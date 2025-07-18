Harris English Praises Stand-In Caddie After Eric Larson Denied Entry Into UK

Harris English said he was expecting "a big pump-up text" from his regular caddie - who was denied a visa to work in the UK - after yesterday's opening round of 67 gave him a share of the lead at The Open.

Despite receiving support from English, the PGA Tour and The R&A, the UK Government turned down bagman Eric Larson's application for a visa ahead of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush due to a past drug dealing conviction.

Larson served ten years in prison for dealing cocaine to his friends before being being released from a halfway house in in 2006 and turning his life around.

Current rules stipulate that Americans who have committed a crime which carries a 12-month prison sentence can be refused entry into the UK.

Despite the looper having to stay at home in the United States, the World No.19, who has a reputation for playing well in tough conditions, opened his account in impressive style, with longtime putting coach Ramon Bescansa on the bag.

Harris English and his caddie Eric Larson pose with the trophy after winning the 2021 Travelers Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Ramon was nice enough to come over from Spain and caddie for me. He's been caddying for Abe [Ancer] on the LIV Tour," said English.

"He's caddied for me before in Canada years ago, so he knows my game probably as well as anybody on my team. He was the perfect guy to come caddie this week."

Davis Thompson’s caddie Joe Etter stepped in to help the five-time PGA Tour winner at Scottish Open, but his countryman is playing at Royal Portrush this week.

English admitted the changes have been tough.

"Every player or caddie has their different cadence of how they like things," he explained after the first round.

"Luckily for Ramon, he's been working with me for so long and watched me play, watched me hit balls, so he kind of knows what I like, and I feel like we kind of got that right out of the gate.

"But it is different. Eric has been caddying for me for eight, nine years now, be and you get so used to having that one guy of how he does everything, from little stuff of where he puts the Sharpies and markers and he always has tees in his pocket and just little stuff. You get used to that, but Ramon did awesome today."

English added that Larson was disappointed not to be in Northern Ireland, but said he was hopeful "we can get it worked out for next year".

Larson worked for Mark Calcavecchia before and after prison and also spent time caddying for Anthony Kim and Jeff Overton.