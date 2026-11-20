In the seasonal war between golf courses and the elements, there is usually only one winner. To coin a phrase from a popular tv show and book series, 'Winter is coming'.

As the darker, wetter months draw in, courses get shorter, the ground gets softer and clubs take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the perils of winter golf.

Frustratingly, that impacts our opportunities to get out and play, but it also affects our ability to maintain an accurate handicap.

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The addition of temporary greens and winter tees inevitably equate to a non-counting course, which can bring heat on those of us that are hitting our stride towards the end of the season...

It’s Not My Fault I Can’t Enter A Scorecard

I’m not one to apologise for my handicap, as I know it’s completely accurate. I put in more cards than most, and I enjoy doing so.

The pursuit of progress is one that I relish, but when I am unable to enter a card due to winter conditions and factors outside of my control, I refute any and all allegations of being a ‘bandit’.

Frankly, it’s not my fault that general play cards are not permitted at certain clubs during this period of the year. When you add into the mix that competitions revert to team formats, that scuppers the chance to improve indexes.

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I am playing the best golf of my life at the moment, having recently broken 90 for the first time ever and going close to doing so for the second time in three rounds recently when coming up one shot short at my home club.

I understand the rationale behind why clubs take the decision to remove the option of counting courses. Giving the greenkeepers control to make changes, both proactive and reactive, to protect the course from worsening conditions is important.

If the club is moving from temporary greens one day, to new tee positions the next, it can’t truly be a measured course. From a committee/greenkeepers perspective, protecting the course is paramount - and I respect that.

If you offered me the chance to play an altered ‘winter tees’ course, that was measured with adjusted ratings to offer a general play opportunity even with necessary course changes, would I bite your hand off? Absolutely.

Some courses are already doing this, allowing amateur golfers to enter scores towards their handicap. In my opinion, this should be the default for all clubs.

Golf is golf, whether it’s winter or not, so until the impact is so great that even this no longer becomes feasible, I’d like a counting general play option.

Golf is a year round sport, so we have to find a way to make maintaining an accurate handicap possible (Image credit: Future)

Surely, in the modern age of AI and technological advancements, there is a way for an algorithm to work out a formula to factor in changes and allow for handicaps to stay central to the game over winter.

I asked AI to calculate my handicap for me, if I was able to enter all of my recent cards as counting scores, and the great news is that I would now be considered a mid-handicap golfer - with an all-time personal low index of 18.

A shave of almost three shots off my current handicap (20) is something that I would gladly take, if allowed, but when the current parameters prevent me from doing so… why should I be ashamed of decent scores?

While I enjoy the opportunity to play some low-stakes team golf over the winter, four or five months without general play scores is a long old stretch.

I am confident that, if I was able to enter a card, I could get my handicap down to sub-15 by Christmas - that’s how well I feel I’m playing.

Alas, I am getting at least two extra shots - so maybe this is the season to bank a few wins and take home a few sleeves of golf balls as my bounty.

I'm playing the golf of my life right now... but the move to winter conditions could scupper my progress (Image credit: Tom Lewis)

I realise that this might not be a problem for many golfers around the world, especially those in countries that dodge the dark evenings and frost-filled mornings, but I can’t be the only one who is sitting on an ‘inflated’ handicap with no real power to do anything about it.

If you have experienced something similar, or you have an opposing point on the matter, drop me a comment below.