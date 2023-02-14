DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 at the Genesis Invitational as Tiger Woods Returns

To celebrate Tiger Woods' return to the PGA Tour this week at the Genesis Invitational, DraftKings are allowing new users to bet $5, win $150 on their favourite bet this week.

Bet $5, Win $150 on the PGA Tour
published

The PGA Tour is back in California once again, as the best of the best tee it up at Riviera Country Club for the 2023 renewal of the Genesis Invitational.

The big news this week is the fact that Tiger Woods is back in the field, playing in his first proper PGA Tour event, since the 2022 Open Championship, where he missed the cut at St. Andrews.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, DraftKings Sportsbook are rewarding new users with a bet $5, win $150 promotion, ahead of the Genesis Invitational. CLICK HERE, claim the DraftKings promo code, and you will bet $5, win $150 if your outright wager cashes.

So whether you are just looking to boost one of the favorites to 30-1 this week, or you just want to receive a $150 bonus on top of your winnings then this welcome offer is for you.

How To Claim a $150 Moneyline Bonus at the Genesis Invitational

Here are the simple steps you need to follow, in order to claim this bet $5, win $150 DraftKings promo code. 

1) CLICK HERE or on the "Win $150" button below

2) Complete your DraftKings Sportsbook registration

3) Deposit into your new account

4) Bet $5 on your favorite Genesis Invitational Outright

5) Get paid a $150 bonus on top of your winnings, if your first Genesis Invitational Outright hits this week!

Boost the Genesis Invitational Favorites to +3000 With the DraftKings Promo Code

The Genesis Invitational is a historic event hosted by a famous golf course, Riviera Country Club. You can now boost your favorite Genesis Invitational Outright bets this week, with the 30-1 DraftKings promo code.

That means you can boost Jon Rahm from +750 to +3000, or Rory McIlroy from +900 to +3000, as these two powerhouses chase down Scottie Scheffler once again, for the World No.1 Spot. So claim your DraftKings promo code now and ensure you are giving yourself a chance to win bigger at the Genesis Invitational!

Boost Your Winnings by $150 With the DraftKings Promo Code

You may be looking at this event, and its recent history and thinking that an outsider can win this week, and that would be an absolutely fine assessment. Even the last two winners of this event, Joaquin Niemann and Max Homa were generally +6000 shots to win the week they claimed the title. That doesn't mean your DraftKings promo code would become obsolete though, as you would simply receive $150 in bonus bets ON TOP of any winnings you receive from this event. 

So for example, if you liked what you saw from Jordan Spieth last week, and think the former Masters champion can win this week, instead of betting $5 and getting $180 back if he won, you would receive a HUGE $330 total, in your DraftKings Sportsbook account.

What are you waiting for? Boost your Genesis Invitational winnings by $150 now, with the bet $5, win $150 DraftKings promo code.

Genesis Invitational: Outright Favorites This Week on DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are the favorites for this week's Genesis Invitational on DraftKings Sportsbook. 

Remember, you can boost your winnings on any of the golfers below by $150 when you claim the DraftKings promo code, bet $5, and your chosen golfer wins.

  • Jon Rahm +750
  • Rory McIlroy +900
  • Scottie Scheffler +1000
  • Justin Thomas +1400
  • Xander Schauffele +1600
  • Tony Finau +1600
  • Max Homa +2000
  • Collin Morikawa +2000

Make sure you are winning big on this fantastic event, as you boost your winnings on your chosen golfer, with the bet $5, win $150 DraftKings promo code.

Tom Jacobs

In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!

