platform following its release
By Mike Hall • Published
-
2023 Magical Kenya Open Betting Picks and Predictions
This week the DP World Tour returns, as a field assembles in Nairobi for this year's renewal of the Magical Kenya Open.
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
2023 The Players Championship Betting Picks and Predictions
The PGA Tour is in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, for the Players Championship. Golf handicapper and expert Andy Lack gives us his best picks for the Players Championship.
By Andy Lack • Published
-
2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational Final-Round Odds and Live Picks
Through three rounds, Kurt Kitayama leads at Bay Hill in this year's Arnold Palmer Invitational. Trent Pruitt breaks down the Arnold Palmer Invitational live odds and gives us his favorite picks for Sunday.
By Trent Pruitt • Published
-
2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational Picks: Our Staff's Favorite Bets
With the Arnold Palmer Invitational just a day away from getting started, we asked our team of golf handicappers for their favorite pick. Let's take a look at their favorite Arnold Palmer Invitational bets for this week.
By Tom Viera • Published
-
How to Bet on the Arnold Palmer Invitational
Follow this guide below, for all the information you need to make more money betting on the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
Bet $5, Win $150 on the Arnold Palmer Invitational With the DraftKings Promo Code
Claim this DraftKings promo code today, and you can secure an additional $150 bonus on your Arnold Palmer Invitational bets this week!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds and Betting Preview
Matt MacKay breaks down the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Can Scottie Scheffler defend his 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational title? Read on to find out.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational Betting Picks and Predictions
The Arnold Palmer Invitational is a few days away and that means we need early picks for this week's stop on the PGA Tour. Golf handicapper and expert Andy Lack gives us his best Arnold Palmer Invitational picks.
By Andy Lack • Published