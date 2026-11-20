Golf is a complex and difficult sport. There are so many variables to be taken into consideration and, as a result, so many things that can go wrong.

That means there are multiple opportunities for disagreements and controversies within the sport. Whether it’s to do with the set-up of the course, the way tournaments are structured or the way players behave, there’s plenty to get people riled and discussing who or what was right and wrong.

Here below, I consider 10 of the biggest controversies in golf history.

LIV Golf

The most controversial thing to ever happen in pro golf? (Image credit: Getty Images)

From its launch in 2022 to its collapse in 2026, the emergence and failure of LIV Golf’s troubled, short life has probably witnessed the most controversial spell in the history of men’s professional golf.

Players were lured away from the big tours as Saudi investment offered them hugely lucrative contracts. Others turned down the Saudi gold and pro golf was split.

There were schisms between players, between those who embraced LIV and those in charge of the established pro circuits. Bridges were burned and there’s still rebuilding to be done in the aftermath.

Scottie Scheffler Arrested at Valhalla

Scottie Scheffler (Image credit: Getty Images)

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer as he made his way towards Valhalla for the start of the PGA Championship second round in 2024.

Scheffler "attempted to drive past a police officer into Valhalla Golf Club" leading the law enforcer to attempt to "attach himself to Scheffler’s car."

Scheffler described it as a “misunderstanding.” Quite possibly. Not great tournament preparation though.

The Concession

It was sporting, but still a touch controversial! (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s seen as one of the most sporting acts in golf history. But for Sam Snead and some of the American team – it was a controversial gesture.

American captain Sam Snead was famously irritated with Jack Nicklaus for gifting the half to Tony Jacklin - “When it happened, all the boys thought it was ridiculous to give him that putt. We went over there to win, not to be good ol’ boys.” Snead later said.

Brookline Green Storming

Most thought the US side had gone too far (Image credit: Getty Images)

Heading into the final day at Brookline in 1999, the USA looked set to lose a third straight Ryder Cup. They trailed by 10-6 and no team had ever overcome more than a two-point deficit heading into the singles.

But some inspired play by the Americans in the early games brought the home side right back into it. They won the first six matches to go 12-10 ahead. By the time the ninth match featuring Justin Leonard and Jose Maria Olazabal reached the 17th green the Americans were 14-12 in front and needed just half a point to win the cup.

Leonard and Olazabal were all square and both had long putts for birdie. Leonard went first and holed out from 40 feet sparking frenzied celebrations from the US team who ran onto the green and across the line of Olazabal’s putt. It's generally regarded as one of the least sporting displays in Ryder Cup history.

Olly had a chance to keep the match alive but, after all the hullabaloo, he missed and the USA were victorious.

Maybe shouldn't have said that Fuzzy... (Image credit: Getty Images)

1979 Masters champ Zoeller got into some trouble in 1997 making comments about Tiger Woods and what he would choose for the champions dinner the following year – he suggested it would fried chicken and collared greens.

Many saw it as a racist comment, but those who knew him insisted it was in jest (even if highly inappropriate).

Tiger accepted an apology.

Dustin Johnson grounds Club in Bunker 2010

Sorry Dustin - That's a two-shot penalty (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the 18th at Whistling Straits in the final round of the 2010 PGA Championship, Dustin Johnson played from what he believed to be a waste area but it was in fact a bunker.

He grounded his club and was later given a two-stroke penalty. It meant he missed out on a playoff with Bubba Watson and the eventual winner Martin Kaymer. It was a costly mistake.

Solheim Cup 1

Annika Sorenstam thought she had holed out... But the US team thought otherwise... (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the 2000 Solheim Cup, played at Loch Lomond Golf Club in Scotland, Sweden’s Annika Sorenstam was on a roll after winning both her matches on the opening day.

On day two, playing again with Janice Moodie, Sorenstam thought she had drawn her match against Kelly Robbins and Pat Hurst level when she chipped in on the 13th.

But the Americans had a consultation with captain Pat Bradley and decided Sorenstam had played out of turn, that Robbins (although on the putting surface) was actually further away. They ordered the Swede to play the shot again and she was unable to repeat the chip-in. The US pairing went on to win the match.

Solheim Cup 2

Suzann Pettersen says she didn't give the putt! (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the 2015 Solheim Cup, on the 17th green in the match between Alison Lee and Brittany Lincicome of the USA and Suzann Pettersen and Charley Hull of Europe, Lee missed a birdie putt for a win.

It went 18 inches or so past the cup and Lee picked up as Hull had begun to walk away. But Pettersen then claimed they hadn’t given Lee the putt for a half. A rules official intervened and the hole, and so the match, was handed to the Europeans. The episode left both Lee and Hull in tears and caused distinct ill feeling.

Ryder Cup: Seve vs Azinger

Seve teeing off in the 1991 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 1989 Cup at the Belfry, Seve Ballesteros came to the last in his singles match against Paul Azinger one-down. Zinger stuck his in the water from the tee and Seve was in a bunker. Azinger got a drop, but Seve thought it was in the wrong place and he made his feelings known…

Azinger definitely felt Seve was trying to rile him. It didn’t work as the drop stood, Seve put his in the water and Azinger won. It definitely created animosity though and it wouldn’t be the last needle between the two.

In the first foursomes match of the 1991 Cup, on the 7th hole, Jose Maria Olazabal noticed the American pairing – Paul Azinger and Chip Beck – changed ball from, I think, a 100 compression to a 90 compression. You’re not allowed to do that, but Olly didn’t mention it at the time.

Then there was a “to do” about a drop on the 9th that Azinger rightly pointed out should be taken further back down the fairway. By this point European captain Bernard Gallacher had been consulted about the ball change and the Spaniards made an official complaint to the match referee.

There was quite an argument with Zinger denying any attempt to cheat and they confirmed that they had switched ball. They just hadn’t been aware of that rule.

The thing was – the incident had taken place back at the 7th and this wasn’t raised until the 10th tee, and the referee said there would be no penalty.

It did rattle the Americans and Azinger admitted that. They ended up losing to the Spaniards 2&1.

John Daly (Various)

Golf's most controversial character? (Image credit: Getty Images)

John Daly’s career has been one of highs and lows, and the big-hitting American is no stranger to controversies.

At Kapalua in 1993 he picked up his ball and quit mid-round. That earned him a disqualification and the first of numerous PGA Tour suspensions.

Earlier in 1993, he was fined $30,000 for firing balls over a grandstand during a clinic at the Fred Meyer Challenge.

During the 1997 Players, it’s alleged he smashed up his hotel room, costing thousands in damages.

He racked up an 18 at Bay Hill in 1998 and hit a moving ball in the 1999 US Open.

He got into a fight with Jeff Roth’s father in the NEC World Series of Golf in 1994.

He once hit a shot off a beer can given to him by Kid Rock during a pro-am.

He threw a club into the water in the 2015 PGA Championship after racking up a 10.

He quit the 2011 Australian Open after hitting seven balls into a water hazard.

Daly has never been too far from controversy. In fact, he has been cited over 20 times by the PGA Tour for “failing to give his best efforts,” and has been suspended no fewer than five times. Quite the rep sheet!