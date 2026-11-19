It was the second day of our women’s two-day invitational and I couldn't land a drive in the fairway. “I’m so sorry,” I said, turning to my teammate. We were in first place after day one. Everything was working on the first day: driver, irons, wedges, putter. It’s a beautiful thing when that happens. But now, on day two, my driver turned on me and I was playing a game of recovery. “I’m ruining it for our team.”

She turned to me in her kilt and cap (it was a Scottish theme), put her hand on my arm, and said, “Girl, shove your sorries in a sack.” Of course, this made me laugh. Where does she even come up with this stuff? But, it also got me thinking about the act of apologizing during golf.

It’s not breaking news that women tend to apologize more than men do in everyday life, and this is something I’ve noticed on the golf course, too. Most women I play with say “sorry” often and for a variety of reasons: missed putts, lost balls, learning the game.

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There’s research that shows a lot of the time, we truly believe an apology is warranted. Women have a lower perception threshold than men do when it comes to what behaviors are considered offensive. This means that we are more sensitive, essentially, to which of our actions might affect others. For example, a woman may feel the need to apologize for taking time up while her team looks for her lost ball, while a man may just view that as part of the game.

In my opinion, regardless if you’re a man or woman, there are times for apologies and times when you have to understand that a lot can go wrong from one day to the next, or one hole to the next, and it really is all part of the game, no one’s fault, no apology necessary.

Here’s my breakdown of three times it’s OK to apologize on the golf course and three times you should take a deep breath and move on.

When To Apologize

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Accidentally Playing Out Of Turn

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In most groups I’ve played in, everyone agrees to play ready golf to maintain a good pace, but sometimes even in the most casual golf situations, you are focused on finding your ball and you drive right by one of your partners getting ready to hit hers. Clearly, an accident, but still an etiquette whoops that warrants an apology, especially when she’s in the middle of her routine and must pause for you to pass or hit your ball first. It’s also a safety hazard for you to be standing in front of someone about to take a shot.

You Hit Someone Else’s Ball

Whoops. An accident of course, but it’s a consequence of not being thorough enough and checking to make sure you have the right ball. Even though the penalty is on the person who hit the wrong ball, it’s still inconvenient for the other person, who must place a new ball in a spot as closely as they can to where their previous ball sat. It’s more an intrusion into someone’s mental game, I would say, especially if you are in a team match or stroke play situation.

You Make Or Leave A Mark On Someone’s Putting Line

Maybe you forgot to fix your ball mark, or you accidentally dragged your foot walking over someone’s line. As long as you acknowledge your mistake and clean up your mess, it’s not a huge inconvenience to anyone. But if the person putting has to hold off their putt to clean up your mess on their line, that’s not only annoying, but it eats into the pace of play.

When An Apology Isn’t Necessary

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Your Playing Partners Help Search For Your Ball

No one minds taking the couple minutes you are allowed to search for a lost ball. Again, we’ve all been there and we know how incredibly helpful it is to have another set of eyes scanning the ground. It’s nice to thank your team for helping you, but no need to apologize for losing your ball. If it keeps happening, make an adjustment with your club choice to improve your consistency during that round.

Basically, I believe it’s appropriate to apologize for bad etiquette, but unnecessary to say sorry for bad play. Maybe a good lesson to go by is: Will saying sorry improve my actions on the next hole? For bad etiquette, yes, you’ll hopefully think twice. For bad play? Probably not.

Missing A Short Putt During A Team Event

It happens! Of course this doesn’t feel good, but it’s happened to every single golfer on the planet. Your playing partners know how it feels, and know you tried your best to make the putt. You didn’t ruin anything for the team. Someone will miss the same putt at some point down the road.

Learning To Play Golf

It’s stressful when you’re topping the ball down the fairway and you feel like your foursome is waiting for you to catch up. I’ve seen beginners apologize for this over and over. The truth is that no one really cares how you play as long as you’re picking up your ball after a reasonable amount of time and not significantly holding up your group. It’s how we learn. And you can be proud that you are experienced enough to know when it’s time to pick up and move onto the next hole.

I’d love for you to comment in the box below, or email me if you have anything to add to this list!

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