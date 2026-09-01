Go West - The Golfing Venue On The Edge Of The World

Cape Cornwall
- Par: 70, 5,672 yards
- GF: £50wd, £55we
- Stay & Play: packages based on two sharing to include bed and breakfast as well as unlimited golf start from just £80 per person per night.from
- W: capecornwallclub.com
The Golf
From New Zealand's North Island to perhaps the most exotic coastline in golf, I've been lucky enough to play golf in many spectacular places all over the world. Hugging the clifftops overlooking the wild Atlantic, Cape Cornwall's breathtaking setting must rank among the finest in England. The undulating terrain is home to an entertaining and very different course that is ideal for holiday golf.
There are two very contrasting nines, recently resequenced so the outward half now includes a number of holes that slalom up and down the slopes below the clubhouse. Here, you can leave your yardage chart behind as it's all about feel and throwing caution to the wind.
The 3rd is a drivable par 4, arguably a par 3½, with the fabulous backdrop of the Cape itself and the Sentinel chimney stack, a legacy from the area's tin-mining era. You then play a short hole back up the slope to a brilliantly sited amphitheatre green. The 7th is the last of the more extreme holes and the double-dogleg par-5 9th returns you to the clubhouse.
The back nine opens with a lovely short hole looking over to the ruins of Kenidjack Castle, and the three holes from the 13th are the strongest on the course, a very tough par 4 and two par 5s that work gently up the slope and back down again.
The Hotel & Clubhouse
A short drive from the course at West Cornwall, the charming clubhouse and hotel have been created out of long-established buildings with a few more recent additions that keep the style and character of the originals. With 23 rooms, it is a delightful and informal oasis that is very friendly and both relaxing and buzzy at the same time. In a county blessed with plenty of scenic golf, Cape Cornwall makes for an excellent place to stay and play.
The venture at Cape Cornwall Club has been lovingly nurtured by owners Andrew and Leanne who took it on just before the pandemic. The food is a real feature here, with delicious breakfasts, lunches and dinners at sensible prices. There is a gym, indoor pool and access to miles of stunning coastline.
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Rob has been playing golf for more than 45 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012. He specialises in course reviews and travel, and has played nearly 1,300 courses in almost 50 countries. Last year, his tally was 77, 44 of them for the first time, which included his 1,000th in the UK&I. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 Courses, of which he has played all, as well as the Next 100 where he is missing two in Scotland and four in Ireland. He has been a member of Tandridge for over 30 years where his handicap hovers around 14. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.
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