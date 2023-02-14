DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 at the Genesis Invitational as Tiger Woods Returns
To celebrate Tiger Woods' return to the PGA Tour this week at the Genesis Invitational, DraftKings are allowing new users to bet $5, win $150 on their favourite bet this week.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
The PGA Tour is back in California once again, as the best of the best tee it up at Riviera Country Club for the 2023 renewal of the Genesis Invitational.
The big news this week is the fact that Tiger Woods is back in the field, playing in his first proper PGA Tour event, since the 2022 Open Championship, where he missed the cut at St. Andrews.
To celebrate this momentous occasion, DraftKings Sportsbook are rewarding new users with a bet $5, win $150 promotion, ahead of the Genesis Invitational. CLICK HERE, claim the DraftKings promo code, and you will bet $5, win $150 if your outright wager cashes.
So whether you are just looking to boost one of the favorites to 30-1 this week, or you just want to receive a $150 bonus on top of your winnings then this welcome offer is for you.
How To Claim a $150 Moneyline Bonus at the Genesis Invitational
Here are the simple steps you need to follow, in order to claim this bet $5, win $150 DraftKings promo code.
1) CLICK HERE or on the "Win $150" button below
2) Complete your DraftKings Sportsbook registration
3) Deposit into your new account
4) Bet $5 on your favorite Genesis Invitational Outright
5) Get paid a $150 bonus on top of your winnings, if your first Genesis Invitational Outright hits this week!
Boost the Genesis Invitational Favorites to +3000 With the DraftKings Promo Code
The Genesis Invitational is a historic event hosted by a famous golf course, Riviera Country Club. You can now boost your favorite Genesis Invitational Outright bets this week, with the 30-1 DraftKings promo code.
That means you can boost Jon Rahm from +750 to +3000, or Rory McIlroy from +900 to +3000, as these two powerhouses chase down Scottie Scheffler once again, for the World No.1 Spot. So claim your DraftKings promo code now and ensure you are giving yourself a chance to win bigger at the Genesis Invitational!
Boost Your Winnings by $150 With the DraftKings Promo Code
You may be looking at this event, and its recent history and thinking that an outsider can win this week, and that would be an absolutely fine assessment. Even the last two winners of this event, Joaquin Niemann and Max Homa were generally +6000 shots to win the week they claimed the title. That doesn't mean your DraftKings promo code would become obsolete though, as you would simply receive $150 in bonus bets ON TOP of any winnings you receive from this event.
So for example, if you liked what you saw from Jordan Spieth last week, and think the former Masters champion can win this week, instead of betting $5 and getting $180 back if he won, you would receive a HUGE $330 total, in your DraftKings Sportsbook account.
What are you waiting for? Boost your Genesis Invitational winnings by $150 now, with the bet $5, win $150 DraftKings promo code.
Genesis Invitational: Outright Favorites This Week on DraftKings Sportsbook
Here are the favorites for this week's Genesis Invitational on DraftKings Sportsbook.
Remember, you can boost your winnings on any of the golfers below by $150 when you claim the DraftKings promo code, bet $5, and your chosen golfer wins.
- Jon Rahm +750
- Rory McIlroy +900
- Scottie Scheffler +1000
- Justin Thomas +1400
- Xander Schauffele +1600
- Tony Finau +1600
- Max Homa +2000
- Collin Morikawa +2000
Make sure you are winning big on this fantastic event, as you boost your winnings on your chosen golfer, with the bet $5, win $150 DraftKings promo code.
In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!
-
-
Conor Sketches Returns With Hilarious Alternative Full Swing Trailer
The Irish impressionist pokes fun at the likes of Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy in his latest comic golf sketch
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Best Gap Wedges 2023
We take a closer look at the best gap wedges on the market to help you find a model that suits your game
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
2023 Genesis Invitational Betting Picks and Predictions
The 2023 Genesis Invitational gets underway in a few days and golf betting expert Andy Lack is here to kick the week off with his favorite predictions and betting picks for this week on the PGA Tour.
By Andy Lack • Published
-
2023 WM Phoenix Open Final-Round Odds and Live Picks
Last year's WM Phoenix Open champ Scottie Scheffler holds a two-stroke lead as we enter the final round in 2023. Can Scheffler hold on for another WM Phoenix Open win? Trent Pruitt gives us his live picks and odds update.
By Trent Pruitt • Published
-
2023 WM Phoenix Open Picks: Our Staff's Favorite Bets
With the start of the WM Phoenix Open just a day away, we asked our staff of golf experts to give us their best bets for the tournament. Find out which picks they like best.
By Brian Good • Published
-
How to Bet on the WM Phoenix Open and Unlock Super Bowl 57 Bonuses
Follow this how to bet guide for the WM Phoenix Open, and not only will you have the chance to win bigger in this week's PGA Tour event, but you will claim $1000's in bonuses for Super Bowl 57!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
Phoenix Open Odds, Betting: Collin Morikawa, Tom Kim Lead the Way
Jon Conahan is here with the WM Phoenix Open odds and betting data.
By Jon Conahan • Published
-
2023 Phoenix Open DFS Picks and Targets: Top Plays for FanDuel and DraftKings
Matt MacKay provides the best DFS picks for the Waste Management Phoenix Open at both FanDuel and DraftKings for this week's stop on the PGA Tour.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
Smart Prop Picks for the WM Phoenix Open
Tom Jacobs is back with his favorite PGA Tour prop picks, this time for the WM Phoenix Open.
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 on the WM Phoenix Open
Today, you can claim this DraftKings promo code and lock in a 40-1 guaranteed win on the WM Phoenix Open. Simply bet $5, get $200 on the PGA Tour this week, when following the links below!
By Tom Jacobs • Published