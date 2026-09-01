Go West - The Golfing Venue On The Edge Of The World

Cape Cornwall

Par: 70, 5,672 yards

70, 5,672 yards GF : £50wd, £55we

: £50wd, £55we Stay & Play: packages based on two sharing to include bed and breakfast as well as unlimited golf start from just £80 per person per night.from

packages based on two sharing to include bed and breakfast as well as unlimited golf start from just £80 per person per night.from W: capecornwallclub.com

A view to the west looking down over the clubhouse, accommodation and course (Image credit: Cape Cornwall Club)

The Golf

From New Zealand's North Island to perhaps the most exotic coastline in golf, I've been lucky enough to play golf in many spectacular places all over the world. Hugging the clifftops overlooking the wild Atlantic, Cape Cornwall's breathtaking setting must rank among the finest in England. The undulating terrain is home to an entertaining and very different course that is ideal for holiday golf.

There are two very contrasting nines, recently resequenced so the outward half now includes a number of holes that slalom up and down the slopes below the clubhouse. Here, you can leave your yardage chart behind as it's all about feel and throwing caution to the wind.

The par-3 8th looks back down over the cliffs and ocean (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The 3rd is a drivable par 4, arguably a par 3½, with the fabulous backdrop of the Cape itself and the Sentinel chimney stack, a legacy from the area's tin-mining era. You then play a short hole back up the slope to a brilliantly sited amphitheatre green. The 7th is the last of the more extreme holes and the double-dogleg par-5 9th returns you to the clubhouse.

The green on the 12th overlooks the region's mining history (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The back nine opens with a lovely short hole looking over to the ruins of Kenidjack Castle, and the three holes from the 13th are the strongest on the course, a very tough par 4 and two par 5s that work gently up the slope and back down again.

The Hotel & Clubhouse

The 5th green is the lowest point on the course looking back up to the clubhouse on the hill (Image credit: Cape Cornwall Club)

A short drive from the course at West Cornwall, the charming clubhouse and hotel have been created out of long-established buildings with a few more recent additions that keep the style and character of the originals. With 23 rooms, it is a delightful and informal oasis that is very friendly and both relaxing and buzzy at the same time. In a county blessed with plenty of scenic golf, Cape Cornwall makes for an excellent place to stay and play.

(Image credit: Cape Cornwall Club)

The venture at Cape Cornwall Club has been lovingly nurtured by owners Andrew and Leanne who took it on just before the pandemic. The food is a real feature here, with delicious breakfasts, lunches and dinners at sensible prices. There is a gym, indoor pool and access to miles of stunning coastline.