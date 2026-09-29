The Golfing County That Isn't On Your Radar... But Absolutely Should Be

As someone who revels in exploring new and uncharted areas of the UK&I in search of more memorable courses to add to his golfing CV, I was excited to head up to south Derbyshire in July for a short trip with three old friends. And when I say old, I do mean old! John is a pal from my own club, Tandridge, while Richard and Peter are our mates and sworn (and frequently sworn at) enemies from Walton Heath. We have known one another forever. This is an area lacking in Top 100 courses, but more than making up for it in natural beauty and delightful but less well-known golf.

The Lion Hotel: Belper, DE56 1AX

Belper, DE56 1AX W: thelionhotelbelper.co.uk

Based at the Lion Hotel in Belper, we enjoyed dining under the very attentive and friendly eye of Kat, as well as sampling a couple of the many and varied pubs and restaurants dotted around town.

Matlock

The opening green at Matlock (Image credit: Darren Hall)

Par 70, 6,087 yards

70, 6,087 yards GF: £55wd, £70we

£55wd, £70we W: matlockgolfclub.co.uk

Our first game was the most northerly of the three at Matlock, which I'd played before on a cold, wet February day 15 years ago. I remembered liking it despite then not seeing it in the best light, literally or figuratively. Returning on a blissfully warm, bright summer's day allowed me to savour this lovely Tom Williamson design to the full.

The 2nd is a lovely par 3 (Image credit: Darren Hall)

My golfing preferences are views and variety, and Matlock delivers on both in oversized spades. In terms of style, you can't pigeonhole the course, which has moments of moorland, periods of parkland and more than a dash of downland. It's not long, but elevation changes and the need to approach from the correct angle mean it plays every inch of its yardage.

The elevated par-3 10th is probably the signature hole at Matlock (Image credit: Darren Hall)

My favourite holes were the superb, rollercoaster par-4 6th to a perfectly sited green by Cuckoostone Grange, and the last of the three par 5s, the 13th, which crosses an attractive jungle en route to a green tucked into the hillside. We all rated it very highly, and it is worth bearing in mind that there is a 3-bedroomed cottage on site that would also make for a great base for a small golfing group.

Ashbourne

Looking back from behind the very tough par-3 9th at Ashbourne (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Par 71, 6,306 yards

71, 6,306 yards GF: £45wd, £50we

£45wd, £50we W: ashbournegolfclub.co.uk

Following a stroll around the National Trust estate at Ilam Park, our next game was at Ashbourne. The club dates back to 1886, but only settled on its current design and lovely hilltop location, with far-reaching views to Dovedale and the Weaver Hills, in 1999. The ups and downs are a little more pronounced than at Matlock, with the par 3s at 6 and 9 – the latter a real cracker – both playing way more than their yardage.

The elevated drive at the par-4 11th (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The three holes from the 11th are all very memorable, starting with the panoramic views from the lovely elevated tee on 11. The tricky par-4 12th then has an attractive but inconveniently positioned pond halfway! A 260-yard carry will see you over, which is why we all laid up before our best player chunked his ball to a watery grave.

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There's a long approach to the 12th across a lovely pond (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The short par-4 13th plays back up the slope, so you'll only just see the top of the flag for your pitch. This is a friendly club with an attractive course that offers something to golfers of all abilities.

Chevin

Looking back from behind the green on the 16th at Chevin (Image credit: Chevin Golf Club)

Par 70, 6,062 yards

70, 6,062 yards GF: £37-£47wd, £50-£60we

£37-£47wd, £50-£60we W: chevingolf.co.uk

Our final game was just down the road from Belper at Chevin, a club founded in 1894 whose first nine holes were designed by William Lowe, brother of George, the original architect at Royal Birkdale and Royal Lytham. As you drive in alongside the railway, you have no idea quite what adventures await you up in the hills.

The 7th at Chevin is a short hole played over an old drystone wall (Image credit: Rob Smith)

I rarely recommend a buggy, but would make an exception here. There are some heart-pumping climbs, especially at the excellent 3rd and then the two holes that close out the front nine. The rewards for your Edmund Hillary efforts are fabulous views from Chevin Ridge in all directions.

Looking back down the fairway, across the stream and up towards the elevated tee on the penultimate hole (Image credit: Rob Smith)

There are plenty of interesting holes all the way, such as the drivable par-4 6th – played to a green beside an old chimney installation from the railway tunnel 100ft below – and the pretty 14th, which, at 161 yards, is the longest of the four par 3s. And we all loved the penultimate hole, a gorgeous par 4 with an elevated drive.

The 6th is a drivable par 4 for some, not quite for me! (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Reflecting over a drink in the clubhouse afterwards, we all agreed we had greatly enjoyed the whole experience here. For charm, character and even charisma, Chevin scores very highly indeed. In addition, this extremely scenic but less celebrated area is an excellent location for a trip.