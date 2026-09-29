The Golfing County That Isn't On Your Radar... But Absolutely Should Be

As someone who revels in exploring new and uncharted areas of the UK&I in search of more memorable courses to add to his golfing CV, I was excited to head up to south Derbyshire in July for a short trip with three old friends. And when I say old, I do mean old! John is a pal from my own club, Tandridge, while Richard and Peter are our mates and sworn (and frequently sworn at) enemies from Walton Heath. We have known one another forever. This is an area lacking in Top 100 courses, but more than making up for it in natural beauty and delightful but less well-known golf.
- The Lion Hotel: Belper, DE56 1AX
- W: thelionhotelbelper.co.uk
Based at the Lion Hotel in Belper, we enjoyed dining under the very attentive and friendly eye of Kat, as well as sampling a couple of the many and varied pubs and restaurants dotted around town.
Matlock
- Par 70, 6,087 yards
- GF: £55wd, £70we
- W: matlockgolfclub.co.uk
Our first game was the most northerly of the three at Matlock, which I'd played before on a cold, wet February day 15 years ago. I remembered liking it despite then not seeing it in the best light, literally or figuratively. Returning on a blissfully warm, bright summer's day allowed me to savour this lovely Tom Williamson design to the full.
My golfing preferences are views and variety, and Matlock delivers on both in oversized spades. In terms of style, you can't pigeonhole the course, which has moments of moorland, periods of parkland and more than a dash of downland. It's not long, but elevation changes and the need to approach from the correct angle mean it plays every inch of its yardage.
My favourite holes were the superb, rollercoaster par-4 6th to a perfectly sited green by Cuckoostone Grange, and the last of the three par 5s, the 13th, which crosses an attractive jungle en route to a green tucked into the hillside. We all rated it very highly, and it is worth bearing in mind that there is a 3-bedroomed cottage on site that would also make for a great base for a small golfing group.
Ashbourne
- Par 71, 6,306 yards
- GF: £45wd, £50we
- W: ashbournegolfclub.co.uk
Following a stroll around the National Trust estate at Ilam Park, our next game was at Ashbourne. The club dates back to 1886, but only settled on its current design and lovely hilltop location, with far-reaching views to Dovedale and the Weaver Hills, in 1999. The ups and downs are a little more pronounced than at Matlock, with the par 3s at 6 and 9 – the latter a real cracker – both playing way more than their yardage.
The three holes from the 11th are all very memorable, starting with the panoramic views from the lovely elevated tee on 11. The tricky par-4 12th then has an attractive but inconveniently positioned pond halfway! A 260-yard carry will see you over, which is why we all laid up before our best player chunked his ball to a watery grave.
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The short par-4 13th plays back up the slope, so you'll only just see the top of the flag for your pitch. This is a friendly club with an attractive course that offers something to golfers of all abilities.
Chevin
- Par 70, 6,062 yards
- GF: £37-£47wd, £50-£60we
- W: chevingolf.co.uk
Our final game was just down the road from Belper at Chevin, a club founded in 1894 whose first nine holes were designed by William Lowe, brother of George, the original architect at Royal Birkdale and Royal Lytham. As you drive in alongside the railway, you have no idea quite what adventures await you up in the hills.
I rarely recommend a buggy, but would make an exception here. There are some heart-pumping climbs, especially at the excellent 3rd and then the two holes that close out the front nine. The rewards for your Edmund Hillary efforts are fabulous views from Chevin Ridge in all directions.
There are plenty of interesting holes all the way, such as the drivable par-4 6th – played to a green beside an old chimney installation from the railway tunnel 100ft below – and the pretty 14th, which, at 161 yards, is the longest of the four par 3s. And we all loved the penultimate hole, a gorgeous par 4 with an elevated drive.
Reflecting over a drink in the clubhouse afterwards, we all agreed we had greatly enjoyed the whole experience here. For charm, character and even charisma, Chevin scores very highly indeed. In addition, this extremely scenic but less celebrated area is an excellent location for a trip.
Rob has been playing golf for more than 45 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012. He specialises in course reviews and travel, and has played nearly 1,300 courses in almost 50 countries. Last year, his tally was 77, 44 of them for the first time, which included his 1,000th in the UK&I. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 Courses, of which he has played all, as well as the Next 100 where he is missing two in Scotland and four in Ireland. He has been a member of Tandridge for over 30 years where his handicap hovers around 14. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.
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